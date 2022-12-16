Having depth is the goal of every basketball coach.
You never know when a player may get hurt, sick or in foul trouble. Being able to go to the bench and not have much of a drop off is certainly a plus.
Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has said over and over the 2022-23 team is deep. With the Aggie bench averaging 39.8 points a game through the first eight games, there is no argument that USU is getting production from the reserves.
However, on Thursday the Aggies faced Division II Westminster without two of their starters. Point guard Rylan Jones has missed several games with a concussion, being replaced in the starting lineup by Steven Ashworth and his team-best 18.6 points a game. USU still has been able to get points from the bench.
But with forward Taylor Funk sideline with an ankle injury, Dan Akin and his 13.8 ppg was inserted into the starting lineup. Where would the bench points come from against the Griffins?
The answer is Zee Hamoda and RJ Eytle-Rock. That duo combined for 45 points, bettering the season average as the Aggies rolled over the Griffins after a few hiccups in the early going, 106-68.
“Obviously, Zee had a great game and played extremely well,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It was good to see RJ make some shots today. He’s had some that have just rolled in-and-out on him, and I thought he had a nice game, defensively in particular, too.”
Hamoda became the sixth different Aggie to lead the team in scoring in the first nine games. The sophomore finished with a career and game-high 28 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Hamoda also had a career-high four steals, turning two of them into dunks — the first a 360-degree slam.
“I was shocked that I was alone and that nobody came to block me or anything,” Hamoda said of the dunk. “So, I was like, ‘Okay, time to show out.’ I was thinking maybe windmill or 360 or between the legs and I settled on the 360.”
Hamoda played 25 minutes. He also had four rebounds and dished out three assists, which matched his career mark. He finished the game with a rare four-point player.
“Me and RJ talked about being the sixth and seventh guys, so we needed to bring the juice for the team,” Hamoda said. “If somebody is tired, we need to show up and help the team.”
His teammates were plenty happy for the forward.
“Really happy for Zee,” Aggie guard Steven Ashworth said. “I think that’s the one word is just happy. It’s interesting to see Zee and the situation he’s in because I see a lot of my freshman year in that same situation. You’re battling to get on the floor and then you really want to prove yourself when you’re on the floor. Zee had a great night tonight in that aspect to where he let the game come to him in the second half. He found open looks. We definitely have the confidence in Zee to hit shots when he’s open and that’s what we were able to see tonight.”
Eytle-Rock, who started 30 games last year, finished with 17 points, which was a season high. He was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, which are career marks.
“He (Eytle-Rock) had a good time,” Odom said. “It was fun to see him out there smiling and playing his game. I know his teammates were excited for him too. ... RJ has taken big shots in the past. It was good to see that ball go in the basket. He is a good player, a good defender and a valuable player for our program.”
The Aggies (9-0) matched the best start in school history. The 1938-39 and 1917-19 teams also began 9-0. USU also set a school record with 21 3-pointers against Westminster (2-8), who used the game as an exhibition.
“These games are tough,” Odom said. “They’re very tough to play in and we just encouraged our guys to focus not so much on the score in particular but how we are playing. I thought at times, we were pretty good and at times, we made some uncharacteristic plays that we can’t be okay with. You learn from every game that you play.”
Six Aggies were in double figures. Joining Hamoda and Eytle-Rock was Ashworth (17), Sean Bairstow (16), Max Shulga (11) and Akin (10). Shulga dished out a game-best eight assists, while Bairstow grabbed a game-high five rebounds.
“I was actually noticing that we shot 48 percent from the field in the first half and 74 percent from the field in the second half,” Ashworth said. “We were talking at halftime about how our defense really fuels our offense and in that first half, they were making a lot of shots which tends to slow down the game because we can’t get in transition and run the way we like to. Which can also make it so you’re shooting tough shots. In the second half, we saw the effects of our toughness on defense pay dividends on offense.”
The Griffins were led by Taylor Miller with 26 points and three assists. Cole Kadoguchi added 12 points off the bench.
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 31-28. … This was the eighth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 45-26. … USU shot a season-best 60.9 percent from the field. … For the third time this season the Aggies had 25 assists in a game. … Guard Sean Bairstow tied his career high in assists with six. … Center Szymon Zapala matched his career high with two blocks. … Guard Landon Brenchley played a career-high three minutes, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists. … Forward Zee Hamoda was the “Ice Cream Man” Thursday, hitting a 3-pointer to give the Aggies 75 points and free frozen custard at Culver’s. … This was the first meeting between the Aggies and Griffins.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home to play another in-state school, only this one is pretty familiar with coming to Logan. Weber State (3-7) will take on USU on Monday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats played at Cal Poly late Friday night before returning to Utah and coming north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.