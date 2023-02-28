It will have been more than a week since the Aggies last played when they take the court late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Will the time off help or slow the momentum Utah State had before some time off? That is the big question for the Aggie men’s basketball team as the race for seeding in the Mountain West Conference has really heated up.
“The rest was much needed for our guys,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Tuesday night during a conference call from Las Vegas after the team practiced. “Guys were in need of a little bit of a break. … We have had some spirited practices and worked to get ready for this stretch run. We have two really tough games, starting with UNLV.”
With two games left in the regular season, each is a must for the Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MW). They take on a UNLV team that has been up and down since league play began. The Rebels (17-11, 6-10) and Aggies will tip off at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“The timing for a break was really good for us,” Odom said. “It doesn’t mean the wins will follow, but it also doesn’t mean because we have been off the losses will follow either. It comes down to what happens on that night. Our guys will be able to ramp it back up.”
The Aggies are riding a three-game winning streak and last played a week ago at Wyoming. They left Laramie with a 65-55 victory.
The Rebels last played on Friday, ending a three-game skid with a home win against Air Force, 54-53. UNLV has dropped six games at home this season, with five of those coming against MW teams, including San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Jose State.
“UNLV is a little like we were last year with some guys in and out of the lineup with injuries within conference play,” Odom said. “Any time you have starters going out, it messes with your lineups. … I do think they (Rebels) have been really competitive in every game they have played and had chances to come out with victories. They played great against Boise and won at Wyoming, which we know is a tough place to play. They pulled one out the other day against Air Force.”
In the first meeting between these two teams back on Jan. 17, in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the Aggies used an early 10-0 run to get in front as Trevin Dorius had eight of those points. The Rebels clawed back and took a brief lead before USU finished the first half with an 11-0 run as Taylor Funk had every point, drilling back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers and then throwing down a pass from Steven Ashworth. The Aggies took a 46-37 lead into halftime.
“Their pressure defense is really tough to deal with,” Odom said.
Once again UNLV battled back with runs of 8-0 to start the second half and then a 6-0 surge to take a 66-65 lead with four minutes to play. Ashworth gave the Aggies the lead for good with a 3-pointer with just over a minute to play, followed by Dan Akin taking a charge, Sean Bairstow making a jumper, and Max Shulga sinking a pair of free throws. The Aggies were able to hold on for a 75-71 win.
“The turnovers (21) hurt us as they (Rebels) had 14 transition baskets,” Odom said. “We’ve got to be better with the ball if we want to have the type of success we all desire. We can’t turn the ball over on the road.”
Guard EJ Harkless leads the Rebels with 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals a game. The Aggie kept him in check last month as he was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with just two points.
“He (Harkless) is a dynamite player,” Odom said. “He is really tough to deal with. His ability to get and-ones going to the basket is certainly a key for us to not foul him. We can’t give him open shots. You are not going to shut him out. We were very fortunate in the last game.”
Two other Rebels average double figures in scoring. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.1 ppg, while Luis Rodriguez is netting 11.2 an outing, but has been coming off the bench of late. Rodriguez leads the team in rebounding with 5.5 an outing.
In the first game, Keyshawn Hall and Jordan McCabe came off the bench to score 19 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Rebels.
“We’ve got to do a better job on everyone,” Odom said.
The Aggies continue to have five players averaging double digits in scoring. Ashworth leads the team with 15.9 a game, followed by Funk (13.2), Akin (12.0), Shulga (11.9) and Bairstow (10.6). Akin leads the team in rebounding with 7.1, while Ashworth is dishing out 4.5 dimes a contest.
Playing at the Thomas & Mack Center a week before the conference tournament allows the Aggies to familiarize themselves with the arena. They also practiced there on Tuesday. Last year USU did not play at UNLV during the regular season.
“It’s good to be down here and get a feel for this court,” Odom said. “... It’s a great arena. It’s good for us to get in here and practice and play a game before the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.