Just one more win.
That’s all the Aggies need to break a school record that was last accomplished 84 years ago. The Utah State men’s basketball team will get that opportunity Monday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum when Weber State visits. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
“We are excited for the next game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Sunday. “... This is a big game for us and we have a ton of respect for Weber State. We have done a great job so far in the Spectrum, but we need to make sure we continue to do that and play well at home. Hope there is a big turn out because we need the fans against a good team.”
The Aggies (9-0) are off to their best start ever, matching the beginning to a season by the 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams. While winning is the goal to every game, focusing on records is not.
“We are really not worried about that,” said Odom when asked about the record. “I’m excited for the guys. They have already tied it. It’s not easy to do. What I reminded the guys is, it’s a lot to be proud of, but it’s a start. It’s not a finish. It’s not easy to do and we certainly don’t want to minimize it because there are a lot of teams that would love to be in the position we are in right now. But, it’s a start.
“We are focused on the next opponent. We want to set ourselves up in non-conference to be playing our best basketball going into conference play.”
USU is one of just five undefeated teams left among the Division I ranks. That also is being played down to a certain degree.
The Aggies should be back to almost full strength. Guard Rylan Jones has missed the last three games after getting a concussion, but has practiced and is expected to play some minutes. Forward Taylor Funk missed the last game, resting an ankle, but is expected to start.
“We expect those two guys to play,” Odom said. “They have had good practices, are back in the mix and ready to go.”
The Wildcats (4-7) do come to Logan having won two in a row. They picked up a nice road win in convincing fashion Friday night at Cal Poly, 74-45. That performance certainly has the attention of Odom.
“Weber State really is hot right now,” the Aggie coach said. “They played extremely well in their last outing against Cal Poly. … To beat a team like that on the road by 29 says a lot. That should give them a ton of confidence coming in here.”
Forward Dillon Jones leads Weber State in about every statistical category. The sophomore leads the team in scoring (13.9 points per game), rebounding (9.3), assists (3.6) and steals (1.6). He had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in last year’s meeting with USU, a 95-80 loss in Ogden.
“Jones has been sensational and really elevated his game,” Odom said. “We are going to have to deal with him. He is a tough match up at the four, and they can move him to the five. He can shoot beyond the arc and certainly can attack off the bounce.”
Only one other Wildcat averages double figures in scoring in guard Steven Verplancken Jr., at 12.8 ppg. Guard Junior Ballard has been coming off the bench to net 9.3 ppg. Ballard played previously at Fresno State. Starting guard Keith Dinwiddie played at San Diego State.
“Verplancken can shoot it,” Odom said. “They have several guys that can knock it and get hot. They are well rounded. Ballard is a good shooter as well.”
Weber State dropped a game to Utah Tech, 77-65, but seem to be playing more as a team. The starting lineup at Cal Poly included four sophomores and a junior. Weber State does seem to be playing more together of late.
“When they (Wildcats) shoot the three well, they are tough to beat,” Odom said. “We will have to get out on their shooters. … I like their team. They have played a tough schedule. I do like their team and I’m impressed with what they are doing. Cal Poly is not an easy place to play.”
The Aggies will be trying to keep the Wildcats off the free throw line as Weber State is making 82.8 percent of its free throws.
“We need to not allow them to get down the lane on us continually,” Odom said. “That’s easier said than done. We need to make sure and keep them off the line and just not foul.”
The Aggies have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with the Wildcats in the Spectrum. The last meeting between the two in Logan did not go well for Weber State. USU rolled to a 89-34 win.
In last year’s victory against the Wildcats, Aggie guard Steven Ashworth had 27 points and four assists. He goes into this game leading USU, averaging 18.4 ppg and 4.8 assists an outing.
Joining Ashworth in double-digit scoring on the season is Funk (16.3), Dan Akin (13.3) and Max Shulga (12.7). Sean Bairstow and Zee Hamoda are close at 9.7 and 8.6, respectively. Funk leads the team in rebounding with 8.8 boards a game.
An Aggie reserve has led the team in scoring in six of the nine games this season. Ashworth led the Aggies off the bench three times, Akin has led the team twice and Hamoda once. USU has had at least two bench players score in double figures in six of its nine games this season.
Ashworth leads the Mountain West Conference and ranks third nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.545), and leads the conference and ranks fifth in the nation in threes made per game (4.00). Funk is second in the MW and 24th in the nation in 3-point FG percentage (.464), and is second in the conference and 19th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.25).
USU is in the top 10 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.457, 1st), 3-pointers made per game (11.89, 1st), bench points per game (37.67, 3rd), assists per game (20.00, 5th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65, 5th), points per game (88.22, 6th) and field goal percentage (.508, 6th).
