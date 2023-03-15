SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Getting to the NCAA Tournament is not something new for Utah State or No. 23 Missouri.
But it’s been a while since either enjoyed a victory at the Big Dance. For the Aggies, it has been more than two decades, while the Tigers have had a drought of more than 10 years.
While tradition and culture are spoken of often, both teams are under newer head coaches and are trying to leave their own mark. One team will get to end its NCAA Tournament winning drought on Thursday.
The Aggies (26-8) take on the Tigers (24-9) at 11:40 a.m. MT in the Golden 1 Center, which is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. The game will be televised on TNT.
“If you’re fortunate enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament, you’re going to play a great team, a team worthy of being in this tournament,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... “They’re really tough on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a hard game.”
USU and Missouri will tip off the day at Golden 1 Center as three other games will follow. Arizona and Princeton take the court after the Aggies and Tigers, followed by Boise State and Northwestern and then the day will be capped off with UCLA and UNC Asheville.
This will be the 23rd trip to the NCAA Tournament for USU in school history. The Aggies, who are seeded 10th this year, last win came in 2001, an overtime win over Ohio State.
“In the past years we have come to the tournament, haven’t really done what we all set out to do, win games,” USU guard Sean Bairstow said. “For us, it starts with that. Then we’ll go from there. I think winning a game and getting a good start in the tournament would be a really good thing to add to Utah State and our legacy.”
“Yeah, I think coming to Utah State, I’ve obviously seen the legacy that guys like Sam (Merrill) and Neemi (Quetas) and Justin (Bean) have left ro us,” Aggie guard Steven Ashworth said. “Now we are trying to leave our own legacy, build off of what the players have built already. … So, I think to put that exclamation point on what we’re trying to build is to come out and make a run in March Madness.”
Missouri will be making its 29th appearance in the Big Dance, last winning in 2010, against Clemson. The Tigers, who are seeded seventh, made the Elite Eight in 2009.
“Sometimes we get locked into the seedings and different things like that,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. “All teams that are invited are really, really good teams. … There's a want to advance in it. It’s very important to each team. We just hope all of our conference games, all of our preseason scheduling, has prepared us for the moment.”
Many expect this game to be high scoring. The Aggies come in averaging 78.6 points an outing, while the Tigers average 79.5.
“I don’t think we really worry about where a team’s from at this point, right?” Odom said. “We know that Missouri is more than ready to play in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of which conference they’re in. They played in an awesome conference, one of the best in the country. I love their team, absolutely love their team.
“... But our guys, they’ve done this all year. They’ve just focused on what’s right in front of them and they’ve been present and in the moment. We’re certainly encouraged them to do that. I have no doubt that they’ll do that in this particular game. … I know both teams are going to be fired up to go at it. The two styles are similar but different, right? Similar but different at the same time. It’s going to be a fun game.”
Both teams have also given up some points, but USU is a bit more stinger. The Aggies allow 69.7 points a game, while Missouri gives up 74.6.
In fact, most statistical comparisons are pretty even. USU does average more than five rebounds a game better than Missouri.
The Aggies had won seven in a row before losing to No. 18 San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament Championship last Saturday, 62-57. The Tigers had a five-game winning streak snapped in the SEC tournament semifinals against No. 4 Alabama, 72-61, last Saturday.
“I think we’re prepared,” Aggie forward Taylor Funk said. “The Mountain West is no cake walk every night. It’s a battle every single game.”
The Aggies enter the NCAA Tournament as one of 14 teams with five players averaging double figures in scoring. Ashworth leads USU with 16.3 ppg and is followed by Funk (13.3), Max Shulga (12.1), Dan Akin (12.0) and Bairstow (10.4).
“This is a team that we know we don’t need one guy to be the star or the go-to guy to win games,” Ashworth said. “... I think some of those principles are what we go into the trust that we have in each other. The trust that we’re going to have each other’s backs if we make mistakes or to trust if I hit Taylor (Funk) in the corner for an open three, I trust he is going to make it. … This team has a lot of great relationships. With that comes a factor of trust that I think gives us an advantage over a lot of our competitors.”
Akin, who comes off the bench and was the Sixth Man of the Year in the MW, leads the Aggies in rebounding with 6.9 a game. Ashworth is the top assist man for USU with 4.5 an outing.
Missouri has three players averaging double digits. Forward Kobe Brown, who earned first-team all-SEC, leads the way with 15.8 ppg. He is joined by D’Moi Hodge (14.8) and DeAndre Gholston (10.7). Brown also leads the Tigers in rebounding with 6.3 boards a game. Nick Honor is the team leader in assists with an average of 3.0.
Asked to compare Missouri to any team USU played this season, Odom offered up a couple.
“They’ve got a little bit of New Mexico in them in terms of the pace at which they play with on offense,” Odom said. “All of their guys are capable of stealing the ball, but certainly No. 5 (Hodge) for sure is very similar to (Jaelen) House from New Mexico. He’s got amazing instincts, pokes the ball away all the time. He’s an incredible defender, great offensive player too. They have a little bit of UNLV from a defensive perspective as well.
“Another team that we played, Oral Roberts, from an offensive perspective, they’re very similar to Oral Roberts in the way they stretch you behind the line, but also have the guys that can get to the basket off the bounce.”
Both teams are happy to still be playing in March. Both expressed they don’t want the 2022-23 season to end on Thursday.
“Obviously, it’s a dream for any college basketball player to play in March Madness,” Ashworth said. “That’s the pinnacle of what college basketball is. We talk a lot about how we don’t want to just get here, we don’t want to just be here for a day or two, we want to go and we want to play meaningful games. This obviously is a meaningful game. That’s what you want in March.”
