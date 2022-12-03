After playing five of their first six games at home, the Aggies have two road games at neutral-court sites.
They begin Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. Utah State will face San Francisco for the first time since 2003. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“Everyone is looking for games and we ended up settling on neutral, neutral,” USU head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom said Saturday after a practice before leaving for the Bay Area. “We would rather have a home and home, but it is what it is. It’s not often that college guys have the opportunity to go play in a historic NBA arena.”
The Aggies (6-0) will be without starting point guard Rylan Jones when they take the court Sunday. The senior has a concussion, which he suffered early in Thursday’s 86-81 win against Utah Tech. Jones left the court with help and did not return.
“Rylan is out for a little bit,” Odom said. “We don’t know long. It’s up to his symptoms.”
Jones, who played less than four minutes on Thursday and didn’t record any statistics, is averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 assists a game. He ranks 20th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.86-1.0.
With Jones sidelined, Steven Ashworth will get the nod to start. Ashworth has come off the bench in the first six games and leads the team in scoring with 20.3 points a game and assists with 5.2 dimes an outing. The junior leads the nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.5), is sixth in 3-point field goal (.562), 21st in scoring and 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.44-to-1.0).
USU forward Taylor Funk joins Ashworth as one of the best 3-point shooting duos in the country. Funk ranks fourth nationally in 3-pointers made per game (4.0) and is 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (.533). The graduate transfer is second on the team in scoring at 18.5 ppg, and leads the Aggies in rebounding (8.8), steals (1.5) and blocks (1.2).
As a team, USU leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.467) and 3-pointers made per game (12.8). The Aggies have made at least eight 3-pointers in every game this season, and sank double-digit treys in the last five games.
While USU has shined from long range, so have most of its opponents. The Aggies have allowed 9.5 3-pointers per game and teams have combined to shoot 39.3 percent from long range, which has been the focus of the Aggies in practice.
“We need to get better at guarding the three,” Odom said. “We just haven’t been intense enough on defense. We were the first couple of games, but we have gotten away from that. We can’t be content with trading baskets with folks. We need to get stops.”
The Dons (7.1) are making 10.3 3-pointers per game. San Francisco is shooting 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Five different Dons have made at least 10 3-pointers this season. Tyrell Roberts, a Washington State transfer, leads San Francisco with 2.4 3-pointers a game.
A trio of Dons average double figures in scoring. Guard Khalil Shabazz leads the team with 15.3 ppg, while also grabbing 5.0 rebounds, dishing out 4.3 assists and coming up with 2.6 steals an outing. The 6-foot speedster certainly will have the Aggies’ attention.
“They (Dons) have really good guard play and skill all around the court,” Odom said. “The guards are all pretty interchangeable. Shabazz and (Tyrell) Roberts are so fast and crafty. On defense, they cause havoc and really steal the ball. Shabazz is elite in how he steals the ball. They are always going after the ball. … Certainly a key to the game will be protecting our basketball and getting clean looks. We also need to rebound, because they shoot from beyond the arc a ton, so there will be long rebounds and we need to come up with those long rebounds.”
Joining Shabazz in double-digit scoring is Roberts (13.8) and forward Zane Meeks (11.9), who is coming off the bench. The 6-9 Meeks used to play at Nevada and will play the five when the Dons go small. He leads the Dons in rebounding (6.4) and blocks (1.0).
“Meeks is similar to Brandon (Horvath) that we had last year and Taylor (Funk),” Odom said. “He can shoot the three and drive it around you as well. He has a really nice shot. You can’t leave him to shoot.”
San Francisco starts 7-1 Saba Gigiberia at center and brings 7-2 Volodymyr Markovertskyy off the bench. The two 7-footers combine for 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game, as the Dons don’t always have a true big man on the court.
“They can play with a traditional center, but will play a little over half the game with a pick-and-pop center,” Odom said.
Like the Aggies, the Dons have a strong bench. Guard Marcus Willimas, who was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year at Wyoming before leaving for Texas A&M, is now at San Francisco and coming off the bench. In their last outing against Arkansas Little Rock, the Dons got 41 points from the bench in a 90-68 win as five players reached double figures.
“San Francisco is an excellent squad,” Odom said. “... Marcus is a great player. He is tough to guard. They have a good rotation. They have a very good team.”
USU has had four players score in double figures for five straight games. Joining Ashworth and Funk in double-digit scoring is Dan Akin (12.8) and Max Shulga (11.5). Akin has been coming off the bench with Ashworth. Akin is also grabbing 8.2 rebounds a game.
The Aggies rank second in the country in assists per game (21.3) and bench points (41.7), are fourth in effective field goal percentage (.605) and defensive rebounds per game (31.5), come in at eighth in scoring offense (87.8), are 20th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56-to-1.0), are 26th in field goal percentage (.499), are 31st in 3-point attempts per game (27.5), are 42nd in rebounds per game (40.2) and 45th in rebound margin (+7.2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.