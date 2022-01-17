Having dropped three of their first four Mountain West Conference games, the Aggies are trying to stay upbeat.
But it certainly does not get any easier for the Utah State men’s basketball team. The Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MW) left Cache Valley Monday for a game at Fresno State (12-4, 2-1) late Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 o’clock and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“We can not discouraged with the results that have happened,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Monday after practice. “We need to start turning it in our favor. I’m confident that we will.”
The Aggies have won six straight against the Bulldogs and been victorious in nine of the last 10 meetings. USU had also won six in a row against Wyoming before last Saturday’s 71-69 loss. The Aggies three MW losses have been by five points or less, and USU had chances to take the lead in the final minute of each.
“We definitely still have hope and we are still staying positive,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “We know what this team is capable of. I know what this team is capable of. That hasn’t changed. Just looking forward to the next one. We’ve got to bounce back from this one and make the right adjustments and look forward to another game at Fresno State.”
With close losses starting to add up, the head coach is confident this group can start winning the tight games.
“The margins are very small for error,” Odom said. “Right now we are in one of those moments where it’s kind of tipped the other direction on us. We can not get discouraged by that. A lot of times there is very little difference between the top team in the league and the bottom team. We certainly don’t feel we are the bottom team, but we’ve got to play better and make sure we are making game-winning plays throughout the game. Finding ways to get the key stop, finding ways to get the basket when we need it.
“... Can we get a little bit better on defense, can we rebound a little bit better, can we get to the free throw line and keep others off the free throw line? We are right there. We just got to stay with it.”
Tuesday night’s game should be another tough one. The Bulldogs are 8-0 at home this season. After being on a pause for 13 days due to health protocols, Fresno State has returned with two MW wins. The Bulldogs beat San Jose State, 79-59, and won at UNLV last Friday, 73-68.
Fresno State is only allowing 56.6 points a game this season.
“They (Bulldogs) are really tough to score on,” Odom said. “They do a really good job of protecting the paint. They get out to shooters and steal the ball.”
The coach said spacing and being patient will be keys for the Aggies.
And for the second game in a row, USU must go up against a tough center. Orlando Robinson is the reigning MW Player of the Week after averaging 27.5 points and 11.5 rebounds a game in two wins. Robinson leads the league in scoring on the season at 19.8 ppg.
“They (Bulldogs) have a go-to guy in Robinson,” Odom said. “He has really developed over time and continues to add to his game. All of his numbers are up from a season ago. ... He can beat you with jump shots, he can move you side to side with the ball, he can get around you and can score with his back to the basket. He can make threes, so if you don’t guard him, he will shoot it. And he has good shooters around him.”
Robinson is the lone Bulldog averaging double figures in scoring. However, guards Anthony Holland (8.9), Isaiah Hill (8.4) and Jordan Campbell (7.9) are all capable of heating up. Robinson also grabs 8.4 rebounds, dishes out 2.6 assists, comes up with 1.1 steals and blocks 1.5 shots a game.
The Aggies are lead by Bean who is averaging a double-double with 19.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. In fact, the senior is the only player in the country currently averaging more than 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists a game.
Joining Bean in double-digit scoring is Brandon Horvath (12.5) and Sean Bairstow (10.0). Bairstow has started the last three games in place of the injured Brock Miller (back) and reached double figures in all three contests.
“We are pulling for Brock to get himself healthy again, but Sean has filled in quite nicely,” Odom said.
USU will most likely be without guard RJ Eytle-Rock as well Tuesday night. He is sick.
The Aggies shooting percentages have dipped some since league play began, especially from 3-point range. Odom is not worried.
“We have good shooters taking the right shots,” Odom said. “I don’t think we are taking bad shots. We can be too quick with the three, but we have focused on getting some twos and have done that.”