LAS VEGAS – A day after the media released its all-conference team and accolades, the Mountain West Conference announced its awards on Tuesday afternoon, which are voted on by the 11 head coaches.
There were many similarities. There were also a trio of Aggies honored.
Utah State graduate forward Dan Akin was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Aggie junior guard Steven Ashworth was named to the first team, while junior guard Max Shulga earned honorable mention. Akin was also the Sixth Man of the Year in the media awards. Ashworth was on the second team, and Taylor Funk earned honorable mention.
San Jose State head coach Tim Miles was named the MW Steve Fisher Coach of the Year, while Spartan senior guard Omari Moore was selected as the MW Player of the Year. San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah was voted the Defensive Player of the Year and Nevada senior guard Jarod Lucas was chosen as Conference Newcomer of the Year. Nevada forward Darrion Williams was recognized as MW Freshman of the Year.
Akin is the second Aggie named MW Sixth Man of the Year, joining Alphonso Anderson (2021). Akin appeared in all 18 MW games for USU. In league action, Akin ranked fourth in rebounds per game (6.89) and defensive rebounds per game (5.11), tied for 11th in offensive boards per game (1.78) and ranked 12th in free throw percentage (.765). He averaged 11.7 points, shooting a team-best 66.4 percent (71 of 107) from the floor.
In MW play, Ashworth ranked first in free throw percentage (.920) and 3-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in 3-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28) and ranked 10th in points per game (15.56).
Shulga ranked ninth in the league in assists per game (3.56) and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.52). He has scored in double figures in each of the last six games and is tied for third on the team in scoring (11.7). Shulga also averages 3.7 rebounds per game and is fourth on the squad in both total steals (11) and blocks (six).
Miles, who is in his second year as San José State’s head coach, guided the Spartans to a 10-8 mark in conference play, setting a program record for MW victories since joining the league. The Spartans earned a first-round bye in the MW tournament for the first time in program history. This marks the first time that Miles has been named MW Coach of the Year.
Moore is the first Spartan to be named MW Player of the Year. He finished the regular season averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in league action, while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor.
For the second year in a row, Mensah is the MW Defensive Player of the Year. It marks the sixth time that an Aztec has claimed the top defensive honor in the MW. Mensah finished MW play with 27 blocks and grabbed 5.7 boards per game.
Lucas is the third player from Nevada to earn MW Newcomer of the Year honors in the last four seasons and fifth in program history. The senior averaged 17 points per game in conference play, which is sixth in the MW. Lucas netted double-digit scoring efforts in 15 of his 18 league outings.
Williams is the first Nevada player to be named MW Freshman of the Year in program history. He finished the conference season with 7.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. The freshman started all 18 games in MW action.
The all-MW First Team consisted of Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart, Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens, New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr., Moore and Ashworth. The Second Team was made up of Boise State’s Max Rice, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear and Jarod Lucas, New Mexico’s Jaelen House, UNLV’s EJ Harkless and Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado. The Third Team included Air Force’s Jake Heidbreder, Boise State’s Marcus Shaver Jr., Nevada’s Will Baker, New Mexico’s Morris Udeze and San Diego State’s Lamont Butler and Nathan Mensah.
The all-Defensive Team was made up of Blackshear, Nevada’s Tre Coleman, House, Butter and Mensah.
Two athletes were on the Honorable Mention list in Shulga and Fresno State’s Isaiah Hill.
The MW tournament begins Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center with three first-round games. Eighth-seeded Colorado State takes on ninth-seeded Fresno State at noon. Seventh-seeded UNLV faces 10th-seeded Air Force at 2:30 p.m. Sixth-seeded New Mexico will play 11th-seeded Wyoming in the final game of the day at 5 p.m.
The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, with games beginning at 1 p.m. USU will meet the New Mexico-Wyoming winner at 9:30 p.m.
