Coming west certainly has worked out well for an Aggie and the Utah State men’s basketball team as well.
Taylor Funk couldn’t be happier with his decision to spend his final collegiate season in Logan. The 6-foot-9 forward from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a graduate transfer who spent the first five seasons of his college career at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia.
“It’s been very different from my life growing up and even my previous college, west coast compared to the east coast,” Funk said after a practice recently. “It feels like a different country. I’ve never got to explore the west coast. It’s just night and day. … I love every second of it. I’m kind of struggling to pick which I like better.”
And he hasn’t even been in the valley a year.
He was joined out west by his parents, Tim and Kim Funk. They made the 35-hour drive out and have been living in Smithfield since early November in an Airbnb. In fact, Tim Funk has quickly become part of the community, helping out at the Sports Academy, attending high school games and giving pointers to athletes and joining the local pickleball scene.
“They are sad it is almost over,” said Taylor Funk of his parents. “They are so grateful for this opportunity. They love it out here. My mom really is sad. … It has been great having them here for all the home games and some of the road games. My parents are my role models. It’s fun to see smiles on their faces. Without them, I’m not here.
“... That guy (his dad) has a hard time sitting still. He says when he stops moving, that’s when he will die and he lives by that. The man is always somewhere.”
This past weekend Tim Funk was at the Spectrum watching the 4A girls and boys state basketball tournament.
“When Taylor got in the portal, we told him we were going to follow him,” Tim Funk said. “He came out here and told me this is where he wanted to be. I said all right. … We have been in Smithfield since Nov. 3, because we wanted to see the first game.”
Since moving out, the Funks have had numerous family and friends visit and attend games.
“It’s been incredible living here,” Tim Funk said. “It’s a clean town. I think I’ve only seen three people smoking. The people are very patriotic, God-fearing and pro-family.”
Having an extra season because of an injury and COVID, Taylor Funk had to weigh his options. There was a good opportunity to play professionally, but after visiting Cache Valley last spring, he was quick to commit to USU.
Funk moved west and quickly went to work meshing with the current Aggies. In fact, he blended in so well that he was voted one of the team’s co-captains.
“I just came and was myself since day one,” Funk said. “What you see is what you get. I’m grateful for my teammates who voted for me. I was not expecting it, but grateful for the opportunity.”
“Taylor has done a great job immersing himself in our culture here, becoming extremely tight with his teammates, earning their trust in a very short amount of time,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “He has played extremely well. We have always talked about his ability to shoot the basketball. He is not just a shooter, he is a winner. He is a guy that we’ve counted on to help us get where we are at. He has been a huge part of that.”
With the graduation of Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath, USU needed a forward that could score and rebound. Funk was proven in both departments having scored 1,439 points in 120 games (12.0 average) and grabbed 670 rebounds (5.6 average) at Saint Josephs. Funk was one of the top scorers and rebounders last season in the Atlantic 10.
Funk couldn’t have had a better debut at USU — a debut that almost didn’t happen with the opener as he had broken his heel in the fall.
“I was nervous I wasn’t going to be able to get in that first game,” Funk said. “I was ready for the HURD and the hype of how the Spectrum gets jumping. I was nervous I was going to have to watch from the sideline.”
But No. 23 was able to rehab and get back in time. He started against Utah Valley and recorded a double-double with 18 points and a career-high tying 14 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.
“Yeah, it was a good debut,” Funk said. “It’s just such a joy to play in the Spectrum with this fan base and this coaching staff and this team. I am definitely going to miss it.”
How much of an impact have the Funks had on Cache Valley?
In an interview at the state tournament, Ridgeline star Emilee Skinner listed Taylor as one basketball athlete who she looks up to, along with several NBA players, because of their shooting abilities.
“I have followed Emilee, she is an incredible athlete,” Tim Funk said. “... When the boys (Aggies) aren’t playing, I’m watching high school games.”
Going into Wednesday’s game at UNLV, Funk is among the team leaders in most statistical categories. He is first in free throw percentage (.897) and is tied for first in steals (0.9), ranks second in points (13.2), rebounds (5.4) and 3-pointers made (67), is third in blocks (0.7) and minutes per game (30.6), ranks fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.374) and is fifth in assists (1.8) and field goal percentage (.441). He has scored in double figures in 19 games this season, including seven 20-plus point outings.
Has the 2022-23 season been what Funk expected?
“I did not think the Mountain West was this good,” Funk said. “The Mountain West is no joke. There are zero off nights, no matter who you are playing. Every game is a battle, which is what you want. The fan base in the Mountain West is kind of unmatched. It’s fun and what college basketball is all about.
“We are having a heck of a season. I wish we hadn’t lost those seven games. We have been able to bounce back.”
Funk has played and started in 28 games this season. He missed the Westminster game after spraining his ankle in practice. Funk has three double-doubles as an Aggie.
He has set or tied his career high in a game this year in rebounds (14), assists (7), steals (5) and blocks (3).
“I never worked as hard as I did this past summer,” Funk said. “I think a lot of the guys would say the same. We pushed each other as hard as we possibly could. Credit to the team pushing me and myself for pushing and also credit to the opportunities coach has given me. The system fits me well and why I came here.”
And Funk as the green light to bomb away from any distance. He regularly hits halfcourt shots during warmups before games. The graduate has not fired one up from the distance in a game, but close. Aggie fans have oohed and ahhed about some of his long 3-point shots.
Funk has always been tall for his age. The 25-year-old has also loved shooting from outside.
“The story I tell people is growing up I chose to be homeschooled, just to give me more opportunities to get in the gym earlier than the average person,” Funk said. “Credit to my father for the endless amount of time working with me to make me the player I am today. My father would take me to the local rec center and I was playing with older men from (a) really young (age). They taught me the right way to play basketball, a lot of catch and shoot because I wasn’t strong enough to get by people. I kind of let it fly.”
And Larry Bird is his role model, which he got from his dad. Before USU, Funk had always worn No. 33, but was told the Wayne Estes story when signing and that’s how he ended up with his current number.
Has there been a game or favorite moment during his lone season at USU?
“I think it was the Utah Tech game, just seeing the fans and having fun as a team,” Funk said. “Everyone had smiles. At the end of the day, it’s a game. It’s important and what we do like a job, but when it is fun, it makes life a lot better.
“... This is the most unselfish team in the country, hands down. Our assists show that. If you want to face guard me, I’ll put my butt in the corner and give all these guards room to drive. … People say, ‘you aren’t scoring as much.’ That’s fine. I’m doing my job. I’m doing everything I can to help my team. It’s all about winning. That’s Utah State basketball.”
How would Funk like to be remembered by Aggie fans?
“I’ve met a lot of people here and try to engage with as many as I can around campus and before games with the HURD,” he said. “I’m a happy guy and not just a basketball player, I’m a person. We are all normal people that just happen to be playing basketball for the university. We are nothing special. I would like people to look at me as a friend and not just a basketball player.”
Funk earned a degree in communications and a graduate certificate in business at Saint Joseph’s. He is currently working on a second bachelor degree in anthropology at USU.
But when the season does end, Funk plans to “shoot for the stars” and try to play professionally.
“I’m only guaranteed three more games,” Funk said. “I don’t know what’s going on after that. Let’s not think about that. We have a lot more than three coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.