Utah State forward Brandon Horvath dunks the ball during a game last season. The former Aggie has signed to play professionally in France.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A second Aggie from the 2021-22 men’s basketball team will be getting a chance to play professionally.

Brandon Horvath has signed with Saint-Quentin of the second division in French basketball. The Utah State forward was open all along to playing in Europe. He just wanted a chance to keep doing what he loves — play basketball.

