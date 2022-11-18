Utah St San Diego Basketball

Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) blocks the shot of San Diego’s Marcellus Earlington Thursday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Aggies beat the Toreros, 91-89, in overtime.

 Tom Christensen/San Diego Athletics

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Having struggled to finish close games last year, it was a concern addressed in the offseason.

Utah State passed the first test Thursday night in southern California at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Aggie men’s basketball team held on for a thrilling 91-89 overtime win against San Diego in front of a sparse crowd in their first road game of the season.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.