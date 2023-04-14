Danny Sprinkle follow up

Danny Sprinkle speaks at a press conference where he was introduced as the new basketball coach at Utah State University on Monday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

As the new Aggie head men’s basketball coach gets up to speed with putting a staff together and filling out a roster, it’s worth noting the excitement from fans over his hiring.

On Monday Danny Sprinkle became the 21st head coach in Utah State program history. He comes south to Logan after spending the past four years at Montana State, where he guided the Bobcats to four straight winning seasons. That hadn’t been done at the Bozeman, Montana, school in some time.


