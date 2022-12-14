There will be no overlooking Thursday’s opponent by the Aggies.
That’s the message from Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom. Division II Westminster comes to town for a game scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Westminster is located in Salt Lake City.
“We are excited to be back in the Spectrum,” Odom said after practice Wednesday. “It’s going to be a good game, and we appreciate Westminster coming in here and playing us. ... We are excited to get back out there against a quality opponent. ... We have to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played with the utmost respect for who we are playing against.”
The Aggies (8-0) will be aiming to stay among the unbeatens. There are six other schools with perfect records to start the 2022-23 season.
“We will be preparing for this game the same as we always do,” Odom said. “During this time of year, you are always trying to improve yourselves. ... This game will provide challenges. ... We are never going to complain about being 8-0. The guys have performed well, but it is early in the season.”
Should USU prevail, it will match the 1938-39 and 1917-18 Aggie teams for the best start to a season.
USU will still be without point guard Rylan Jones, who is practicing some, but still out because of a concussion. Forward Taylor Funk injured an ankle at practice this week and will be a game-time decision.
“We are not quite sure about Funk right now; he is a game-time decision,” Odom said. “Rylan is in that progression mode right now. We are hoping he can get some minutes against Weber State (on Monday), but we are not sure yet.”
This game will be an exhibition for the Griffins (2-8), not counting on their overall record. Westminster has already played two other in-state teams and lost in exhibition games in Utah (93-58) and BYU (100-70).
“They (Griffins) have a good team and will challenge you,” Odom said. “They have some guys that can score.”
The Griffins, who beat American Indian College 77-54 on Wednesday afternoon to end a three-game skid, have five athletes that come from Division I programs. In fact, their leading scorer and rebounder — forward/center Trey Farrer — played at Utah Valley before finding his way to Westminster. The junior averages 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
“He (Farrer) is a Division I player,” Odom said. “He is good around the basket and with mid-range shots. They run a really good offense and are well coached. ... He (Farrer) has good moves and is athletic. He has done really well for them. ... We can’t let him get to his spots. We have to be physical with him and use our length.”
Jeremy Dowdell and Drake Middleton started their college careers at BYU before ending up with the Griffins, while Lewis Johnson (Utah Valley) and Gabriel Oliviera (Pacific), who come off the bench also were at Division I schools.
“Dowdell can really score,” Odom said. “He is a tough match up.”
Joining Farrer in double-digit scoring are Dowdell (11.5), Donaval Avila (11.0) and Taylor Miller (10.4), who is related to former Aggie guard Brock Miller.
“Miller is an excellent player,” Odom said. “... Miller and Dowdell will shoot it. They will get their shots up. If you allow them to play the game the way they want to play it and you don’t bother them, they are going to cause problems.”
The Aggies also have four athletes averaging double figures in scoring, led by Steven Ashworth with 18.6 points per game. He is joined by Funk (16.3), Dan Akin (13.8) and Max Shulga (12.9). Funk and Akin are the top two rebounders at 8.8 and 7.1 boards an outing, respectively.
Improving on the defensive end has been an emphasis for USU, as well as holding onto the ball. Over the last two games the Aggies have been holding teams to fewer points and having fewer turnovers.
“The connectivity has been better,” Odom said. “The turnovers on offense have been fewer the last three games. ... We aren’t perfect, but we have gotten better.”
