An ugly chant by some Colorado State students near the end of a men’s basketball game Saturday night against Utah State has been on the minds of many Aggie fans since the contest ended and garnered national attention.
With less than a minute to play in Saturday’s Mountain West Conference game, USU guard Max Shulga went to the free throw line. He was greeted with boos from most fans, but there was a group that started chanting “Russia.”
Shulga is from Kiev, Ukraine. His country was invaded by Russia nearly a year ago and has been at war ever since. Shulga has family and friends who currently live in Ukraine.
Utah State fans have shown support for Shulga ever since the invasion. Shortly after it happened last season, the Aggie students used yellow and blue cards to make the flag for Ukraine. Students often wave Ukraine’s flag at home games.
Colorado State has apologized for the incident, as well as Rams head coach Niko Medved. The brand new MW commissioner, Gloria Nevarez, issued a statement on Sunday.
So did Shulga. The Aggie junior tweeted out the following.
“First, I would like to thank the Colorado State administration and coach Medved for their immediate support and understanding following the disappointing events during last night’s game.
“This has been an extremely difficult challenging year with my family and loved ones so far away and living in constant danger. I pray daily for the conflict to come to a close and for peace to be restored for my people in Ukraine.
“As for the chants last night, while extremely upsetting in the moment, I also know how emotions can run high during competition and people can do and say things they do not really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept and appreciate the apology.
“I hope you will all join me in praying for peace in Ukraine. Max Shulga”
Many in attendance did not hear the chants Saturday, but the Aggie team and radio broadcaster Scott Garrard did. A television microphone also picked it up, which has been shared on social media platforms.
Shulga actually went to the foul line twice in the last 40 seconds of the game, making 3 of 4 free throws to help the Aggies clinch a 88-79 win over the Rams. He had nine points and six assists in the victory.
Nothing was said about the “Russia” chant immediately after the game as both head coaches met with the media like they normally do following the final buzzer. However, a tweet by Garrard quickly got people’s attention within an hour of the game ending.
“Ugly situation in Fort Collins - Colorado State student section chanted ‘Russia…Russia’ at Max Shulga while he was shooting late free throws. Max is from Kiev, Ukraine and his family still resides there,” Garrard wrote in a tweet on Twitter.
Soon after the game Aggie guard Steven Ashworth also took to Twitter: “This was absolutely classless @ColradoStateU @MountainWest somebody needs to talk to this student section. Such a joke.”
Soon after the game Colorado State issued a statement as did Medved.
“I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies,” Medved tweeted.
Colorado State tweeted this: “Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted “Russia” at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from Ukraine.
“On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student–athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community.
“Every participant, student and fan should feel welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”
Sunday morning USU issued this statement: “Utah State University and its athletics department fully supports Max Shulga and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men’s basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We appreciate the Colorado State administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior.”
Utah State interim athletics director Jerry Bovee also took to Twitter on Sunday. He tweeted this: “I hope we can all “choose” to be better rather than just following the crowd when the opportunity presents itself. Max Shulga is a fine young man who is dealing with his circumstances with honor and integrity. Aggie Nation is proud of him and will continue to be there for him.”
Later Sunday the Mountain West sent out a statement from Nevarez: “The Mountain West and its member institutions are committed to good sportsmanship, integrity and a healthy environment for competition. Administrators, coaches, student-athletes and spectators share in this commitment and this responsibility. The Conference will not condone degrading, disrespectful or discriminating behavior in our arenas, stadiums or playing fields.
“We are aware of the insensitive language used by select spectators during the Utah State at Colorado State men’s basketball contest which is directly contrary to the principles of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. We acknowledge Colorado State’s response to the conduct and we stand with them and our fellow Mountain West member institutions in our unwavering commitment to ensuring that all of our venues are safe and inclusive and every student-athlete and coach feels respected and safe.”
