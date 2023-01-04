Jaycee Carroll

Jaycee Carroll is carried around the court by Tai Wesley and Gary Wilkinson on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008, after becoming Utah State’s all-time leading scorer. Carroll will have his jersey retired on Feb. 18, during an Aggie game.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Several numbers hanging in the rafters of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum are about to get some company.

Next month Utah State basketball legend Jaycee Carroll will have his number retired. No. 20 will join No. 5 (Greg Grant), No. 24 (Cornell Green) and No. 31 (Marvin Roberts). USU has also returned two other numbers in No. 6 (Bert Cook) and No. 33 (Wayne Estes).


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.