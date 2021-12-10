Something has to give.
Utah State hosts New Orleans Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff for the men’s basketball game is slated for 7 o’clock.
The Aggies (6-3) and Privateers (3-6) come into the game with two-game losing streaks. Both teams will be trying to get back to winning.
“We are excited to be back in the Spectrum, playing a solid New Orleans team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice on Friday. “... We are excited to get back in here and play in front of our home fans.”
The Aggies have fallen to a pair of teams expected to make the NCAA Tournament next March in Saint Mary’s (60-58) and No 24 BYU (82-71). But that’s not very consoling to USU, who had won six in a row before the current skid.
“We’ve watched film of the BYU game and the Saint Mary’s game, and a lot to learn,” Odom said. “... The IQ factor is there and the care factor is there to get better. When you have two good leaders in Justin Bean and Brock Miller, that’s helpful. They set the tone. All of our goals are out there. We need to make sure we take care of business at home in our next game.”
New Orleans comes to Logan having dropped contests to Texas A&M (85-65) and Louisiana (80-67). It’s been more than a weeks since the Privateers have played a game. They will not have much bench help as only eight athletes are scheduled to make the trip.
Eight different players have started for New Orleans. Guard Derek St. Hilaire and forward Tyson Jackson are the only two Privateers to start every game this season. Six athletes have played in all nine games, while guard Troy Green has started and played in eight games.
“They’ve had some transfers and additions to their team, led by St. Hilaire, who is a dynamic guard and really tough to stop,” Odom said. “He is good in transition and getting to the basket. Even though they don’t shoot a ton of threes as a team, he (St. Hilaire) can make them. We are going to have to play close attention to him.”
St. Hilaire leads New Orleans with 20.0 points a game. The graduate student is much more than a scorer, though, as he grabs 3.4 rebounds, dishes out 2.2 assists and comes up with 1.7 steals a game.
Green also fills up a stat sheet. The senior averages 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals an outing. Forward Simeon Kirkland is the only other Privateer player near double digits in scoring at 9.1 ppg.
“Green is a good guard, can attack,” Odom said. “I like their three (starting) guards. They are a little bit of a throw-back team. They play with two guys on the blocks and run high-low action. We are going to have to be really good defensively around the basket. ... We need to limit the number of touches they get in and around the basket.”
Former Nevada forward Robby Robinson had started six games and played in seven, but has not played in the last two contests. The junior is averaging a team-best 6.1 rebounds a game.
Coming off a game where they had 17 turnovers, the Aggies will be focused on taking care of the ball.
“Our offensive execution has hurt our defense,” Odom said. “When you are giving pick-sixes up, which we did several times (against BYU), that’s going to hurt your numbers. ... I do feel good about our defense and feel we can be even better. I didn’t like giving up 80 points the other night. The first half, 45 points is not ideal. There is no cause to alarmed, but we can play better.”
USU is shooting 48.2 percent from the floor this year, the best mark since the Aggies shot 48.8 percent during the 2009-10 season. USU has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in five games this season.
Bean continues to lead the team and the Mountain West Conference in scoring (21.9 ppg) and rebounding (12.0). Brandon Horvath is the only other Aggie averaging double figures at 13.3 ppg. Rylan Jones is averaging 5.4 assists a game.
Bean entered the year having scored 20 or more points in a game just four times in his entire career and has already surpassed that number with five 20-plus scoring outings this season. He is the only player in the MW averaging a double-double this season and leads the league in scoring (21.9), rebounding (12.0), offensive rebounds (3.67), defensive rebounds (8.33) and field goal percentage (.655). The senior is second in the nation in double-doubles (7) and ranks among the nation's best in rebounds per game (third), points per game (fifth), defensive rebounds per game (sixth), field goal percentage (ninth), offensive rebounds per game (12th) and minutes per game (17th).
In addition to his shooting, Bean has led the Aggies on the glass in every game this season, pulling down game highs in every contest.
Getting help off the bench has also been a concern at times. Sean Bairstow has played well since returning from an injury. In three games, he is averaging 7.7 ppg. Steven Ashworth is scoring 6.4 points, grabbing 3.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.0 assists a game off the bench.
“Sean has performed extremely well,” Odom said. “... I’m pleased with the bench and how they are beginning to show positive strides.”