LAS VEGAS — It was a bit of a wait, but the Aggies now know who they will be playing in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.

Utah State will face New Mexico late Thursday night in the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. The Aggies (24-7) and Lobos (22-10) are scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

