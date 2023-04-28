...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM MDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as this
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
USU men’s basketball: Trio commit to Aggies from transfer portal
It’s been a couple of exciting days for the Aggie men’s basketball team.
Three athletes in the transfer portal have committed to Utah State. The Aggies have not announced anything on them, but each of the players have said on social media they are coming to Logan.
Max Agbonkpolo was first on Thursday, followed by Jackson Grant and Darius Brown II on Friday. Brown and Agbonkpolo both have one year of eligibility left.
Agbonkpolo started his college career at USC where he played for three seasons. This past season the 6-9 forward was at Wyoming for 16 games before leaving and ending up in the transfer portal.
During his half season in Laramie, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds a game. In his final season at USC, Agbonkpolo averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. He was a top-100 recruit out of high school in Lagnua NIguel, California.
Grant had committed to Montana State before head coach Danny Sprinkle left for Utah State. Grant backed out and opened his recruitment and has now decided to become an Aggie.
The 6-10 forward played two years at Washington. He saw more action as a freshman, getting in 25 games. Last year as a sophomore, Grant played in 14 games for the Huskies, who went 16-16. He averaged 6.1 minutes a game when he got in.
Coming out of Olympia (Washington) High School, Grant averaged 22.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks a game as a senior. He was named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. Grant was rated the 42nd best prospect in the country by ESPN.
Brown will be following Sprinkle to Logan with one year left to play. The graduate transfer was the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He played four years at Cal State Northridge before heading to Montana State.
The 6-2 guars from Pasadena, California, was on the all-Big West second team for the 2020-21 season as he averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals in his final season at Cal State Northridge.
At Montana State last season, Grant averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and led the team in assists (4.9) steals (1.7) He played 29.4 minutes a game, shot 46.5 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from 3-point range and 90.9 percent from the foul line.
