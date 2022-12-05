In the latest victory, the Aggies proved they don’t have to make a bunch of 3-pointers to win.
In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team made a season-low five shots from beyond the arc Sunday evening at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. USU had the lead against San Francisco for more than 37 minutes, cruising to a 82-64 victory.
“This is a big victory for us against a really good opponent,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “... I am really pleased with the effort and excited for the guys getting the win.”
USU (7-0) came into the game leading the country in 3-point field goal percentage (46.7 percent) and 3-pointers made per game (12.8). The Aggies were 5 of 19 from long range on Sunday. USU had not shot below 38 percent from long range in a game before Sunday, and it was only second time the Aggies had made less than 10 treys in a game.
“We just had to take what the defense gave us,” Odom said. “If you want to be a great team, and we certainly do want to be a great team, a competitive team in our conference, you have to be balanced. If you are a one-dimensional 3-point shooting team, you aren’t going to make it very far. You can’t live and die by the three. Tonight, the game called for us to drive to the basket and make plays near the rim, and our guys responded and did a great job.”
It helped that USU shot 50.8 percent from the field for the game. The Aggies also 15 of 18 (83.4 percent) from the foul line. USU found itself with more drives to the basket and scoring in the paint. In fact, the Aggies had a season-high 48 points in the paint.
“We needed to create space to operate, and we’ve shot the ball really well so far this season,” Odom said. “They key was making the right decisions going to the rim. Our guys made the right decisions, shy of a few possessions around the basket.”
While the Aggies were scoring more inside and getting to the foul line, they also turned up the heat on defense. San Francisco (7-2) shot 43.6 percent from the field and made 7 of 21 3-pointers (33.3 percent). The seven treys and Dons’ percentage from long range was the second lowest by an Aggie opponent this year and the lowest since the season opener against Utah Valley.
“The key for us was intensity on defense,” Odom said. “We challenged our guys to really ramp it up defensively and play harder. We got off to a good start and it continued throughout the game. Our guys answered in each half with key plays.”
USU came up with seven steals, which is the second-most in a game this year. Steven Ashworth, Dan Akin and Max Shulga each had two steals.
The Aggies also had a season-low eight turnovers against a team that forces double-digit turnovers. Plus, USU was playing without starting point guard Rylan Jones, who did not make the trip because he suffered a concussion last Thursday early in the game against Utah Tech. Ashworth started in Jones place/
“Another key to the game was handling their (Dons) pressure,” Odom said. “Steven (Ashworth) did a great job of not turning the ball over against high-level pressure. Thankfully, we have other guys that can dribble and attack the rim. Max (Shulga) was phenomenal, and Sean (Bairstow) joined him with some great drives to the basket, as well as Zee (Hamoda). RJ (Eytle-Rock) made a couple of nice plays in the first half.”
Five Aggies reached double figures in the scoring department. Akin came off the bench to lead the way with a game-high 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Joining Akin was Shulga (16), Taylor Funk (13), Bairstow (12) and Ashworth (11). Funk and Zee Hamoda each grabbed a game-best seven rebounds, while Shulga secured six boards and game-high four assists.
The Dons were led by Tyrell Roberts with 18 points.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with an KenPom ranking of 50 and is now 44, while San Francisco came in at 90 and dropped to 107. ... The first NET rankings came out and USU was the highest Mountain West school at No. 15. … The Aggies picked up three votes in Monday’s USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll to check in at No. 41. ... For the second straight game and just the second time this season, the Aggies were outrebounded, 28-27. … This was the sixth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 26-24. … This was the first time this season USU did not have a player record a double-double. … The seven rebounds by Hamoda was a career best. … Akin and Ashworth each had a season-high two steals. … The Aggies still trail the Dons in the all-time series, 8-4.
FANS FROM DOWN UNDER
Bairstow had his own cheering section at the Chase Center Sunday evening.
It just happened that his high school from Brisbane, Australia, was in the Bay Area. The school does a U.S. tour every two years.
“It just worked out perfectly that they were in San Francisco at the same time,” Bairstow said.
There were 50 athletes from Australia and 10 staff members in the group.
“They were wearing the school blue colors, so it was really cool,” Bairstow said. “It felt like a home game in a way.”
The senior guard had one of his better games of the season with 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field. Bairstow did get in foul trouble, but played more than 20 minutes and also grabbed a rebound, had an assist and came up with a steal.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will play another neutral-court game this Saturday. They face Loyola Marymount in Las Vegas, which is part of a tripleheader as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Lions (7-3) beat Nevada on Saturday in their last outing, 64-52. Loyola Marymount plays at Grand Canyon on Wednesday before heading to Las Vegas.
