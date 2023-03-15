Support Local Journalism

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Utah State got to kick things off Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center with a press conference and then workout in the arena in preparation for the NCAA Tournament, which begins at the site on Thursday.

The four Aggie captains were appointed to speak for the team, as well as head coach Ryan Odom. Sean Bairstow, Steven Ashworth, Taylor Fun and Rylan Jones each fielded questions during a 15-minute session. From trust with each other to being in the NCAA Tournament for the first time to playing a power 5 conference opponent were among the various questions.


