For the first time this season the Aggie men’s basketball team will be trying to stop a losing streak.
With Utah State’s 69-64 loss at San Jose State Saturday night, the Aggies have dropped two straight games. They will try to get back to their winning ways Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU welcomes Mountain West Conference foe Air Force to town for a 7 p.m. tip off.
“There is nothing different that we do when we lose from when we win,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “It’s the same mentality. We figure out what we didn’t do well, whether we won or lost. ... You are constantly working on issues you may have. You are always trying to work on your weaknesses.”
The Falcons (13-13, 4-9 MW) just ended a losing streak of their own in their last outing. Air Force finished the first half strong and had a great second half against New Mexico last Friday in a 89-77 home victory.
“Air Force is coming to town off a huge win at home against a really good New Mexico team,” Odom said. “They (Falcons) played lights out in that game. They are really tough to guard, challenge you at every possession.”
The Aggies (19-7, 8-5) find themselves in fourth place in the league standings, but losing some ground with setbacks last week to San Diego State (63-61) and the Spartans. With five regular season games to go, each is important in building some momentum for the conference tournament as well as post-season tournament possibilities.
“We have to be proud of where we are at right now,” Odom said. “Pressure is a privilege. There is not only pressure on us, but all teams this time of year. ... You have to be mentally tough this time of year to come in and want to get better. ... We all hate we have lost (two in a row). We just didn’t make enough plays to win. We were still right there. You have to let that go. We can’t get it back. We have to move on and get ready for this one.”
USU will be going for a season sweep of Air Force, having beat the Falcons back on Jan. 3, 77-65 in Colorado. In that game, the Aggies jumped out to a 9-3 lead to start the game and added runs of 9-2 and 11-2 to build a 35-16 lead. USU took a 44-28 lead into the break after shooting 65.5 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes.
Air Force battled back to within seven points midway through the second half. USU made 12 of 14 free throws over the final two minutes to record a 77-65 victory, as the Aggies led from start to finish.
“It’s tough to shoot so well, against them, which we did in the first half,” Odom said. “They (Falcons) like to take away your threes and limit your assists because they switch so much and are always in front of you. You have to find other ways to manufacture baskets.”
Taylor Funk and Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga netted 11 points each, while Dan Akin and Zee Hamoda each added nine points off the bench. Ashworth grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
The Falcons were led by Jake Heidbreder with a game-high 19 points. Ethan Taylor added 14.
“They (Falcons) are always tweaking things,” Odom said. “You have to adjust as the game goes.”
In their latest outing, Air Force had four players reach double figures in scoring and as a team as the Falcons shot 66 percent from the field and hit 9 of 17 from long range (53 percent). Air Force shot better from the field than at the free throw line, going 10 of 16 (62.5 percent).
Heidbreder led the Falcons against the Lobos with 26 points, going 11 of 13 from the field and making all three of his 3-point attempts. Carter Murphy came off the bench to net 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Beau Becker and Rytis Petraitis, who is in the running for MW Freshman of the Year, finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
“Heidbreder can really shoot the basketball, Taylor is a really tough match up,” Odom said. “Becker has established himself as an inside and outside guy. Petraitis is one of the best freshmen in the conference. He is a really effective player all around. He gets to double digits in the first half like that (snaps fingers).”
On the season, Heidbreder is the lone Falcon averaging double-digit points at 14.4 a game. He is also the lone Air Force player to start all 26 games, as nine different athletes have started. Petraitis and Camden Vander Zwaag are the only other two Falcons to see action in all 26 games. Taylor has started 25 games.
“We know it’s going to be a tough match up,” Odom said. “The discipline will be a factor on defense. The ability to not get stagnate on offense, continue to move the basketball and react to their switching is going to be important.”
While the Air Force offense gets most of the attention with the way they run the Princeton attack, the Falcons are also tough on defense. Opponents do not make a lot of 3-pointers against them. USU was 6 of 12 from long range in the first meeting this year.
“They stay out on you without overextending,” Odom said. “They do a really good job of figuring out your offense and switching. They get out and take away the threes. The key is can you make the right decisions when you go in the lane. ... They are excellent at stealing and knocking the ball away.”
The Aggie offense continues to be led by Ashworth and Funk, who are averaging 15.9 and 13.8 points a game. Joining that duo in double-figure scoring is Akin (12.3), Shulga (11.2) and Bairstow (11.0).
