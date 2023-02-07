With the mantra of the next game being the most important, Wednesday’s contest truly is meaningful for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
Should the Aggies come out on top against No. 25 San Diego State, they would be tied with the Aztecs for first place in the Mountain West Conference with seven games to play. Obviously, there is plenty of basketball to be played, but a win by either team Wednesday will be big.
Tipoff at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
“As I always say, we are excited to be back in the Spectrum,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We have another tough opponent coming in, in San Diego State. They are playing really good basketball right now. … We are going to have to play really well to win.”
The Aggies (19-5, 8-3 MW) come into the game having won three in a row and five of their last six. The Aztecs (18-5, 9-2) have also won five of their last six, including a beat down of Boise State in their last outing, 72-52. San Diego State did suffer a 75-66 loss at Nevada last week, but no one has been able to win in Reno this season.
“They (Aztecs) are coming off a solid win at home,” Odom said.
Two weeks ago against the Aztecs in southern California, the Aggies suffered through a dismal stretch in the first half, getting outscored 18-0. USU trailed by 15 at halftime, but were able to make it interesting in the second half, getting within six on two occasions late in the contest before losing 85-75.
“Our first game with them was initially pretty tight, then all of the sudden they blew it open in the first half,” Odom said. “... We inched our way back in to make it somewhat of a game. They have the ability to do that, blitz you in a half. … You need to make sure you are within striking distance of this team at all times to make it a game.”
What about playing the Aztecs so soon after having seen them?
“It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but certainly the guys are familiar with how they play and the individual players,” Odom said. “... Teams evolve and change over time. Their offense is better and we all know about their defense. They are a difficult match up for anybody in our conference.
“... Ultimately, you can’t change too much. You play how you play. There were things within that game (at San Diego State) that we did well and some things we didn’t do well.”
In the meeting last month, the top two San Diego State scorers combined for 11 points. However, senior Adam Seiko came off the bench to hit his first seven 3-point attempts and finished with a career-high 25 points. Keshad Johnson made his presence felt on defense and finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Nathan Mensah chipped in 10 points. The Aztecs were 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.
“He (Seiko) can really shoot and when you allow him to get quality looks that he got in that game, you are playing with fire,” Odom said. “Their rebounding was a factor, a major factor. … It is very hard to beat them when they are scoring in the 80’s on their homecourt.”
Taylor Funk led the Aggies in that first game with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Sean Bairtow netted 18 points, and Dan Akin had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Steven Ashworth added eight points and dished out a game-high seven assists. USU was 11 of 33 from 3-point range.
“To come back the way that our guys did, there is a lot to be proud of, but that’s certainly not the goal,” Odom said. “Our goal is to play better and have a chance to win at the end.”
The Aztecs have eight players averaging more than seven points a game and a ninth in Aguek Arop that is very capable of scoring. Guards Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell led SDSU in scoring on the season with 12.8 and 10.8 points per game, respectively. However, those two have not been the leading scorers of late.
In the win against Boise State, Mensah led the Aztecs with 17 points and six rebounds. Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds.
“They are the deepest team in the conference,” Odom said. “Their bench is very, very strong. They sub two pretty much at every position. Their bench can and does elevate their level of play at times.
“... They are balanced. As a coach, it’s a beautiful thing. To have a Seiko, who is extremely valuable, it helps your team chemistry. It’s a real strength that they have.”
The Aggies are still without starting point guard Rylan Jones, who has missed the last eight games. That shrinks the USU bench a bit, but Odom feels like his team has adapted and played enough games now to be able to deal with the absence of Jones.
USU is one of seven teams in the nation with five players averaging double figures in Ashworth (15.9), Funk (14.3), Akin (12.5), Max Shulga (11.3) and Bairstow (11.1). Akin is the top rebounder with 7.4 a game, while Ashworth is tops in assists at 4.5 per outing.
The Aggies are among the top 30 nationally in a handful of statistical categories, including points per game (22nd, 80.4), field goal percentage (17th, 48.6 percent), free throw percentage (27th. 75.7 percent), 3-point percentage (1st, 41.8 percent), assists (8th, 17.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (13th, 1.5).
USU is 18-106 all-time against ranked opponents, including 8-32 at home. The Aggies are 1-6 all-time against San Diego State when the Aztecs are ranked. The Aggies’ last win against a ranked opponent was their 59-56 victory over then-No. 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game on March 7, 2020.
USU has won three straight games against SDSU in Logan and four of the last seven overall meetings.
“It’s always the same thing for us,” Odom said. “Do you take care of the ball, do you control the glass, do you limit easy baskets, do you get back in transition and set your defense? How do you shoot the ball? It’s that simple, but there are a lot of factors that go into it.”
There was an incident at the end of the Colorado State game where some students in Fort Collins, Colorado, chanted “Russia” when Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, was shooting free throws. Apologies from Colorado State and the team have been issued and accepted by USU.
“It’s over at this point,” Odom said. “People still want to talk about it, but Max is over it. He is appreciative of the apology from Colorado State and their team, most importantly their head coach reaching out directly. While it was unsettling and upsetting and surprising, Max is not going to get caught up in it. … It’s a lesson for other places as well. We have to pay attention to that as well. We have a great crowd here, and we want to make sure we don’t do anything that’s going to make anybody feel that type of way. This isn’t life and death. It’s wins and losses and fun, entertainment for those that come to watch the game. We are fortunate with the fans that we have here that they understand that.”
