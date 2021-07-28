Another member has officially been added to the Utah State men’s basketball roster.
It was previously reported that Muzamil Hamoda had committed to the Aggies several months ago. He signed with USU on Tuesday and will join the team for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“We are thrilled to welcome ‘Z’ to Utah State,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said in a press release. “He is a versatile wing who will fit well with our roster and style of play.”
With Hamoda signing, the Aggie roster now has 16 athletes for the first season under Odom.
Hamoda, a 6-foot-7 wing from Bahrain, recently finished a year of prep school in Maine at Bridgton Academy and is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from the Pine Tree State. Most of his experience on the court has come during international competition, representing his country in the 2018 FIBA U18 Asia Championships and in the 2020 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. In 2020, Hamoda averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game and shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from behind the 3-point line during Bahrain’s run in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Hamoda helped Bahrain to a quarterfinals appearance in the 2018 FIBA U18 Asia Championships, averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He had a tournament-high 19 points against Japan and coupled the performance with 10 rebounds for one of his two double-doubles during the competition. He also recorded a double-double against Chinese Taipei, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Hamoda was dominant during the 2018 FIBA Asian Championship Qualifiers, averaging 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game, while shooting 69.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from behind the arc. Hamoda had game highs of 29 points against Saudi Arabia and 16 rebounds against Kuwait.
He will be among three freshmen on the team next season. Cade Potter, a 6-8 forward from Orange, California, and Landon Brenchley, a 6-4 guard from Providence, are the other two.
Opponent announced
The Aggies found out who they will face in the first round of the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. USU will take on Penn on Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon on ESPNU. ESPN Events made the announcement on Wednesday.
The matchup against the Quakers will mark the first meeting between the two teams on the hardwood. Penn did not participate in any sports during the 2020-21 season as the Ivy League elected not to sponsor intercollegiate competition during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quakers went 16-11 during the 2019-20 season, including an 8-6 mark in league play.
With a win, the Aggies would advance to the tournament semifinal on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., while a loss would put USU in the first of two consolation games at noon or 12:30 p.m. that same day. USU will face either Davidson or longtime WAC rival New Mexico State in that second game, marking the first matchup in school history against Davidson, or the 67th meeting against NMSU, the 10th-longest rivalry in school history.
USU will wrap up the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21, with games scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. All of the games throughout the tournament can be seen on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN2.
Utah State’s full schedule for the upcoming season has not been released. The first game known as of Wednesday was a neutral site contest against Richmond in Annapolis, Maryland, on Nov. 12. It is expected the Odom era will begin a week earlier with a home game at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.