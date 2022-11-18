Having struggled to finish close games last year, it was a concern addressed in the offseason.
Utah State passed the first test Thursday night in southern California at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Aggie men’s basketball team held on for a thrilling 91-89 overtime win against San Diego in front of a sparse crowd in their first road game of the season.
“It was obviously a great game for the Aggies,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I’m really proud of our guys finding a way to win that game. … Everything was going against us throughout that game. The odds were stacked against us there for a bit and to be down just one at halftime was a win. … I’m not going to sit here and say we have the close games figured out.”
With the final second clicking down in the extra period, Steven Ashworth launched a shot inside the 3-point arc that hit nothing but the bottom of the net with 3.9 seconds left. It proved to be the game winner when the Toreros final shot bounced off the back of the rim at the horn.
“Steven’s shot at the end was tremendous,” Odom said. “Dan (Akin) had a great night. It was a special night for him.”
Just three days ago Ashworth was carried off the court at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum not being able to put weight on his right foot. A twisted ankle was the diagnosis later, but he was back practicing the next day.
“Steve is obviously big time,” said Aggie forward Dan Akin, who finished with a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. “He hits big shots. Coach has trust in him, we have trust in him. That was big time.”
Ashworth, who came into the game leading the team in scoring with 18.3 points a game, never really heated up, but did hit the game winner and finished with 10 points and a career-high nine assists in 38 minutes of action.
“The injury wasn’t as bad as we had initially thought,” Odom said. “(Trainer) Leah (Dunagan) did a great job. Steven did a great job getting ready. Steven is a tough guy. Nothing ever surprises me with Steven in terms of him getting out there. He felt good, and we have the best trainer in the country.”
It was looking like the Aggies (4-0) had the upper hand late in regulation. They had a 76-72 lead with 37 seconds left. However, San Diego guard Eric WIlliams, Jr., had other thoughts. He drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of regulation, the second coming with 3.2 seconds to play which would end up forcing overtime. He set a school record with 43 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Toreros (3-1).
“Williams was incredible throughout the game,” Odom said. “It was really hard for us to match him. He made some big shots, including the one that puts the game into OT.”
Akin gave the Aggies the lead more than a minute into the extra five minutes with a jumper off a pass from Max Shulga. The Toreros countered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Williams and Sigu Sisoho Jawara to take a 84-80 lead.
Shulga drilled a 3-pointer from the side, then found Sean Bairstow for a bucket in the paint to put USU back in front. Akin made a free throw 40 seconds later when Williams fouled out, and the Aggies held a 86-84 lead with 1:08 left in OT.
“Overtime was really two things, rebounding and one-on-one defense,” Akin said. “We were able to do that.”
Marcellus Earlington tied the game with a runner in traffic with 52 ticks left on the clock.
Taylor Funk countered with a 3-pointer off a Ashworth pass 35 seconds later to put the Aggies back up.
Earlington drove to the hoop, scored and was fouled. He made the free throw with 17 seconds remaining to tie the game once again.
USU brought the ball up and ran the clock down before Ashworth hit the game winner. After 15 lead changes and nine ties, the game was over.
“When we got down four in OT, we just kept finding a way to get back in it,” Odom said. “Taylor (Funk) found Max (Shulga) in the corner for a huge shot. It was one of many throughout the night.”
Funk and Shulga joined Akin and Ashworth in double-figure scoring with 20 points each. Zee Hamoda had nine points off the bench. Shulga also had a career-high five assists, while Funk grabbed six rebounds.
Williams was joined in double-digit scoring by Jawara with 17 for the Toreros.
It certainly wasn’t the kind of start the Aggies wanted for their first road game. They found themselves down nine points just two-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
“We obviously didn’t get off to a great start, and they (Toreros) did,” Odom said. “San Diego was ready. They did a really nice job, and we were on our heels at the beginning of the game.”
San Diego scored the first nine points of the game. Funk took a pass from Rylan Jones and hit a jumper to record the first points of the game for the Aggies at the 17:11 mark.
USU had four turnovers just four minutes into the game.
“It was our first round game of the year, so we knew it was going to be tough,” Akin said. “We knew they (Toreros) had some guys that could score. We started a bit slow, but knew we had to keep playing.”
Shulga hit his first trey of the game to help spark the Aggies, who eventually went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 13-13 with 10:57 left in the opening half. RJ Eytle-Rock hit a 3-pointer off a nice pass from Hamoda to knot the game.
USU had three possessions with a chance to take the lead after getting stops. San Diego did not score for more than three minutes.
A steal and dunk by Jawara got the hosts going. The Toreros built a 23-17 lead on a pair of 3-pointers.
But once again the Aggies clawed back. Shulga started shooting and scored 11 of USU’s final 13 points in the first half. USU used a 7-0 surge to take its first lead of the game, 24-23, at the 3:01 mark. Akin threw down a dunk off a nifty pass from Ashworth, and Shulga drove the baseline for a reverse layup.
There were four lead changes down the stretch of the first half. San Diego took a 31-30 lead into the break.
Shulga was perfect from the field over the first 20 minutes, going 4 of 4 and hitting a trio of long-range shots.
The Toreros began the second half with a three-point play, but could get no more than a five point lead.
Hamoda hit a 3-pointer on a Funk assist to give the Aggies a 45-44 lead with 12:19 left in regulation. That would start a stretch of six minutes where the lead changed hands nine times.
Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer, and Akin slammed home a pass from Shulga to spark a 7-0 surge by the Aggies. Akin threw down another ball, this time on a pass from Ashworth, and USU seemingly was taking control with 5:17 to play and a 66-62 lead. But the Aggies could never shake the Toreros.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with an KenPom ranking of 48 (up 10 spots from Monday), while San Diego came in at 148. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 41-38, and have outrebounded every opponent this season. … USU had a season-high 17 turnovers.. ... The Aggies made 15 of 26 from the free throw line and 14 of 29 from long range. … If the Aggies had been playing at home, Sean Bairstow would have been the “Ice Cream Man” as he put USU over 75 points. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Toreros, 3-0.
GAME BALL
A handful of Aggies are deserving, but the ball is not going to be split up. Forward Dan Akin gets it this time after recording his second double-double of the season with a team highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds. The graduate transfer was 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the foul line, but made four straight in a crucial time in the second half. Atkin also blocked a shot and played a season-high 35 minutes off the bench.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back home for two games, beginning with Oral Roberts (2-2) next Tuesday. The Aggies and Golden Eagles will tip off at 7 p.m. Oral Roberts hosts Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday.
