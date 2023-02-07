Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With the mantra of the next game being the most important, Wednesday’s contest truly is meaningful for the Utah State men’s basketball team.

Should the Aggies come out on top against No. 25 San Diego State, they would be tied with the Aztecs for first place in the Mountain West Conference with seven games to play. Obviously, there is plenty of basketball to be played, but a win by either team Wednesday will be big.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.