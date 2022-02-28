Several fans summed it up best when recounting the Aggies Senior Night for men’s basketball Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Their take boiled down to: It was a sluggish start, an exciting middle and downer of an ending. There were some harsher critics, but with a nearly packed arena wanting a win for some special seniors, that can be expected.
Utah State fell to one of the Mountain West leaders, 66-55, in front of 9,219 fans, which was the largest home crowd of the season. Colorado State (23-4, 13-4 MW) is currently in third in the league standings and has been in the Top 25 this season. The Aggies (16-14, 7-10) are sitting in seventh place.
With a week to go in the regular season, only 10th and 11th place are firm for the conference tournament the following week. The other spots can all change.
The Aggies had hoped to build some momentum with a win on Senior Night against a very good opponent. However, they had some struggles, namely at the free throw line (6 of 18) and in the rebounding department. The Rams outrebounded the hosts, 43-26.
“For us, we can’t go 6 for 18 from the free-throw line and expect to beat a good team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It’s just as simple as that. The rebounding was a pretty big differential.”
As good as the Aggie defense played for most of the game, there were also some costly breakdowns. Kendle Moore got free for several wide-open looks from 3-point range and buried the shots. He finished with a season-high 23 points, making 5 of 7 from long range in the game.
“He stepped up tonight,” USU guard RJ Eytle-Rock said of Moore. “He shot lights out to be honest. ... We just kept losing him, which led to his open shots. Every time we scored, we couldn’t get a stop.”
Earlier last week, USU began the game against New Mexico by making its first eight shots from the field. On Saturday, the Aggies began the game 1 of 7 from the field, 1 of 4 from the foul line and had two turnovers in the first 6:30.
Despite the slow start and falling behind by 12 at one point, the Aggies rallied. They cut the deficit in half by halftime, trailing 30-24.
Then they opened the second half with eight straight points as Brock Miller hit a 3-pointer, Eytle-Rock converted a three-point play, and Brandon Horvath scored a layup to give USU its first lead of the game, 32-30.
“We were stagnant on offense to start, but then got into a grove to finish the first half,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “I thought we had a lot of momentum going into the second half, and we did and kept riding it. But you can’t get into a shootout with a team like that, got to come up with stops.”
After seven lead changes, the Aggies built their biggest lead of the game, 41-37, and had the ball. A missed 3-pointer turned into three on the other end as Moore hit back-to-back treys. The Rams then proceeded to reel off 12 unanswered points and never trailed again.
“They (Rams) all can play,” Bean said. “Our focus going into the game was (Isaiah) Stevens and (David) Roddy, making sure they didn’t get going. I thought we did a good job of that. But they have other players. They are a top 30 team for a reason. We gave them some wide open looks, and they teed it up and made us pay.”
Eytle-Rock and Steven Ashworth gave the fans hope as each hit shots from long range down the stretch to get the hosts within two and four, respectively. But CSU did what it did in Fort Collins in the first meeting, inasmuch as it closed the game by making timely shots and sinking most of its free throws (5 of 6 in the final 47 seconds).
“It was unfortunate down the stretch there that we weren’t able to really attack that zone better,” Odom said. “We had trouble in practice yesterday. We weren’t very good in practice, and I told the guys that afterward. We had to stop it multiple times because we weren’t crisp with what we were doing against it."
Four Aggies finished in double digits in the scoring department in Eytle-Rock (14), Horvath (11), Ashworth (11) and Bean (10). Bean recorded his 18th double-double as he grabbed a game-best 11 boards. Ashworth dished out a game-high five assists. Before the game seniors Bean, Miller, Horvath and Eytle-Rock were honored.
Joining Moore in double figures was Roddy (13) and Stevens (11). Roddy grabbed 10 rebounds.
“For sure we competed for all 40 minutes, but fell short and obviously I wish it would have ended differently on Senior Night for myself and these guys,” Bean said. “We have work to do and there’s still a long road ahead of us, and we’re excited. We’re ready to meet the challenge going forward.”
The next challenge is a date at San Jose State late Friday night in the regular season finale. The Spartans (8-20, 1-15) play at Air Force on Tuesday. USU won the first meeting with SJSU in the Spectrum, 78-62, on Feb. 3.
“We just to be better,” Eytle-Rock said. “We will get our bodies right, rest up, prep for San Jose and then the (conference) tournament. We’ve got a lot of things to work on. Guys are still positive.”
STANDING WITH SHULGA
Before the game there was a moment of silence for two Aggie athletes who are from the Ukraine. Max Shulga is on the men’s basketball team, while Kristy Frank is a volleyball player. Both are from Kyiv and have family there.
There were signs with “We stand with Ukraine” and the Aggie students held up yellow and blue cards – the colors of the Ukraine flag – when Shulga checked into the game Saturday night. Shulga wore shoelaces that were blue and yellow, as did several of his teammates. Shulga also had the Ukraine flag draped around him before the game.
“Max is an incredible person,” Bean said. “He is obviously thinking of his family. He updates us on how they are doing. He is more positive than you would think going through what he is and that speaks volumes to who he is. He always puts the team first. Everyone supporting him tonight and praying for the country, it was just cool to see that collective unity. Max is a positive guy and always has a smile on his face.”
Shulga got a loud cheer when he scored shortly after checking into the game in the first half. The sophomore played eight minutes and finished with two points and an assist.
AGGIE WOMEN WIN
With the clock winding down and the score knotted at 80 apiece in double overtime, Aggie point guard Manna Mensah drove, pulled up and buried a mid-range jumper with 0.9 seconds on the clock. Nevada missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, and Utah State came away with a 82-80 Mountain West victory Saturday afternoon in the Spectrum.
“I knew we had a limited amount of seconds, and I just had to go up and make the shot,” Mensah said. “We had a lot of grit. We knew we needed a win under our belt, and we went out there and got one. I’m proud of my team.”
USU (9-18, 4-13 MW) had five players score in double figures in the win in Adryana Quezada (18 points), Mensah (12), Kaylin Randhawa (12), Laci Hawthorne (12) and Emmie Harris (11). Quezada posted her ninth double-double of the season with a game-high 11 rebounds.
“We played with a lot of heart,” Aggie head coach Kayla Ard said. “That was everything I kept talking about in the huddle, all heart. Whoever wanted it more was going to win it. That’s the No. 3 team in the conference. Our kids just wanted it. They played with a ton of heart, effort and enthusiasm. Our bench was phenomenal. The energy in this building was so good. The students that came out were awesome. We had a ton of fans. I really appreciate Aggie nation coming out and supporting us. That was a huge contribution to our win today.”
It was a close game through all 50 minutes of play as neither team led by more than five points. The Wolf Pack (18-10, 10-6) ended up on the losing end.
The Aggies host Fresno State Wednesday night for Senior Night in the Spectrum. Tipoff will be at 6 o’clock.