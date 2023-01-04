He scored the first field goal of the game and the last for the Aggies Tuesday night at Clune Arena at the United State Air Force Academy, Colorado.
Taylor Funk had one of his best offensive outings in a month, and Utah State led from start to finish against Air Force. After a 77-65 Mountain West Conference win, the Aggies woke up Wednesday morning atop the league standings. They began the day tied with Nevada and San Diego State, but by virtue of a better overall record were on top.
With Funk leading the team with 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, he was asked about his recent “struggles.” He had scored a season-low four points last Saturday against Fresno State. So, what about the slump?
The Aggie forward didn’t see his recent stretch of not scoring much as a slump or struggling.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve struggled,” Funk said. “The ball didn’t go in. They were great shots. You can’t make them all. I started off the season really hot. You just have to keep on shooting and find it again. The team, coaches, staff, everyone has confidence in every single one of us. I never doubted it once. I missed some shots, but the confidence didn’t drop.”
Asked again about leading the team in scoring, Funk responded: “It feels great. No confidence was ever dropped. I think every shot is going in and so do my teammates. It definitely felt nice to see the ball go through the hoop. I didn’t really think about it too much. I never once said I was in a drought and never once said I was cold. It’s game by game. Negative thoughts are just that, and I stay confident.”
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom has not been concerned either. Several times over the last few weeks he has praised Funk and never spoken of him struggling to find the bottom of the net.
“Taylor is confident in himself, and that’s the most important thing,” Odom said. “Individually, you have to be confident. You are going to have good games and bad games. That’s what humility is all about, not letting the bad games impact you and you can’t let the good games impact you to feeling you are the best thing since sliced bread. He gets it, and his teammates trust him. He certainly came up big today.”
Funk certainly came up big when USU (13-2, 2-0 MW) needed him Tuesday night. Twice in the second half when field goals were hard to come by — the Aggies made 6 of 20 after halftime — Funk hit two crucial 3-pointers. The second one was the final basket of the game with 8:38 to play.
“We had a couple of bad beats with some balls rolling around the rim and not going in,” Funk said. “... Free throws were huge. I didn’t know we didn’t score (a field goal) the last nine minutes. We’ve got to do better on that.”
Funk played a big part in the Aggies building a 21-point lead in the first half. He only attempted one shot from long range and was 4 of 5 on shots inside the arc. USU shot 65.5 percent from the field (19 of 29) over the first 20 minutes.
“They (Falcons) play this match-up zone that gives you opportunities to attack it,” Funk said. “We are a good shooting team, but we are the best when we get inside the paint by either creating for yourself or creating for others. We started doing that early, which led to some shots around the rim and then from the outside.”
While the Falcons (9-7, 0-3) had a much better second half and got within seven points on two occasions, they could never overtake the Aggies. USU made 15 of 18 free throws over the final eight minutes of the game.
“You have to make free throws in order to win games in conference play,” Odom said. “I’m really proud of Dan (Akin) and his improvement.”
Aggie guard Steven Ashworth also was big with 15 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers. The Aggies were 6 of 12 from 3-point land after going 1 of 19 last year at Clune Arena.
“I don’t know how many threes we had tonight, but I know it was more than one, and I’m very thankful for that,” Ashworth said. “It’s great to come out of any road trip with a win.”
Ashworth and Funk were joined in double-figure scoring by Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga with 11 points each. Dan Akin and Zee Hamoda both came off the bench to add nine points each. Akin grabbed seven boards, while Bairstow had six and a team-high four assists.
“No matter what the lead is, you can’t relax,” Funk said. “This is the Mountain West. It’s a real league. It can be anyone’s game any night. This team, we grinded it out. I’m proud of every single one of us; everyone on this team plays a role. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Rylan Jones also drew praise from Odom. He took two charges, made some hustle plays on defense, dished out three assists, sank the only two free throws he took and grabbed a pair of rebounds.
“He made some big plays,” Odom said of Jones. “Rylan’s defense was the best on the court.”
SPLASHWORTH FAN CLUB
Aggie guard Steven Ashworth had a hearty cheering section Tuesday night at Clune Arena. There were about 20 that showed up specifically for him, but other USU fans certainly made themselves heard.
“Colorado Springs Aggies, loved it,” Ashworth said.
Aggie fans made themselves heard on the radio and television broadcast as they were loud and unified.
Ashworth’s parents were at the game, along with a former LDS Church mission companion, who brought his whole family.
“It was great to see some supporters and some ‘Ashworth’ signs,” Ashworth said. “It was fun.”
Ashworth gave them plenty to cheer about as he hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. He also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 37-25, for the 12th time this season. … USU finished with 10 assists, which was a season low. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 33-21, and USU improved to 12-1 this season when accomplishing that feat. … USU had four players reach double figures in scoring, making it 12 games with at least four in double digits. ... Guard Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 14th straight time this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 24-7, and have won 10 of the last 13 meetings.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for a few days before heading to Boise State for a Saturday evening game. The Broncos (11-41 1-1) ended a two-game losing streak with a 67-64 win at home over San Jose State Tuesday night. Tipoff on Saturday is at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.