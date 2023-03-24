...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
except locally up to 5 inches in areas impacted by persistent
lake effect snow band. Lake effect snow impacts are most likely
from Layton to Parleys Canyon.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley, Utah Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. Icy roadways
are also possible, especially along elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom questions a call during a game against San Diego State on Feb. 8, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggie coach has had his name appear as a candidate for openings at other schools.
Just more than a week after the season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament for the Utah State men’s basketball team, the Aggies could be in search of a new head coach.
Guiding USU to the postseason twice — NIT in 2022 and NCAA in 2023 — in his two years at the Aggie helm has certainly garnered some attention. Odom was also the coach of the first 16 seed to beat a top-seed in the Big Dance in 2018, when he was at UMBC.
There is a buzz on social media that Odom is being sought after. In fact, some national writers have said South Florida has the current Aggie head coach at the top of its wish list.
The Herald Journal requested an interview with Odom for an annual season wrap-up article and was told he is out of town recruiting and possibly could do an interview next week.
But perhaps he will be in Tampa Bay, Florida, next week. He was on the staff at South Florida when he started his coaching career in 1997. There is also a connection with the Bulls in that the athletic director was at Wake Forest when Odom’s father, Dave, was the head coach of the Demon Deacons.
After going 14-18 this past season, South Florida fired head coach Brian Gregory. He was making $1.6 million a year and had just completed his sixth season at South Florida, which competes in the American Conference. Gregory went 79-107 during his time as the Bulls head coach.
Odom was hired at USU in April of 2021. He had a base salary of $800,000 and signed a five-year deal. There were incentives to increase that base amount.
In recent days USU interim athletics director Jerry Bovee and the university have stated they were working on more incentives and discussions to reward and keep Odom in Logan. Picked to finish eighth in preseason polls, the Aggies tied for second in the Mountain West Conference and made it to the conference tournament title game, losing to No. 20 San Diego State by five.
The Aggies are 44-25 in two years under Odom. Prior to USU, he was the head coach at UMBC for five years, leaving with a record of 97-60.
The Aggies (26-9) lost to Missouri, 76-65, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16, in Sacramento, California. Following the game last week, Odom spoke highly of his athletes, USU fans and the 2022-23 season.
“These guys have given the coaching staff, Cache Valley, the state of Utah for that matter, anybody that loves basketball, a tremendous amount of joy this season because of how they handle themselves, not only on the court but off the court,” Odom said. “... It’s easy to tell that those guys and coaching staff are connected to one another in a big way. That’s what makes college athletics and team sports so fun.”
Following the loss to Missouri, Odom addressed the media and talked about what a “fun” year the 2022-23 season had been.
“What needs to be remembered and reflected upon as we march on into the spring is that this particular Aggie team gave certainly the coaching staff and gave one another a tremendous amount of joy all season long,” Odom said. “No problems, no issues, just love in the locker room for one another. Every day that we came to practice, it was just a happy group. It’s not like that everywhere.”
But now the future of Odom staying at USU is murky.
