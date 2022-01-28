After their best performance in a Mountain West Conference game this season, the Aggies will try and replicate the outing on the road.
The Utah State men’s basketball team left for Reno, Nevada, Friday evening. The Aggies take on the Wolf Pack at the Lawlor Events Center Saturday night, that will start of stretch of four games in eight days. Tipoff is set for 8 o’clock and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“It’s going to be a tough game; we know that,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Any time you go on the road in this conference, you are in for a battle. Nevada is a really good team, picked preseason third in the conference. ... We realize we are playing a really tough Nevada team, but the preparation has been good. The guys are eager.”
The Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MW) beat San Diego State in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in their last outing Wednesday night, 75-57. It was the most points the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2) have given up this season. USU shot 49.1 percent, the best shooting performance allowed by the Aztecs this season. In fact, the Aggies were just the third opponent to top 40 percent against SDSU this year.
Utah State hit 10 3-point baskets against the Aztecs, the second-most allowed by SDSU this season. The Aggies had recorded just 21 total 3-point field goals in the previous six MW games.
“Getting open shots and then putting them in helped,” Odom said. “We had a very good balance of twos and threes in that game. Our defense helped our offense in that game. That’s got to become our identity going forward.”
USU also went after rebounds against the Aztecs. The Aggies outrebounded SDSU, 35-21, and did not allow the Aztecs to get a single board on the offensive end.
“I don’t know if we do that again this season, in terms of giving up zero,” Odom said. “Sometimes the ball just bounces the wrong way. Our guys did a really nice job. They got low on their block outs, hands were up. We focused on it a great deal.”
Nevada (9-8, 3-3) poses some similar strengths as SDSU. However, the Wolf Pack are much more potent on offense. They will push the ball and play at a frantic pace.
“They (Wolf Pack) play really fast, one of the fastest in the country in terms of time of possession,” Odom said. “Transition defense is going to be imperative. They have an overall athletic team, similar to San Diego State.”
The Aggies were able to push the ball against SDSU and got some fastbreak points. Will they try to do the same against Nevada?
“When we have opportunities in transition, we want to take them when they are there,” Odom said. “At the same time, we want to make sure we are making the right rim decisions. If we can score early in the clock, we certainly want to do that. We need to play this game at our tempo.”
Four Nevada players average double figures in scoring. Preseason MW Player of the year Grant Sherfield leads the way. The guard is averaging 19.2 points and 6.3 assists a game.
“Everything kind of starts with Sherfield,” Odom said. “He is an excellent player and really makes their team go in a lot of different ways. He is capable of getting well over 20 (points) in games if not 30 if left unattended and he is really feeling it. More than anything, he makes winning played for his teammates. He is just a really important player for their team and plays the majority of the game, 36 plus minutes a game.”
Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge, Jr., is scoring 15.8 ppg., while 7-footers Will Baker and Warren Washington are putting up 11.6 and 10.1 ppg, respectively. Washington is the top rebounder at 6.2 an outing.
“Baker can really shoot behind the (3-point) line and they find him,” Odom said. “The other 7-footer (Washington) is a great finisher around the basket. Cambridge is a really good scorer and shoots about eight threes a game. He is a guy we are really going to have to mark and make sure we are forcing hard shots. (Guard Kenan) Blackshear is an excellent player and gets to the basket and is an excellent defender.”
The Aggies are averaging 17.5 assists a game on the season. In MW play, the best outing had been a 14-assist game before Wednesday night when USU had 19 dimes. That will be key again Saturday.
“Our ball movement is going to be really important,” Odom said. “We need to be shot ready out on the perimeter.
The Aggies have won the last four meetings with the Wolf Pack, but all of those games have taken place in Logan. Nevada has won the last four games played in Reno against USU.
There has been some concern about the health of Justin Bean, who leads the Aggies with 18.5 points and 10.2 rebounds a game. He took a blow just above his right eye in Wednesday’s game.
“He (Bean) is progressing quite nicely,” Odom said. “It looked terrible the day after. It was pretty much shut. ... It still looks nasty, but he is going to be able to play.”
Starters Rylan Jones (concussion) and Brock Miller are still out.
“Rylan is getting better,” Odom said. “He will be able to get into he return to play mode. He is not allowed in this game. He is a game or two away at this point.”
Joining Bean in double-figure scoring is Brandon Horvath (12.2) and Sean Bairstow (10-.0) Guards Steven Ashworth and RJ Eytle-Rock will start and have been big scoring threats of late.