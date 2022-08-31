It’s like the floodgates were opened Wednesday.
First, a neutral site game in Las Vegas for the Utah State men’s basketball team was revealed. Then an hour later the Aggies announced their non-conference games for the 2022-23 season. Then by early afternoon the Mountain West Conference was sending out the league schedule.
Absent from the USU schedule is BYU. The Aggies do play four schools from the Beehive state, including teams from Utah County and Salt Lake City. However, none of them are Cougars or Utes. All four will be home games for USU.
The Aggies open the season with Utah Valley University for the first time ever on Nov. 7. Utah Tech also visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Dec. 1, for the first-ever meeting between the schools. NAIA Westminster College comes to town on Dec. 15, and long-time rival Weber State is at the Spectrum on Dec. 19.
Fans will be able to check out the team at an open Blue-White scrimmage the second weekend in October. More details will be made available as that gets closer.
USU opens the season with three straight home games. Following the contest with Utah Valley, Bradley (Nov. 11) and Santa Clara (Nov. 14) will take on the Aggies in the Spectrum.
The first road trip will be to a familiar city, but a less-familiar opponent. USU faces San Diego on Nov. 17, in the third-ever meeting between the two schools.
Oral Roberts visits Logan on Nov. 22, followed by the home game with Utah Tech. The Aggies and Trailblazers were originally scheduled to play for the first time in 2020, but the game was canceled because of COVID.
After five of the first six games are at home, USU will then play two neutral site contests. The Aggies take on San Francisco (Dec. 4) in the Chase Center, home to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. USU will then be part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, taking on Loyola Marymount (Dec. 10) in the Michelob Ultra Arena.
Then it’s back home for two games against teams from the Beehive state in Westminster College and Weber State.
USU wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule with three games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Aggies take on Seattle first on Dec. 22. Games continue in the tournament on Dec. 23 and Dec. 25.
“We are excited about our non-conference schedule for this season,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said in a press release. “Overall, it will provide our team a healthy challenge both in the Spectrum and away from home to prepare our team for what we know will be a tough Mountain West Conference.”
Conference play begins on Dec. 28, but the Aggies have a bye for the first night of MW play. They get to finish off the year by hosting Fresno State on Dec. 31.
USU will begin the new year with two road games, traveling to Air Force (Jan. 3) and Boise State (Jan. 7). After home game against Wyoming (Jan. 10), its back on the road for a contest at Nevada (Jan. 14).
The Aggies finish off the month of January with two games at home against UNLV (Jan. 17) and San Jose State (Jan. 21), two road games against San Diego State (Jan. 24) and Fresno State (Jan. 28) and a home game against New Mexico (Jan. 31). The road game at Fresno State will mark the halfway point of the MW season for USU.
The Aggies only play the Lobos once this season. They also only meet Colorado State once, traveling to Fort Collins on Feb. 4.
A second meeting with San Diego State is on Feb. 7, in the Spectrum. USU then flies to San Jose State (Feb. 11). Home games against Air Force (Feb. 14) and Nevada (Feb. 18) follow.
The final three games of the regular season include road games at Wyoming (Feb. 21) and UNLV (Feb. 28) and a home contest against Boise State (March 4). This will conclude the 18-game conference schedule, with the Mountain West Tournament beginning on March 8 in Las Vegas.
League games are scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays, but there could be some movement as television decides which games to broadcast and what dates.