Steven Ashworth certainly stole the show at the end of the game Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The guard scored 10 straight points at one point and netted 12 during the last two-and-a-half minutes in Utah State’s 95-85 victory against Oral Roberts. In fact, he had 18 points in the final 7-and-a-half minutes of the contest.
Ashworth deserved the spotlight after the game. Heck, he finished with a career-high 30 points on an incredible shooting night, hitting 8 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. His 10 unanswered points game when the Golden Eagles had rallied to tie the game at 77-77.
But there were other stars, and the Aggie guard would be the first to point that out. One of those was Max Shulga. The Ukrainian flirted with a triple-double in the win. He finished with career highs in rebounds (10) and assists (7). He also scored 10 points for his first-ever double-double as an Aggie.
“I didn’t (realize I was close to a triple-double),” Shulga said. “I don’t really keep up with the stats as I play. I just try to win so that’s not really the focus. We got the win so that’s all that matters.”
Not one to toot his own horn, Shulga was just happy with the win. Ashworth and USU head coach Ryan Odom had praise for the junior.
“The other guy in this room can give you 30 any night as well,” Ashworth said, nodding at Shulga. “I’m just waiting for the night for Max to do that. We have a lot of guys who can be the leading scorer on this team. We are really versatile.”
Shulga is averaging 11.8 points a game this season. He is also grabbing 6.6 rebounds, dishing out 3.8 assists and coming up with 1.0 steals a game.”
“Yeah, he (Shulga) came up big for us,” Odom said. “It’s nice to see.”
Facing a 7-foot-5 center, the Aggies (5-0) needed everyone to crash the boards. USU did win the rebound battle, 38-29.
“It was crucial,” said Shulga when asked about the guards crashing the boards. “When you have a 7-foot-5 guy on a team like that, you have a sizable advantage on rebounds. He literally doesn’t have to do anything. He can just put his hands up and grab the ball. It was crucial to secure rebounds. There was little flaws here and there but we did a decent job overall.”
It also helped that USU hit 19 of 31 from 3-point range, just missing the school record of 20, set against New Mexico State in 2006.
“I have no idea,” Shulga said. “You just shoot the shots that they give you, shoot the open shots. You just stay in the gym and get shots up and then shoot your shot in the game. The open man is the best man.”
Ashworth and Taylor Funk combined to make 14 of 17. That certainly helped.
Five Aggies reached double figures in scoring as Funk (18), Dan Akin (12) and Rylan Jones (10) joined Ashworth and Shulga. Akin nearly had his third double-double of the young season as he grabbed nine rebounds. Jones joined Shulga in dishing out seven dimes to lead the team.
“Dan has been solid,” Odom said. “He has shown growth, and that is nice.”
The Aggies had 25 assists on 29 made field goals against the Golden Eagles (3-3), who are one of favorites to win the Summit Conference.
“We talked a lot about it leading up to it and even at halftime making sure we keep looking for those kickouts and guys found the windows and hit shots when we needed it,” Ashworth said. “I think that’s definitely what helped with those 25 assists.”
“Our players are very unselfish,” Odom said. “We had 16 at the half. You always want to do better. We had too many turnovers, but 25 assists is pretty good.”
A year ago the Aggies struggled to close out close games. While the last outing turned into a 10-point victory, it was tied with less than three minutes to play. That coupled with an overtime, two-point win at San Diego is helping this USU squad grow its confidence.
“I credit the offseason,” Ashworth said. “We put in the work. We were together all the time. We remember the pain of those moments (close loses). I think it’s a maturity thing. We know what it’s like to be in those moments and we know where to go when we need it. ... The biggest thing last year is we were not able to get that key stop when we needed it. Coach Odom has been great in the offseason in helping us gain confidence in these moments. That’s another key is we are confident.
“It’s been a good start,” Shulga said. “This is my first 5-0 start in my time here. It feels real good to win all five games to start the season. We need to keep it going.”
The Aggies took Wednesday and Thanksgiving off and returned to practice on Friday. USU is next in action on Thursday, hosting Utah Tech at 7 p.m.
“We had a good crowd for this game (against Oral Roberts),” Odom said. “But when we get back from Thanksgiving and get all of our fans here, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.