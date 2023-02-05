Support Local Journalism

An ugly chant by some Colorado State students near the end of a men’s basketball game Saturday night against Utah State has been on the minds of many Aggie fans since the contest ended and garnered national attention.

With less than a minute to play in Saturday’s Mountain West Conference game, USU guard Max Shulga went to the free throw line. He was greeted with boos from most fans, but there was a group that started chanting “Russia.”


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal.

