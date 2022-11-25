Support Local Journalism

Steven Ashworth certainly stole the show at the end of the game Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The guard scored 10 straight points at one point and netted 12 during the last two-and-a-half minutes in Utah State’s 95-85 victory against Oral Roberts. In fact, he had 18 points in the final 7-and-a-half minutes of the contest.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

