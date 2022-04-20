With two of their big men from last season gone, the Aggies been looking for a replacement and got a much taller player.
Oregon center Isaac Johnson announced recently that he was coming back to the Beehive State. Wednesday evening it became official as Utah State made the announcement of signing the 7-footer.
Aggie head coach Ryan Odom likes the addition. Johnson will have three years of eligibility left. He was ranked as one of the top recruits in the state of Utah coming out of high school He played at American Fork High School.
Johnson played one season at Oregon, appearing in 13 games last season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds as a freshman. Johnson played a season-high 12 minutes against Montana, knocking down all three of his field goal attempts.
The now former Duck saw action against the Aggies in the first round of the NIT last month in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. He played three-and-a-half minutes, made his only shot and grabbed one rebound. Johnson drew the attention of USU fans when he pushed guard Max Shulga in the back as they were running up the court.
Coming out of high school, he was ranked the No. 53 recruit in ESPN’s 2019 top-100 recruit list and earned third-team all-state honors by the Deseret News. The four-star recruit finished his high school career with 1,257 points, 430 rebounds, 82 assists and 63 steals as he scored in double figures in all but two games as a senior. Johnson punctuated his senior year, averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a junior.
After graduating from American Fork, Johnson served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ohio.
Johnson joins Saint Joseph’s transfer Taylor Funk and former Sky View High School standout Mason Falslev in players that have signed for next season.
SOFTBALL
Just call them the comeback kids.
USU did it again on Tuesday, rallying from an 8-0 deficit to beat Idaho State, 10-9, in Pocatello, Idaho.
After the Bengals (19-21) scored eight runs in the bottom of the third, the Aggies (24-18) responded with eight in the top of the fourth. The big inning by USU was highlighted by a three-run homer by Lexi Orozco and then a grand slam by Emily Tidd — her first dinger at USU.
Orozco now has 38 career home runs and is just one away from the school record.
With the game tied after five, the Aggies plated two runs in the sixth to take their first lead. Claire Raley singled and eventually scored on a passed ball. Mazie Macfarlane singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Orozco, who set a new school record with her 135th career RBI.
USU turned a double play to end the game in the seventh. Kapri Toone came on in the third inning and got the win in the circle.
Earlier on Tuesday, a pair of Aggies earned Mountain West weekly awards. Catcher Gabriella Jimenez was named the Player of the Week, while pitcher Mia Reynolds was tabbed the Freshman of the Week. Jimenez batted .583 last week with four home runs, eight RBIs and scored five runs. Reynolds appeared in three games, getting one win and striking out 16 in 16 innings of work.
The Aggies return to league play with a three-game series at UNLV that starts Friday.