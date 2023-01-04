Support Local Journalism

He scored the first field goal of the game and the last for the Aggies Tuesday night at Clune Arena at the United State Air Force Academy, Colorado.

Taylor Funk had one of his best offensive outings in a month, and Utah State led from start to finish against Air Force. After a 77-65 Mountain West Conference win, the Aggies woke up Wednesday morning atop the league standings. They began the day tied with Nevada and San Diego State, but by virtue of a better overall record were on top.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

