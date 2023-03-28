There is still no official word, but it does look like Utah State will soon be in need of a head men’s basketball coach.
No, Ryan Odom is not headed to South Florida as rumored over the weekend. However, the Aggie coach does seem to be heading east.
Reports started to surface Tuesday night from national writers that Odom was going to be the next VCU head coach. As is common this time of year in musical coaches, VCU’s Mike Rhoades is reported to be heading to Penn State. The vacancy at the Richmond, Virginia, school is reportedly going to be filled by Odom as the domino effect ripples across the coaching ranks.
Odom just wrapped up his second season at Utah State. He has guided the Aggies to the postseason both years at the helm, playing in the NIT in 2022 and the NCAA Tournament this season. He is 44-25 at USU.
The Durham, North Carolina, native had never coached this far west in his career. He came to USU after five years as the head coach at UMBC.
Odom has not been available as The Herald Journal has requested an interview with him before the rumors started to swirl late last week for a season wrap-up article. He has been out of town “recruiting.”
When it surfaced that Odom had possibly talked with South Florida and been offered the job, the university stated it was working to offer Odom a new deal at Utah State. Whether that actually happened is not known. When he was hired in April of 2021 at USU, Odom signed a five-year deal with a base salary of $800,000.
VCU plays in the Atlantic 10 and won its league, which actually has 15 members. The Rams lost to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-8 record.
If Odom really is leaving, the Aggies will be behind in recruiting and pursuing athletes in the transfer portal. As of Tuesday, no current USU players had entered the portal, but with the program in limbo right now, there will be some scrambling with whoever is hired to take over.
Speculation is already swirling over who USU should pursue to take over whenever Odom makes it official. Current San Jose State head coach Tim Miles, Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle and Loyola Marymount head coach Stan Johnson seem to be atop the wish list of many Aggie fans. Current Aggie assistant coach Nate Dixon also has been mentioned, but he has followed Odom in the last two moves. Another former Aggie assistant who is now the head coach at South Dakota, Eric Peterson, has also been mentioned. He was at USU with Craig Smith.
Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen had also been a possibility, but it looks like California is after the Wolverine coach. Miles had also been linked to California two weeks ago, but that seems to have not been true.
It continues to be a waiting game for the Aggies.
VCU had not made any announcements or scheduled any as of late Tuesday night.
Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.
