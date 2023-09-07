Less than two months from the college basketball season tipping off, the Aggies have made public their full men’s schedule.
A few non-conference games had been known, but late Thursday morning Utah State announced on social media and through an email the entire 2023-24 schedule. The Aggies will play one exhibition game, 12 non-league opponents and then the 18-game Mountain West Conference schedule.
First-year head coach Danny Sprinkle had said earlier this summer that finding teams to schedule was proving to be a difficult task, especially trying to get quality opponents to come to Logan and play in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies will play five home games before conference play begins, as well as three road contests and four neutral-site games.
There is only one in-state opponent on the schedule — Southern Utah.
“It’s hard now, it’s not any school’s fault or anybody avoiding anybody, but it’s hard with scheduling now days,” Sprinkle said in a previous interview with The Herald Journal about scheduling in-state games. :The fans all want it, but sometimes logistically, it just can’t get done. The NET and dates can play a factor. We haven’t had much conversation with BYU or Utah.
“This state has a lot of good teams. I know how good Weber State is and they should probably be the preseason favorite (in the Big Sky Conference).”
Fans will get to see the mostly new team in action on Nov. 3, when the Aggies host Montana State-Billings in an exhibition game. It will be the lone exhibition as USU will scrimmage another team, and that will not be open to the public.
The season officially begins on Monday, Nov. 6, when the Aggies host South Dakota Mines to start the Sprinkle era. Later that week USU plays its first road game of the 2023-24 campaign at Bradley on Nov. 11. Then it’s back home to the Spectrum to host SUU on Nov. 14.
Next up is the Cayman Islands Classic. USU takes on Marshall on Nov. 19, and then depending on how they do the winner or loser of the Akron-Florida International game the following day on Nov. 20. The Aggies wrap up their trip to the Cayman Islands on Nov. 21, against either Loyola Marymount, Stephen F. Austin, Drake or Oakland.
After the tournament, USU back on the road a week later at Saint Louis on Nov. 28.
The month of December begins with two home games, starting with UC Irvine on Dec. 2, and then San Diego on Dec. 6. In their final non-conference road game of the season, the Aggies travel to Santa Clara on Dec. 13.
The fourth and final neutral-site game will be on Dec. 16, when USU takes on San Francisco at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Aggie wrap up the non-league portion of the scheduled on Dec. 22, when East Tennessee State comes to Logan.
Mountain West play is set to begin on Jan. 2, 2024. Game dates could get moved for television and start times will be set later once CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports have chosen games to air. Each MW team plays an 18-game league schedule, which means two opponents will only be played once with one on the road and one at home. For USU, that means it will play the each of the Silver State teams just once. The Aggies host Nevada and don’t go to Reno this year and then travel to UNLV and the Rebels do not come to Logan.
Conference games in January include at Air Force (Jan. 2), hosting Colorado State (Jan. 6) and Wyoming (Jan. 9), then at UNLV (Jan. 13) and New Mexico (Jan. 16). Fresno State (Jan. 20) comes to Logan before USU’s first bye date. The Aggies wrap up January action at Boise State (Jan. 27) and home against San Jose State (Jan. 30).
The month of February begins with a trip to San Diego State (Feb. 3). Then the Aggies have two home games against Nevada (Feb. 6) and Boise State (Feb. 10). Two road games follow to the east against Wyoming (Feb. 13) and Colorado State (Feb. 17). The Aggies host San Diego State (Feb. 20) before their second and final bye. The month of February comes to a close with a game at Fresno State (Feb. 27).
USU opens March by hosting Air Force (March 2) and then travels to San Jose State (March 5). The regular season comes to a close at the Spectrum against New Mexico (March 9).
The Mountain West Conference Tournament will begin on March 13, in Las Vegas.
USU went 26-9 overall last season, finished second in the MW during the regular season, made the championship game of the MW Tournament and earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament. However, no one is back that scored a point in a game a year ago as Sprinkle had to bring in many new players to join redshirting athletes Mason Falslev and Isaac Johnson and the lone player that saw some time in Landon Brenchley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.