With no head coach at the moment, several Utah State men’s basketball athletes have elected to enter the transfer portal.
It had been quiet on that front since the season ended for the Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament back on March 16. But on Monday morning two starting guards decided to see what else is out there for them.
Senior Sean Bairstow made his announcement first. Junior Max Shulga followed shortly after. They both did it on Instagram.
Bairstow has one year of eligibility left, while Shulga has two. Both came to USU as freshmen and went through a coaching change when Ryan Odom took over in 2021. In fact, Shulga entered the portal in 2021, but decided to stay at USU.
Here are the statements each left on Instagram.
Bairstow wrote:
“First, I want to thank both Coach Smith and Coach Odom for the opportunity to make a dream come true, the opportunity to play college basketball at the highest level and experience everything that comes with it.
“I want to thank Utah State, as well as all involved in the athletic program for your support and guidance throughout my time here. To the Hurd and all our fans, thank you for your unwavering support and passion for Aggie basketball. You have made my college experience so special, and I am so thankful to have called the spectrum home.
“After speaking with my family and friends, and considering what is best for my future, I have come to the decision to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.
“I am so proud to have spent four years in this program, be recognized as a captain of my team and build lifelong relationships with my teammates, as well as the people in the community. Utah State will always hold a special place in my heart. Aggie for life!”
Shulga wrote:
“To start off I want to say a special thank you to coach Smith and coach Odom for giving me an opportunity to play college basketball and better myself both on and off the court.
“I’m extremely grateful for all my teammates and coaches that have been there with me every step of the way, through the good and the bad.
“To the fans and people in Logan, thank you for welcoming an 18 year old kid with open arms. No matter where basketball takes me, this is an experience I’ll remember and cherish forever.
“With that being said, after talking with my family and friends, I have come to the decision that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal with two years of remaining eligibility.”
Bairstow was honored on Senior Night back on March 4, but fans pleaded with the 6-foot-8 native of Brisbane, Australia, to stay for “one more year.” Then head coach Ryan Odom also made a comment in a joking manner that night about him staying, but then said those decisions would be made after the season was complete.
There was talk that Bairstow may head home to play professionally. But now it looks likes he will be in the States for another season.
Bairstow started all 35 games this past season for the Aggies, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists an outing. He played 31.7 minutes a game.
During his Aggie career, Bairstow started 54 games and played in 117. For his career, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.
Injuries had limited him most seasons, but the 2022-23 campaign was good to him as he did not miss a game and had his first double-double as he had career highs this past season in points (20), rebounds (10) and assists (10). Some rumors have him going to New Mexico where his older brother, Cam, played.
Shulga has become loved by the Aggie students and many fans. The 6-4 guard from Kyiv, Ukraine, has been shown support since his country was invaded by Russia more than a year ago.
The junior had also started all 35 games this past season. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.7 steals a game. Shulga played 31 minutes a game.
During his career at USU, Shulga started 37 games and played in 90. He has career averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game. Shulga had become a glue type of player this past season and had four double-doubles and flirted with a triple-double once. He set career highs in points (29), rebounds (10), assists (10) and blocks (2) this past season.
After two seasons at the Aggie helm, Odom left for VCU last week after also being rumored to be interested in South Florida. His top assistant, Nate Dixon, is currently the interim coach at USU and also a candidate for the opening.
There were some rumblings that the Aggies could name a new head coach as early as Tuesday, but as of Monday evening no press conference has been called. Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee is heading up the search for a replacement.
