Jaycee Carroll is carried around the court by Tai Wesley and Gary Wilkinson on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008, after becoming Utah State’s all-time leading scorer. Carroll will have his jersey retired on Feb. 18, during an Aggie game.
Several numbers hanging in the rafters of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum are about to get some company.
Next month Utah State basketball legend Jaycee Carroll will have his number retired. No. 20 will join No. 5 (Greg Grant), No. 24 (Cornell Green) and No. 31 (Marvin Roberts). USU has also returned two other numbers in No. 6 (Bert Cook) and No. 33 (Wayne Estes).
The news of Carroll having his jersey retired was announced Wednesday afternoon by USU interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, when the Aggie men’s basketball team takes on Mountain West Conference foe Nevada. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“Jaycee is one of the greatest basketball players in Aggie history and incredibly deserving of this honor,” Bovee said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate his remarkable accomplishments in front of Aggie Nation.”
Carroll, who played at USU from 2005-08, was a two-time All-American, two-time first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection and the 2008 WAC Player of the Year. He is the all-time career leader at USU in points (2,522), field goals made (880), field goals attempted (1,721), 3-point field goals made (369), 3-point field goals attempted (793), double-figure scoring games (121), games started (132) and total minutes played (4,596).
“My family and I are honored to be recognized with those Aggie greats that have had their jersey or number already retired,” Carroll said in a press release. “This is a dream come true for me and a tremendous honor. It’s awesome to be part of Utah State basketball and its rich tradition of history.”
During Carroll’s four years as a starter, he helped the Aggies to a 94-40 record. USU was 45-21 in conference games. The Aggies made the postseason all four years, playing the NCAA Tournament twice and the NIT twice.
As a senior in 2008, Carroll led USU to a WAC regular season co-championship, was named the league’s Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American. Carroll also led USU to a Big West Conference Tournament Championship as a freshman in 2005, as he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Carroll was named an AP All-American as a junior, as he led the WAC in scoring in each of his final two seasons at USU. He garnered Freshman All-American accolades from both CollegeInsider.com and Rivals.com.
In addition to the eight school records, Carroll ranks in the top 10 in eight additional statistical categories and among the single-season top 10 in 23 categories, including the school record holder of 3-point field goals made (114), 3-point field goals attempted (229, t-1st) and minutes played (1,304).
Carroll also owns two single-game records, including 3-point field goals made (10) and free throw percentage (100.0 percent, 15-15), and is among the top 10 in five other categories.
Carroll finished his career ranked No. 2 in NCAA history with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 46.5 percent.
Following his collegiate career, Carroll played professionally in Europe for 13 seasons and helped Real Madrid to a pair of Euro League Championships (2015, 2018), five Spanish League Championships (2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), Six Kings Cups (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020), six Super Cups (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020) and a FIBA Intercontinental Cup Championship (2015). Carroll was the Spanish League’s top scorer in 2010 and 2011 and the EuroCup’s top scorer in 2011.
This past fall the Evanston, Wyoming, native was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame. Carroll and his wife Baylee, a former Aggie cheerleader, currently live in Wellsville with their four children.
