For the first time this season the Aggie men’s basketball team will be trying to stop a losing streak.

With Utah State’s 69-64 loss at San Jose State Saturday night, the Aggies have dropped two straight games. They will try to get back to their winning ways Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU welcomes Mountain West Conference foe Air Force to town for a 7 p.m. tip off.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

