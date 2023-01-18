While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together.
Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
“We needed every play tonight,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... There’s a ton of plays in that game where the Aggies had to answer. UNLV gave us every ounce of effort. They tried to win. They were playing to win that game.”
Even a shorter bench didn’t derail the Aggies (15-4, 4-2 MW) Tuesday night. Already missing starting point guard Rylan Jones (concussion), USU was without forward Zee Hamoda, who woke up on the day of the game with an illness. He was ruled out and did not even sit on the bench.
“Our biggest concern is for Rylan to get healthy and then we will evaluate where he is at,” Odom said. “... We hope to have Zee back for this Saturday’s game.”
With Jones and Hamoda out, that meant heavy minutes for many Aggies. Steven Ashworth played 38:31 minutes, while Sean Bairstow played 33:01 and Taylor Funk saw 32:07 in action. Max Shulga was the fourth Aggie to go over 30 minutes at 30:47.
“Guys had to play heavy minutes tonight,” Odom said.
There were seven lead changes and three ties during the game. USU held the lead for 33 minutes, but found itself behind with four minutes to play, 66-65.
Unlike the previous game at Nevada, the Aggies were able to make plays down the stretch against the snakebite Rebels (12-6, 1-5). UNLV has lost two conference games in overtime and another one by single digits. Ashworth explained after the game that the Aggies were able to “navigate” the final minutes.
“We watched film and had the hard talks,” said Ashworth, who finished with 14 points and tied his career mark in assists with nine. “We learned from the last game.”
There were four lead changes in the last four minutes of the game. Four different USU players scored down the stretch, beginning with a three-point play by Dan Akin. The Aggies took the lead for good when Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer from straight on as the shot clock was about to expire. Taylor Funk got him the ball for the assist as USU took a 71-69 lead with 1:08 to play.
“I knew we were down by one when I hit that 3-pointer,” Ashworth said. “They (Rebels) got mixed up on a switch and I was able to fade to the top of the key. I knew it was good and let it go.”
Akin stood his ground on defense on the ensuing possession and drew a charge. It was the third charge the Aggies earned in the game.
“Massive charge by Dan,” Ashworth said. “Dan played great defense.”
Ashworth got trapped under the basket with the shot clock winding down and called a timeout with 24.7 seconds to play and just two ticks on the shot clock. Out of the timeout, Max Shulga inbounded the ball to an open Sean Bairstow, who was the third option on the play. Bairstow drained the jumper, giving the hosts a four-point lead.
“Sean made a great bucket; coach had a great play that we executed well,” Ashworth said. “Option one wasn’t there, option two wasn’t there, so we knew option three would be there, and Sean hit a big time shot.”
It was marked improvement by the Aggies, who have struggled at times getting the ball in under their own basket.
“I think it shows the maturity of a team that can make adjustments and can look in the mirror and say, ‘we haven’t been great in this aspect, let’s get better at it,’” Ashworth said. “That’s how good teams become great. ... We talk all the time about every possession matters. You can clearly see how that out of bounds underneath mattered tonight. There were others that mattered tonight also.”
UNLV made two free throws to get back within two with 16 seconds to play.
USU was able to run nearly eight seconds before drawing a foul. Shulga went to the line and made both free throws in between a timeout by the Rebels to basically seal the win with 8.7 seconds left and give the fans “ice cream” that they had chanted for.
“We went into a timeout late and were trailing and (assistant coach) Matt Henry said, ‘we are going to win this game,’” Ashworth said. “We believed that. Vocalizing that was big going into those last minutes. ... It may sound cliché, but belief was a big factor in tonight’s victory.”
Funk led the Aggies with 20 points — all coming in the first half. He was joined by Ashworth and Trevin Dorius (10 points) in double-figure scoring. Akin added nine points and grabbed a game-best nine rebounds off the bench. Bairstow and Shulga each added nine points.
The Rebels were led by freshman Keyshawn Hall off the bench with 19 points, nearly matching his offensive output on the entire season. He had played in just five games this season, averaging 4.4 points. Hall was joined in double-digit scoring by Jordan McCabe (17) and Keshon Gilbert (14). UNLV’s leading scorer coming in was EJ Harkless at 17.3 points a game, but was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with two.
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 15th time this season, 31-23, and improved to 13-2 in those games. … USU is now 12-2 this season when leading at halftime. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the fourth time this season, 38-13, and USU is now 2-2 in those games. … USU shot a season-high tying 88.9 percent from the free throw line (16 of 18). … The Aggies had 21 assists, marking the eighth time this season they have had at least 20 dimes in a game. … Trevin Dorius has scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time in his career. … The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Rebels, 34-13, but have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
DUNK COUNT
Trevin Dorius got things started with an early slam off a pass from Taylor Funk. Funk then threw one down on a fastbreak off a long pass from Steven Ashworth late in the first half. Dan Akin joined the party with a dunk early in the second half of a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock.
Season leaders are: Akin 22, Dorius 15, Sean Bairstow 10, Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for a Saturday afternoon game against one of the surprise teams of the Mountain West. San Jose State (12-7, 3-3) visits the Spectrum with a 4 p.m. tip off. The Spartans lost at New Mexico Tuesday night, 77-57.
