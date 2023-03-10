USU Basketball

Utah State guard Max Shulga drives to the basket as Boise State forward Naje Smith (23) and guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) defend during a game on March 4, in Logan. The Aggies and Broncos play late Friday night in a Mountain West Tournament semifinal.

 Eli Lucero

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS — It’s been less than a week since Boise State visited Logan, and Utah State handed the Broncos a 86-73 loss.

The Aggies and Broncos will tangle late Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center with a trip to the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship on the line. Tipoff is at 10 o’clock. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.