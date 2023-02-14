It was a night to remember for Max Shulga and Trevin Dorius.
The Aggie duo each had career nights in the scoring column, which helped the Utah State men’s basketball team end a two-game losing streak. The Aggies led from the start against Air Force Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and never trailed in a 80-65 Mountain West Conference victory on Valentine’s Day in front of 6,935 fans.
“What it comes down to is playing Aggie basketball,” said Dorius, who finished with a career-high 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting. “We have shown time and time again that Aggie basketball played the right way can beat really, really good teams. We had two unfortunate losses in the last week. It shows a lot of composure on our team’s part that we came back.”
While Dorius certainly came up big for the Aggies (20-7, 9-5 MW), Shulga did his part as well. The USU guard had a game and career-high 29 points.
“It’s something we’ve always known Max is capable of,” Dorius said. “I hope that every team in the conference knows that is what Max is capable of. He has a lot of confidence and is probably one of the most skilled guys on the floor at any given time. Watching him do that today was not a shock by any means. Let’s do it again Max.”
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom had praise for all of his athletes.
“I’m really proud of the guys and their ability to refocus after two really hard losses where it could have gone the other direction,” Odom said. “And our guys responded in a really positive way today and got off to a good start in the game and it just kind of continued from there. They’re very hard to separate from because they challenge you so much on defense and wear you down, but I thought our guys overall did a nice job tonight.”
The Falcons (13-14, 4-10) came into the game after a big win against New Mexico. While they kept it close at times with USU, ultimately they could never string enough stops or points together to get in front.
“First, you’ve got to take away (Steven) Ashworth and (Taylor) Funk,” Air Force head coach Joe Scott said. “We did that. Give (Max Shulga) credit for making them but the answer for us was to put the ball in the basket down on the offensive end and that would’ve kept it a game and tightened things up. That’s what you have to do to be able to give yourself a chance to win a road game.”
The Aggies put the game away late in the game with a 7-0 run. Dan Akin dunked a pass from Shulga, then Shulga hit a 3-pointer. Akin gave USU its largest lead of the game, 73-58, with a pair of free throws with 2:43 to play.
“I thought our guys did a nice job throughout the game of playing the game the right way,” Odom said. “To come out of there with eight turnovers … to hold them to 37 percent in the second half was a big deal for us, and contesting shots at the rim and really trying to force some hard ones without fouling, I thought our guys did a solid job.”
With Shulga and Dorius going off, just one other Aggie reached double figures in scoring. Sean Bairstow netted 11 points. Steven Ashworth was close with eight points. Akin led USU with nine rebounds, while Shulga and Dorius each grabbed seven boards.
“Max was tremendous,” Odom said. “Trevin was tremendous, Steven played really well and gave us great minutes. RJ (Eytle-Rock) was really good on defense. Sean (Bairstow) had his moments out there.”
The Falcons were led by Jake Heidbreder with 16 points. He was joined in double digits by Carter Murphy (13) and Rytis Petraitis (10), who also grabbed nine rebounds.
“The game was there and we were getting wide open shots,” Scott said. “What we had to do was make some of those threes. You couldn’t get more open. Right at the time we were doing what we needed to do and we were executing that game plan.”
Dorius converted a three-point play to get the scoring started Tuesday night. The big man also started a 8-0 run with a dunk off a pass from Bairstow and then capped it with a hook in the paint as the Aggies jumped out to a 13-4 three-and-a-half minutes into the game.
“As much fun as it is, I wouldn’t be able to do it without people like Steven (Ashworth) and Max (Shulga) and Taylor (Funk) spreading out the court around the perimeter,” Dorius said. “I’m getting a lot more looks because over the season if they are not guarded on the outside we are going to make 21 threes. As fun as it is, all the credit goes to the guards and the work they put in.”
The Falcons clawed back with a 9-2 surge. Camden Vander Zwaag scored the final five points as Air Force pulled within 18-16 with 11:38 left in the opening half.
Funk hit his only 3-pointer of the game to spark a 8-0 USU run. Shulga also had a trey and Ashworth scored his first points of the game to give the hosts a 26-16 lead with 8:19 before halftime.
Ashworth hit a 3-pointer to give the Aggies their biggest lead of the first half, 33-20, with five-and-a-half minutes before the break.
Air Force then scored seven unanswered to once again get within striking distance at 33-27. USU took a 40-32 lead into the locker room.
It didn’t take long for the Aggies to get up by double digits. They maintained a lead of more than 10 points until midway through the second half.
The Falcons scored six straight points to get within 55-48 with 9:20 to play. Then Shulga hit a deep 3-pointer, and Dorius added a pair of free throws as both moved past their respective career marks in scoring at that point.
“I don’t know if anything was different coming into this game; I just think when things start to go your way, you start to feel confident,” Dorius said. “Things kind of went my way tonight. I came out with the same passion that I do for any game.”
The two-game skid was then over as the Aggies picked up another home win.
“We have four more games in the regular season, let’s keep this ball rolling,” Dorius said.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 42, while Air Force was at 153. … The 2022-23 Aggie team went into Tuesday’s game tied with the 2015-16 team for fourth in 3-pointers during a season with 257 and have now passed the 2021-22 team and moved into third for third at 266. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 19th time this season, 38-27, and are 17-2 in those games. … USU had just eight turnovers, which ties for the second fewest this season in a game. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts, 24-10. … USU finished with 15 assists and improved to 19-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Air Force had 14. … Ashworth came into the game tied with Jay Goodman (1992-93) for seventh for 3-pointers made in a season with 87 on the year and is now tied with Sam Merrill (2019-20) for sixth at 89. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 25-7 and remain perfect in home games against the Air Force at 14-0.
DUNK COUNT
It didn’t take long for Trevin Dorius to get the first slam of the night as he took a pass from Sean Bairstow and threw it down two minutes into the game. Bairstow had the other dunk of the first half, driving the lane and throwing down a one-handed slam. In the second half, Dorius took a pass from Max Shulga and with authority threw it down. Team leader Dan Akin got into the act with a slam also off a pass from Shulga. Bairstow finished the night with another drive to the rim for a dunk.
Season leaders are: Akin 35, Dorius 24, Bairstow 14, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Tough call between the two that had career nights. Max Shulga gets the nod as he hit a big 3-pointer in the second half from way outside when the Aggies needed a bucket. He finished with a career-high 29 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 8 from long range. The junior made 8 of 9 free throws and gave the crowd free frozen custard from Culver’s with a 3-pointer to reach 75 points. Shulga also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists in 36 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get a second straight home game, hosting Nevada () on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wolf Pack only have one game this week. Nevada won the first meeting between the schools this season back on Jan. 13, 85-70. Former Aggie great Jaycee Carroll will have his number retired at halftime.
