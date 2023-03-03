There is a lot on the line Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Seeding for the upcoming Mountain West Tournament, sending the seniors out on a good note and consideration for the NCAA Tournament should the Aggies not win the conference tournament are a few. The Utah State men’s basketball team would also like some redemption from its worst outing of the 2022-23 campaign.
The Aggies welcome MW rival Boise State to town for the regular season finale. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock. There will be no television broadcast for this game.
“There are five teams in this league pushing for an NCAA Tournament berth and all five are deserving of getting in,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Friday after practice. “It’s not our choice, so we have to play each game to the end. … Boise State has had a great season.”
The Aggies (23-7, 12-5) will honor five seniors about 12 minutes before the game is supposed to start. The athletes are Trevin Dorius, Sean Bairstow, RJ Eytle-Rock, Taylor Funk and Dan Akin.
“I’m really proud of each one of them,” Odom said. “Each one of them means a great deal to our team and me personally. A couple of them could play another year, but rather than waiting and figuring that all out and risking the chance of them not having the proper senior night in the Spectrum.”
Bairstow and Dorius could return for one more season if they chose to.
Avoiding a Senior Night letdown is always a concern, but this veteran group should be fine.
USU comes into the game fresh off a 91-66 win at UNLV late Wednesday night. The Aggies have won four in a row.
Boise State (23-7, 13-4) has won five of its last six games. After falling at San Jose State in overtime last week, 74-68, the Broncos bounced back to beat No. 18 San Diego State on Tuesday, 66-60. Boise State used a 14-0 run late in that game to overcome an eight-point deficit.
The Broncos are currently in second place in the MW standings, while the Aggies enter the final game tied for third with Nevada. Boise State is a game ahead of USU and Nevada, but it could end up a three-way tie for second. Tie-breakers are not in the Aggies' favor as they were swept by San Diego State, while Boise State and Nevada each split with the Aztecs. USU will either be the third or fourth seed for the upcoming MW Tournament.
Back on Jan. 7, the Aggies traveled to Boise, Idaho, for their third league game of the season. It did not go well.
After two lead changes and two ties to begin the game, the Broncos used a 12-3 run to get in front, where they stayed. Boise State added a 10-0 run later in the first half and took a 45-30 lead into the break.
It got worse. The Broncos led by as many as 24 points and posted a 82-59 win — the biggest point spread in a loss this season for USU. It was the worst-ever loss for the Aggies against Boise State. The 59 points is the lowest USU has scored this season.
“They (Broncos) punched us and we didn’t respond very well,” Odom said. “We know why we didn’t. I’m sure they know why too. No matter, that game doesn’t impact this game at all. We’ve got to play our game, play to the best of our ability and compete to the best of our ability with no fear."
The Broncos shot 50 percent from the field and made 11 of 19 3-pointers in that game. They also outrebounded USU, 41-29. All five Boise State starters reached double figures in scoring, led by Tyson Degenhart with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.
The Aggies were led by Taylor Funk with 14 points. Steven Ashworth had one of his worst outings scoring wise of the season, shooting 1 of 8 and finishing with four points.
“That was such a long time ago,” Odom said. “... Our guys are committed. There is no give in this team. They keep playing and keep trying to find a way to get to a victory. We realize it’s going to be really hard because we are playing an excellent team tomorrow.”
The five Bronco starters all nearly average double-figure scoring for the season. Max Rice leads the way with 14.4 points a game, followed by Degenhart (14.3), Marcus Shaver Jr. (13.3), Chibuzo Agbo (11.3) and Naje Smith (9.9). Shaver leads in rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.7). All five starters average at least 4.7 rebounds a game.
“They (Broncos) remind me of our team last year because they play five guys out on the perimeter and they can all post,” Odom said. “They can all dribble, pass and shoot. Overall, they are a tougher team than we were last year.
“It starts with Degenhart and Rice and Shaver, but it doesn’t stop there. Agbo and Smith and the guys off the bench all bring something. We have a lot of respect for them. … Rice is one of the most improved, if not the most improved, player in our conference."
The Aggies continue to have five players average double digits in scoring, but one comes off the bench in Dan Akin. Ashworth leads the team at 16.2 ppg, followed by Funk (12.8), Max Shulga (12.1), Akin (12.1) and Sean Bairstow (10.5). Starting center Trevin Dorius has had some big games the past few weeks and is averaging 6.1 ppg.
The Bronco bench has not scored a lot, but freshman guard Jace Whiting has had some big games as of late and scored eight points in the first meeting with the Aggies. Senior center Lukas Milner can also be a threat.
“We have to defend and rebound,” Odom said when asked about keys to the game. “When we defend and rebound, we have a really good chance of winning, no matter who we play. When we take the right shots on offense and don’t rush, we are a tough team to guard.”
Funk only had two points at UNLV on Wednesday, but also only attempted three shots. He fouled out after playing 24 minutes.
“Some of the sets we were running didn’t get Taylor many shots tonight,” Ashworth said after the game Wednesday. “We definitely need him in the future because of how well he can shoot it and make plays. You saw his two was off of a catch and shoot, pump fake and dribble to the lane. He is definitely an elite player and somebody we are going to need down the stretch. I’m super confident in Taylor that he will be ready when his number is called.”
