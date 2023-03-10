LAS VEGAS — It’s been less than a week since Boise State visited Logan, and Utah State handed the Broncos a 86-73 loss.
The Aggies and Broncos will tangle late Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center with a trip to the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship on the line. Tipoff is at 10 o’clock. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Due to the late start, The Herald Journal goes to press before the game will conclude. The game story will be posted online at www.hjnews.com.
The Aggies (25-7) and Broncos (24-8) reached the semifinals of the tournament with interesting wins Thursday night. USU never trailed in a 91-76 win over New Mexico. The Broncos got up by 22 points, then found themselves behind late and advanced with a 87-76 overtime win against UNLV.
“When you are in the situation that a lot of us are in right now making a push and trying to make the dance, there's a lot of pressure,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after Thursday’s win. “There's a lot of pressure. We tried to remove that from our guys as much as we could over the last couple of weeks and just focus on the task at hand. Tomorrow will be no different. It's not about the NCAA Tournament. It's about doing our best every single day.”
Most predictions have the Broncos making the Big Dance. The Aggies are a bit of a mixed bag with some saying they are in and others still having them on the bubble. Needless to say, the semifinal game is big for both to try and cement a place in the NCAA Tournament.
Following the win Thursday night, the Aggie coach was asked about the NCAA Tournament and whether he felt USU was in or not.
“We have no idea,” Odom said. “You know, I think we'll wait until Sunday to figure that out, but right now we're just immersed in what we're doing here, and that's what we came to do was just be immersed in the Mountain West Tournament, do our best regardless of the result, and then we'll see where we are at on Sunday.
“Tomorrow, obviously, is a big game for both teams, and we just played a week ago. They cracked us at their home, and we were fortunate enough to win at ours. We know it will be a good, hard-fought Mountain West battle, like you've seen so far in a lot of these games.”
The Aggies suffered their worst loss of the season way back on Jan. 7, at Boise State, 82-59. As Odom described, USU got “cracked” and didn’t seem ready for a physical game.
Since that outing, the Aggies have become much better defensively and at matching the physicality of opponents. They did so last Saturday in the 13-point win. Now round three is upon both teams.
Taylor Funk had a monster game offensively for USU on Thursday against New Mexico. He scored the first 16 points of the game for the Aggies and finished with a season-high 32 points, making 10 of 16 field goal attempts, including 6 of 10 from long range.
Ten days ago at UNLV in the same building, Funk was 1 of 3 from the field.
“He has had several good games in a row recently,” Odom said of Funk. “Obviously, shooters are going to have stretches where they don't shoot it like they want to, and he certainly had his a little bit earlier. He was able to break out of it. That doesn't mean it's going to continue, you know, because things can change. They can always change. He faces a ton of pressure, right? I'm talking about from the other team at all times. They get up underneath him, they try to be physical with him, and that's not an easy thing to do. I think our other guys, like he mentioned, do a really good job of trying to free him up as best they can, and then when all of a sudden a scramble happens, now he is able to get free and get a clean look off.
“Once one or two go down for him, it's like most shooters, he thinks all of them are going in. That's what you love. You love guys that are confident in their abilities, because it's not always going to be perfect for you and you have to answer, and he has answered in a big way down the stretch for us. We wouldn't be where we are if he wasn't playing like he was playing.”
Funk was joined in double-figure scoring Thursday by Steven Ashworth (22 points), Dan Akin (17) and Max Shulga (12). Following the game, Akin and Funk were asked about the all-conference awards. Akin was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year, while Ashworth made the MW First Team and Shulga earned honorable mention accolades from the coaches. The media also named Akin the Sixth Man of the Year. Ashworth made the second team, while Funk was honorable mention.
“I think Taylor did obviously from the performance you saw today,” said Akin, when asked about coming out with something to prove. “He should have been an all-conference player. I guess he showed everyone that he is that guy.”
Funk was diplomatic in his answer.
“Me and Sean (Bairstow) were talking, and our starting five, obviously, Steven (Ashworth) got that, and he deserves it. Earned, not given,” Funk said. “I think any of us could have gotten it. It's not really one guy that really stands out on this team where it's that's the guy you've got to guard. You've got to guard all of us. I think really anyone could have been first, second, or third team. You know, we didn't get it, but that's fine. We talked about our goals in the summer. The first week we all got together, obviously me and Dan, newcomers, and we made our goals, and we're not going to stop until we reach those. They're cool rewards, for sure, but we didn't get them, but it's not going to stop us.”
The Aggies certainly have been playing as a team. In Thursday’s win, USU had 21 assists on 30 made baskets. All eight Aggies that played recorded at least one assist. Ashworth and Shulga each had five to lead the team.
USU has reached the semifinals of the MW Tournament five of the last six years and has gone 3-1 in those games before Friday.
