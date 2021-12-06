It will have nearly been a week since the Aggie men have played a game on the hardwood.
While Utah State is trying to not dwell on the last outing, it left a bitter taste in the Aggies' mouths. Close losses will do that, and especially with the way it went down last week.
“There are no sour grapes,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It is what it is. We have to move on from it and learn from it. It’s really early in the season. How we learn from these type of disappointments is so important. I’m excited for our team.”
Right now, the Cougars have the Aggies full attention. Utah State takes on in-state rival No. 24 BYU on Wednesday in the Marriott Center at 7 p.m.
“Unfortunately we didn’t come up with the result that we wanted to, but we move on to the next one,” USU guard Steven Ashworth said. “We learn and get better. We are still together as a team.”
The Aggies (6-2) had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 60-58 loss to Saint Mary’s last Thursday. A foul 90 feet from the Gaels’ basket was called with 0.9 seconds left, awarding the visitors a one-and-one at the foul line. Saint Mary’s made both free throws that decided the game.
“You can say what you want about the refs, but at the end of the day, they (Gaels) won the game,” Bean said. “We can’t change that. We need to bounce back from this. BYU came off a tough loss as well. There will be two hungry teams coming up on Wednesday.”
Odom agreed with his double-double machine of a forward.
“I’ve lost games on half-court shots, lost on three-quarter shots and fouls like that,” Odom said. “I’ve seen it all. It’s unfortunate. We are not going to choose to focus on that. We, as a team, have focused on the three or four plays that could have turned the game in our favor. We had opportunities and didn’t take advantage of it. It’s all about improving our team.”
The Cougars began last week undefeated and ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25. They suffered a 72-65 setback in overtime at Utah Valley last Wednesday. BYU (7-1) got back to winning on Saturday with a hard-fought 74-68 triumph at Missouri State.
The loss to the Wolverines nearly knocked the Cougars out of the Top 25 in the latest poll.
Bean and fellow co-captain Brock Miller addressed the team after the heartbreaking loss last week. They stressed that everything they want to accomplish as a team is still possible.
“We need to make some adjustments and keep our heads up,” Bean said. “... I’ve played in a lot of gritty games. ... It comes down to being able to execute at the end. You need to step up and make plays. We didn’t do that (against Saint Mary’s), but we are going to come back hungry. We are not going to let this (loss) get us down. I’m confident in our team.”
Odom said playing opponents like Saint Mary’s and BYU back-to-back is not easy, but they are not going to let this define their season.
“We can’t be afraid of it,” Odom said. “We need to go and attack this next one against BYU like we did the last game. We will do our best.”
The USU bench continues to gain confidence and improve. Ashworth came in and scored 12 points last Thursday. He is averaging 6.1 points a game and has played in all eight contests this year, averaging nearly 22 minutes of action.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Ashworth said. “I take pride in being a confident player for this team. My teammates instill that confidence back into me when I come onto the floor. It was something special playing in front of a full Spectrum for the first time as an Aggie. Last year we couldn’t get the full crowd in here because of COVID. It was super fun to enjoy the atmosphere.”
Ashworth drew praise from the coach, as did Szymon Zapala.