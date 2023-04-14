As the new Aggie head men’s basketball coach gets up to speed with putting a staff together and filling out a roster, it’s worth noting the excitement from fans over his hiring.
On Monday Danny Sprinkle became the 21st head coach in Utah State program history. He comes south to Logan after spending the past four years at Montana State, where he guided the Bobcats to four straight winning seasons. That hadn’t been done at the Bozeman, Montana, school in some time.
A promotional video has been put out by USU that shows Sprinkle meeting with the six Aggie players who then attended his introduction on Monday. Since then, walk-on Conner Gillis has elected to leave. In the two-minute video Sprinkle talks to the athletes and emphasizes being truthful. Discipline and toughness are also key factors that the coach believes in.
During his speech to fans and media Monday, the new coach mentioned a motto he likes to use.
“The motto we had at Montana State and I want here is, ‘my success is your success,” Sprinkle said. “I can’t be all I can be if you are not all you can be. It’s a team game. We are not playing golf or tennis. It’s a team game and we need each other, just like we need the HURD. We need our fan base to be the best we can be. It’s going to be reciprocated on our end.”
Sprinkle also talked about making sure the Aggie athletes have a great four or five years in Logan and want to bring their families back to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum years after graduating and talking to current players about their experiences.
“I want players to want to talk about how important it is to be an Aggie,” Sprinkle said. “I want them to graduate. Our players will graduate. I had a 100 percent graduation rate at Montana State. That’s not negotiable. For anybody we bring in here, when they finish they are going to graduate.”
The new coach also said the Aggies are going to be visible in the community and on campus.
“That’s what makes Utah State special, this whole valley and community,” Sprinkle said. “You are heroes to the little kids. I’m going to make sure the little kids see that and want to be Aggies when they grow up. It’s important to do things in the community.”
He said one of the biggest things that attracted him to USU is the “care factor.” Sprinkle pointed out the attendance at some of the Pac-12 schools for basketball being in the 3,000-4,000 range and believes that low attendance “will never happen here.”
“This community cares,” Sprinkle said. “There are not a lot of communities that care about their basketball team like this one does. … You are loyal fan base that cares. My care factor is off the charts. I sometimes have to remind referees about that too. It’s because I care. It’s different here and I appreciate that.”
Before taking over as the head coach at Montana State, Sprinkle was an assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton from 2013-19. The Titans went to the NCAA Tournament once and the CIT twice. Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor praised his former assistant.
“I am super excited for coach Sprinkle and this opportunity,” Taylor said. “He is the complete package and the right guy to lead Utah State. His understanding of the landscape of college basketball will allow him to continue the success that he and Aggies are synonymous for. His energy is contagious and the ability to coach, recruit and create buy-in is second to none. The future of Utah State basketball just got brighter.”
A former teammate of Sprinkles from their playing days at Montana State who is now the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks also had nothing but good to say about USU’s hire.
“Danny is an amazing leader, coach and developer of young men,” Nico Harrison said. “He should be proud of the speed and class in which he made basketball relevant at his alma mater. He took them to the NCAA Tournament, which hasn’t happened since our days. In typical Danny fashion, he decided to double down and go back-to-back. So much for our legacy.”
Sprinkle described the job of a college basketball coach as “completely different” than it was two years ago and also different than five years ago.
“It is ever changing from the NIL to the transfer portal to leagues restructuring,” Sprinkle said. “There is all sorts of uncertainty right now. … We are going to have to adapt together, but I know we can be successful.”
Sprinkle knows a lot about the Aggies and the history of the program. As an assistant at Cal State Northridge, he faced USU in Big West Conference days. He called those games “miserable” going up against then head coach Stew Morrill and his staff of Randy Rahe, Don Verlin and Tim Durryea. Then his first game as a head coach at Montana State came in a game at the Spectrum against a Craig Smith led USU team.
“I do remember the crowd and God forbid one of your players shot an airball,” Sprinkle said with a laugh, who also shared how hard it was to keep players focused on the bench when the crowd started doing its usual antics. “... Those things make the Spectrum special.”
