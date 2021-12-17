Playing neutral-site games has worked out pretty well for the Aggies so far this season.
The Utah State men’s basketball team is 4-0 in such games and will play its fifth on Saturday. While the upcoming contest is technically a neutral site, it really won’t be.
The Aggies (8-3) take on Iowa (7-3) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game is sold out. Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
“This one will be a little different in terms of neutral because it is so close to them,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Friday as the team prepared to catch a charter flight to the Mount Rushmore State. “They are expecting a big Iowa crowd there, and we have football engaged in a huge game in the bowl game, and it’s at the same time. We’re not worried about that. It’s another opportunity to play against a quality opponent and try to come out with a victory.”
The Hawkeyes have played three games at the Sanford Pentagon in the past. The Aggies did play there last year as part of a tournament
The last time USU and Iowa faced each other was at the South Padre Island tournament in 2007. Despite being in Texas, there was a large Hawkeye crowd at that game as well, but they left disappointed when the Aggies won, 75-62.
Iowa enters the game on a three-game skid, but against pretty good competition. The Hawkeyes lost at then No. 1 Purdue (77-70), against Illinois (87-83) and at No. 17 Iowa State (73-53).
“They are a really good team coming off some loses against some great teams,” Odom said. “... They did win at Virginia (75-74). They have been on break and had plenty of time to get ready for us. ... It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we are excited about that challenge, a great opportunity for our basketball team.”
Injuries are starting to make life interesting for USU. Justin Bean and Rylan Jones both left Wednesday’s game at Weber State and did not return. The good news is Jones does not have a concussion, but a strained neck. He did practice Friday, but Bean was limited with a high ankle sprain. Both are game-time decisions on whether they start or play.
“We are fortunate to be in the position we are in,” Odom said. “... We’re hopeful to get Justin out there but won’t know until he tries to go.”
Aggie reserve Sean Bairstow missed Wednesday’s game and is questionable for Saturday. He injured his left pinky finger, receiving eight stitches.
Bean is averaging a double-double with 19.4 points and 11. 1 rebounds a game. He had season lows with two points and six rebounds in limited playing time at Weber State. Jones is averaging 8.7 points and a team-best 6.0 assists a game, which ranks 12th nationally.
USU enters the weekend ranked third in assists as a team, averaging 20.2 a game. The Aggies are averaging 79.8 points a game and recently put up a season-high 95 in the win over Weber State.
Iowa has cleared the century mark twice this year and rank sixth nationally among Division I schools with 86.4 points a game. The Hawkeyes also take care of the ball, averaging just 8.3 turnovers an outing, which ranks second nationally. Iowa averages 17.0 assists a game.
“They are one of the best transition teams in the country,” Odom said. “They rarely turn the ball over. That is remarkable and getting a shot every time down. ... They shoot it pretty quick. Tempo, pace of the game is going to be important for us.”
The Aggies will have their hands full guarding Hawkeye forward Keegan Murray. The 6-foot-8 sophomore is averaging 22.2 ppg, which ranks second nationally. He leads the team in rebounding with 7.9 an outing.
“We will need to make it hard on Murray, not allow any easy baskets,” Odom said. “... It will be a great matchup for Bean and Brandon (Horvath) and even guards on him. Any time you play a great player like that, you can’t expect to shut them out. You have to minimize their impact.”
Odom also compared Murray to Bean in that he runs the court and has an “amazing motor” and “doesn’t take plays off.”
Forward Patrick McCaffery and guard Jordan Bohannon also average double figures in scoring with 11. 4 and 10.5 points a game, respectively. Bohannon has the Aggies’ attention as he shoots 41.4 percent from 3-point range.
“We will need to guard Bohannon from the 3-point line and in,” Odom said. “He is a prolific 3-point shooter. ... He can get his shot off really quickly. He is not afraid to let it go. He is in constant motion.”
Bohannon is the all-time leader in 3-pointers in the Big Ten Conference with 388. He also holds school records in assists (650), games played (153) and free throws percentage (89.0).
Guard Tony Perkins comes off the bench to score 9.7 ppg.
Steven Ashworth is the leading scorer off the bench for USU, averaging 8.5 ppg, but is coming off a career-high 27-point performance against Weber State. Eleven different Aggies have had at least one game with double digits in scoring, while five had scored at least 20 points in Ashworth, Brock Miller, Bean, Brandon Horvath and Jones.
Horvath is the only other USU player averaging double figures with 13.4 ppg. Miller is close with 9.7 ppg.