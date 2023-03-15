SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Utah State got to kick things off Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center with a press conference and then workout in the arena in preparation for the NCAA Tournament, which begins at the site on Thursday.
The four Aggie captains were appointed to speak for the team, as well as head coach Ryan Odom. Sean Bairstow, Steven Ashworth, Taylor Fun and Rylan Jones each fielded questions during a 15-minute session. From trust with each other to being in the NCAA Tournament for the first time to playing a power 5 conference opponent were among the various questions.
“This definitely feels great,” said Funk, who is playing in his first Big Dance. “A lot of hard work went in from the summer to now, just grinding. A lot of tough days, a lot of battles. A lot of days where you just don’t feel like going, but you just push through for this moment. Being a graduate transfer, this is my last chance. Beyond blessed to be here with these guys, beyond excited.”
That sentiment was felt throughout the Aggie group.
“Like Taylor said, a lot of battles, a lot of long days go into building relationships,” Ashworth said. “This team has a lot of great relationships. With that comes a factor of trust that I think gives us an advantage over a lot of our competitors.”
The 10th-seeded Aggies will face seventh-seeded Missouri on Monday. The game will tip off at 11:40 a.m. MT and will be televised on TNT.
Been there, but different this time
Ashworth and Bairstow were on the team that went to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but that was a whole different experience. All teams went to Indianapolis and played in that area with no contact with fans or family. Crowds were limited because of COVID.
That will be much different this time around.
“We were at a great venue in Indiana two years ago when we last went to the tournament,” Bairstow said. “There were a few fans there. I’m not sure what the fan attendance is going to be like tomorrow. I knot it’s going to be the same level of excitement, two great teams playing, do or die. The season is on the line and both teams are going to feel that. I think it’s going to be a highly competitive environment. Everyone is going to be playing their hardest.”
Ashworth enjoyed being in Indiana, but for different reasons. He is looking forward to this experience.
“For the most part, it was a very different, unique situation, playing in Indianapolis,” Ashworth said. “Last time it was super cool for me because I actually served my church mission there, got home to play basketball, then I was headed right back (to Indiana). It was cool t ogo back to Indiana, play at Assembly Hall, a super iconic venue.
“Now to be playing in a facility like this, brand new, Sacramento. We’re really excited. I’m excited to see how it’s different, embrace the journey and see the fun that March Madness really is all about.”
Different role for Jones
Odom felt it was important to include Jones with the other three captains. Jones has missed the last 18 games due to injury. He has been with the team and almost like another coach.
Jones practiced some with the team on Wednesday as well as taking part in the press conference.
“Obviously, I’m not on the court any more,” Jones said. “My role as a captain has not always been on the court. We always talk about having 15 leaders instead of just four or five. That’s just where I’ve been on the sideline, keeping everybody up, helping people with what I see on the court, talking at halftime, when they come out of the game, keeping guys on the bench who aren’t playing engaged, talking to them.”
Odom has noticed that Jones has made a difference and is appreciative.
“I wanted Rylan Jones to have this moment, even though he’s not playing,” Odom said. “I wanted him to experience what being in the NCAA tournament is all about. Nobody wants to win more than him. This kid is a true Aggie. … For him to still be a part of this team, an active part of this team, a leader of this team, is huge. So, for him to be able to do this and then shoot with the guys out there in the practice, that’s everything to me. It’s going to make me smile.”
Jones shrugs it off like it is something anyone would do in his situation.
“I’m just being around, not moping around the sideline that I’m not playing,” Jones said. “Just giving energy whenever I can. Just experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime moment that we’re experiencing as a team. I’m just enjoying the ride. I trust these guys, they got my back. They’re going to take us as far as we can go. Looking forward to it.”
Another smile
Odom spoke of smiling when seeing Jones out with the team and speaking to the media. He also smiled when talking about senior guard RJ Eytle-Rock who followed him to USU from UMBC.
“What also makes me smile isa guy like RJ Eytle-Rock, who has stepped in for him (Jones),” Odom said. “We didn’t make it to the dance at UMBC when RJ was there. We were close. One of the reasons that he came out here with us is because he wanted a good shot at it.
“... To see him smile the other day when our name was called, that’s everything to me. To have Dan Akin here, as well, who was with us at UMBC, the last remaining player that played in that Virginia game (when 16th seeded UMBC upset No. 1 Virginia), jumped center that night. For him to be able to experience this with us again is going to be really rewarding.”
The trust factor
A lot has been made about how much the Aggies trust each other. Funk is new to the team, but was able to fit right in from the get go. He was asked about that bond in such a short time.
“From the moment of my first visit, I felt the trust,” Funk said. “We took some four-wheelers up in the mountains, had a great time, it felt like the time of our lives. I feel like we have built relationships that are going to last a lifetime in five minutes.
“It’s hard to describe to make you guys (media) realize how much of an impact these guys (Aggies) have made on me. It’s from the players to the staff. It’s just a big family here. … This team really gave me what I was looking for. I really want to thank the coaching staff and the team for welcoming me with open arms.”
The Aggie coach is glad Funk came west.
“One of the reasons Taylor Funk came to Utah State, he wanted to be in the moment,” Odom said. “We’re here because he chose to come, because Dan (Akin) chose to come, and the guys chose to stay once the transition (of new coaching staff) happened.
Sweet Sixteen?
ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi is always making predictions and filling out brackets way before it’s actually time to fill out brackets for office pools.
Earlier this week he broke down the field of 68 teams. Where did he have the Aggies?
Well, he predicts a run to the Sweet Sixteen. That’s right. He has USU bearing Missouri and then Arizona.
USU fans would love to see that come true.
MW solidarity
Boise State is at the same venue as USU as the Broncos take on Northwestern. Bronco guard Max Rice was asked by Missouri writers to give Missouri some advice on playing the Aggies since they are in the same conference.
“No comment,” Rice said.
Probed again about strengths and weaknesses of the Aggies, Rice simply replied: “Na.”
Bronco Naje Smith then chimed in with a big smile: “Don’t let ‘em shoot.”
Seems like the MW teams may be pulling for each other.
Missouri ties to MW
Tiger head coach Dennis Gates knows all about USU and its fans. He was an assistant coach at Nevada when Stew Morrill was the Aggie head coach.
“Yeah, they (Aggies) have a great tradition,” Gates said. “The great Stew Morrill was the head coach at that time. They have a great tradition, a great program and some great players. I know they have a great fan base and great culture. And coach Odom has done a great job.”
Gates was also at the same venue the last time USU played in the NCAA Tournament. He was the head coach of Cleveland State in 2021.
