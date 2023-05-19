Another guard has made it official.
Javon Jackson made his intentions know more than a week ago that he was committed to the Utah State men’s basketball team. On Friday new head coach Danny Sprinkle announced that Jackson was now an Aggie.
The 6-foot-3 guard comes to Logan after spending his freshman season at Division II Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma. Jackson appeared in 32 games, making 25 starts. He was named the Great American Conference Freshman of the Year, while earning first-team all-conference honors. He led the Crimson Storm in both assists (2.75 per game) and steals (1.3). Jackson was second on the team in scoring (15.8) and averaged 3.4 rebounds per game.
The native of Houston, Texas, scored in double figures 26 times during the 2022-23 campaign, including nine 20-plus-point outings with a career-best 25 against Arkansas Tech. Jackson dished out at least five assists seven times, including a career-high six dimes three times. He collected five or more rebounds in 11 games, including a career-best nine boards against Southwestern Oklahoma, while recording multiple steals 15 times with a career-high four in the game against Arkansas Tech.
Jackson prepped at C.E. King High School in Houston and spent one year at Impact Basketball Academy following his graduation. He was named TABC all-state and the district Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He was a four-time first-team all-district selection and helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back District 22-6A championships.
Several former Aggies have found new homes. Point guard Rylan Jones has signed with Samford University, which is located in Homewood, Alabama. He took to Twitter to thank USU Friday afternoon before it was announced where he was going for his final year of eligibility.
“Aggie nation thank you for an unbelievable 2 years! Blessed to be able to live my childhood dreams of being an Aggie and playing in the spectrum in front of the bet fans! once an aggie always an aggie,” wrote Jones on Twitter.
Shortly after that appeared, Samford Men’s Basketball took to Twitter: “Former back-to-back Mr. Basketball in Utah and Gatorade Player of the Year is officially a BULLDOG.”
Jones only saw action in 13 games this past season, starting 10. He suffered two concussions and missed the last 19 games of the 2022-23 season.
In his two years at USU after transferring from Utah, Jones played in 44 games with 32 starts. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game as an Aggie. Jones was know for his passing ability and tough defense, drawing many charges.
Two other Aggies from last year’s team have recently committed to other schools. Center Trevin Dorius is heading south to Utah Valley for his final year, while fellow big man Szymon Zapala, a junior, is going to Longwood. Forward Zee Hamoda has not signed anywhere as of Friday.
Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.
