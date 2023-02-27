...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
USU men’s basketball: Every game is big for the Aggies
Ten of the 11 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams still don’t know what seed they will be in the upcoming conference tournament.
No. 18 San Diego State (23-5, 14-2 MW) is the lone team that knows what time it will be playing next week in Las Vegas. The Aztecs will be the top seed. The rest must be figured out this week.
The Aggies (22-7, 11-5) are currently in fourth and can finish no worse than that spot. However, Utah State can climb as high as second. It’s that kind of week for everyone, but the Aztecs.
For the Aggies, they just want to win out. But then who doesn’t.
For the teams at the top of the standings, each game is extremely important and ramifications for the postseason are on the line. USU is currently on the outside looking in when you look at brackets put out by the many prognosticators.
As of Monday, it looks like San Diego State, Nevada (22-7, 12-4) and Boise State (22-7, 12-4) are in. But a slip up and by the Broncos or the Wolf Pack and they may slip out. USU can help itself big time with wins this week at UNLV (17-11, 6-10) and at home against Boise State.
The Broncos could slid from second to fourth with two losses, which is possible. They host San Diego State and then come to Logan.
Then there is San Jose State (17-12, 8-8). The Spartans are currently in fifth, which would mean a first-day bye into the quarterfinals. Plus, not many teams want to face the Spartans, especially the Aggies.
New Mexico (20-9, 7-9) has slipped from being in the Big Dance to now probably playing in the first day or the MW Tournament. It certainly has been a wild conference season.
The Mountain West could get four teams in to the NCAA Tournament. A lot will depend on how this week plays out and if someone gets hot next week and makes a run. There are four teams in the top 31 in the NET rankings, so that is normally helpful if they can stay there.
The Mountain West is the only conference with four teams with 22 or more wins on the season. But all four may not go dancing.
The Aggies played just one game last week, winning at Wyoming last Tuesday. They took some time off to rest up a bit and then have been practicing with plans of making a run.
“It’s getting close to tournament time, but first we need to take each game, one at a time,” USU forward Taylor Funk said last week after a practice. “We can not get ahead of ourselves. We need to focus on the next opponent, which is UNLV.”
The Rebels have had their struggles after a great start to the season. Like the Aggies, they would like to start heating up right now.
It’s been an exciting season in the Mountain West with teams like Nevada, San Jose State and USU achieving much better results than preseason polls had predicted. The last week and upcoming tournament should be just as entertaining.
