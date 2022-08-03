A second Aggie from the 2021-22 men’s basketball team will be getting a chance to play professionally.
Brandon Horvath has signed with Saint-Quentin of the second division in French basketball. The Utah State forward was open all along to playing in Europe. He just wanted a chance to keep doing what he loves — play basketball.
Saint-Quentin is located in the north east part of France along the border of Belgium. The team went 22-12 last season, finishing third in the league.
The 6-foot-10 forward worked out for NBA teams after playing in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament following the college season. Horvath ultimately felt the best place for him was in France.
“Extremely excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Horvath posted on Twitter. “Can’t wait to get started!! Year 1”
Horvath spent one season at USU. He followed current Aggie head coach Ryan Odom west from UMBC.
In his one season with the Aggies, Horvath started all 34 games during the 2021-22 campaign — just two USU players accomplished that feat. He finished second on the team with 13.9 points a game, scoring in double figures in all but eight contests. The senior also finished second in rebounding with 6.6 per outing — recording three double-doubles on the year. He led the Aggies in blocks with 18 and was third in assists with 2.7 a game.
“Brandon (Horvath) had an excellent year,” Odom said earlier this summer. “When you transfer one year, you never know how it’s going to go. I thought he was really impactful for us this past season at that stretch five position. That was a good addition for us.”
Horvath earned third-team all-Mountain West honors last season. The West Bend, Maryland, native set several career records in his on season with USU, including points (29 against Nevada), 3-pointers made (4 against BYU), free throws made (11 against Nevada), assists (7 against Air Force), blocks (3 against San Jose State) and minutes in a game (44 against Wyoming).
At UMBC, Horvath played in 113 games, starting 54 contests. He earned second-team all-District 1 accolades and was a first-team all-America East Conference selection.
HAWAII TOURNEY OPPONENT
The Aggies found out last week who they will face in the first round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in December in Honolulu.
USU will take on Seattle in the opening round at 3 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 22. The Aggies and Redhawks will be the second of four games, following Iona and SMU.
The tournament continues on Dec. 23 and closes on Dec. 25. All of the tournament games can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.
Seattle tied for first in the Western Athletic Conference during the regular season last year wit ha 14-4 league record. The Redhawks were 23-9 overall. USU went 19-15.