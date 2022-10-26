With temperatures dropping and snow falling, it’s starting to feel like basketball season.
The season opener for the Aggie men is quickly approaching. Last week Utah State was tabbed to finish eighth in the Mountain West Conference in a preseason poll by media that cover the league. The Aggies shrugged that off and said they are focused on growing tight as a team and being ready for when the 2022-23 campaign begins.
Senior guards Rylan Jones and Sean Bairstow represented the team last week and answered a variety of questions from the moderators who ran the virtual media days and the media.
Jones was asked about the Aggies getting to host an NIT game last season. Oregon came to Logan last March for postseason play.
“It was super cool to have a home game in the NIT,” Jones said. “The Spectrum was rocking that night, probably one of the best crowds of the year. It gave us a little taste of what it’s like to play in a postseason. The early exit kind of gave us the extra motivation for this past summer. Also, all the close games we lost. ... Our goal is always to be in the NCAA Tournament.”
Bairstow is healthy, which is a big plus for the Aggies. Plus, the senior is determined to shoot better from outside this upcoming season. He worked hard in the offseason on his shot.
“I feel like I’ve always had an outside shot, but it kind of went away last year,” Bairstow said. “It’s really getting that confidence back, getting in the gym and getting the reps up. ... I am not giving up on the 3-point shot. I worked really hard on it in the offseason. I’m ready to let it fly.”
The guards were also asked about leading the country in assisted baskets last season. USU averaged 17.94 assists a game during the 2021-22 season.
“We do talk about the power of the pass and how passing can create for our offense,” Jones said. “We look at it in film. One of our coaches, (assistant) coach (Bryce) Crawford’s favorite saying is, ‘the power of the pass.’ We are also unselfish players and it’s our style. It’s also been the play style of past Utah State teams. We are just keeping the tradition going. We are looking to do the same this year.”
“We have a really good squad and everyone likes to play together so the ball is going to be moving around and everyone is going to be able to eat,” Bairstow said. “I’m really excited for that.”
Losing forwards Justin Bean and Brian Horvath to graduation means others will have to pick up their scoring. That duo combined to average 31.5 points a game. With six guards back with playing experience, they will be called upon to score more.
“We want to produce for the team and be the best players we can be,” Bairstow said of the guards. “We have a bunch of guys who want to be productive and step into bigger roles. It’s going to be a collective thing. Whoever scores the most points at the end of the day, we really don’t care. It’s about getting the win.”
“Competitive practices make all of us better every day,” Jones said. “When we get in a game, it will be who’s on that night and feed that hand. We all love each other and cheer for each other. We are all ecstatic when we throw another pass and Steven (Ashworth) makes a three, or we come off and Max (Shulga) makes a three. That’s what we live for here in Logan. It’s super fun to have five, six really good guards in the backcourt.”
Three transfers joined the team in forwards Dan Akin and Taylor Funk and center Isaac Johnson. How are they fitting in with the returning players?
“They are all fitting in great,” Jones said. “Taylor committed on his visit and came out here a week later ready to go. His personality is great. We all get along with him. Isaac is from Utah and lot of us played with Isaac growing up, so we have that connection. He came in and meshes well with everybody. Dan was a little bit newer. He only knew RJ (Eytle-Rock). He came this summer and hit the ground running. We have a great team, great team chemistry. Our culture is great here.
There is also another new face to the Aggies, but not the valley. Sky View High School alum Mason Falslev is back from an LDS Church mission and joined the team.
“He is one of a kind,” Jones said of Falslev. “He is funny, has an energetic thing about him, he just makes everybody laugh. He’s always smiling and never has a bad day. He is one of my great friends growing up. He fits our culture and makes our culture better because of his personality.”
