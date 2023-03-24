Ryan Odom

Utah State head coach Ryan Odom questions a call during a game against San Diego State on Feb. 8, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggie coach has had his name appear as a candidate for openings at other schools.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Just more than a week after the season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament for the Utah State men’s basketball team, the Aggies could be in search of a new head coach.

Guiding USU to the postseason twice — NIT in 2022 and NCAA in 2023 — in his two years at the Aggie helm has certainly garnered some attention. Odom was also the coach of the first 16 seed to beat a top-seed in the Big Dance in 2018, when he was at UMBC.


