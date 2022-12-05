Utah St San Francisco Basketball

San Francisco guard Tyrell Roberts dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Max Shulga (11) defends on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Aggies beat the Dons, 82-64.

 Christina Leung/University of San Francisco Athletics

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In the latest victory, the Aggies proved they don’t have to make a bunch of 3-pointers to win.

In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team made a season-low five shots from beyond the arc Sunday evening at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. USU had the lead against San Francisco for more than 37 minutes, cruising to a 82-64 victory.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.