Is there anything Justin Bean can’t do on the basketball court?
Not in the eyes of Utah State fans.
He became a favorite shortly after getting a chance to play during the 2018-19 season as a redshirt freshman. His status has grown each year. No current Aggie gets more love each game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum from player introductions to almost every single thing he does during a game to greeting fans after games — win or lose. He realizes that and mingles with fans after every game, whether it is at home or on the road.
“If I lose a game, the fans do too,” Bean said. “I feel like they deserve to have someone who can accept the loss with grace. They showed up and supported us and so win or lose, so I’m going to do the same thing. I put a smile on my face, even though it is hard at times. They deserve that.”
Before his name is even mentioned during the starting lineups, the Aggie students welcome him with “B-e-e-e-a-a-n.” When the 6-foot-7 forward grabs a rebound, there it is again “B-e-e-e-a-a-n.” The same pretty much happens after steals, blocks, 3-pointers, dunks and any bucket Bean scores. About the only statistic that he doesn’t get vocally recognized for by the fans is assists, and he does get plenty of those.
His story has been well documented. Former Aggie great and, at the time, assistant coach Spencer Nelson basically convinced him to walk on at USU during a meal at Subway. The Moore, Oklahoma, native wanted to play Division I and had dreamed of playing at nearby Oklahoma. Growing up a Sooners fan and attending games there, red was his color.
But he traded the red for blue and came to Logan. Friday night when the Aggies took on San Jose State in the 2021-22 regular season finale, Bean made his 94th start for USU and played in his 123rd game. What a ride it has been.
“I feel like I’ve always been a pretty unique player in terms of style and where I started and where I’m at,” Bean said. “... Spencer Nelson has been a great mentor and not just that first year as a coach, but over the years. That’s why I wanted him to walk with me on Senior Night. I feel he has been just as much a part of this as anybody.”
Nelson did join Bean, his wife Claire and parents last Saturday night when the USU seniors were honored before the final home game of the season.
Having played on three teams that earned NCAA Tournament berths has been quite the accomplishment. Entering Friday night’s game at SJSU, the Aggies were 90-38 with Bean as a member of the team. He has missed a handful of games dealing with injuries.
Bean points out playing with some Aggie greats like Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta helped him learn what it takes to elevate his game. But did he ever imagine himself being the face of USU basketball?
“My only goal when I first got here was to get a scholarship,” Bean said. “It wasn’t to score the most points, get the most rebounds or even get the most cheers in a game. My focus has always been to work harder than the next guy, whether it was the guy on my own team or guys in the conference. I felt I could compete. The work has gotten me to where I am today. My attitude hasn’t changed, but my work ethic has definitely gotten stronger and more competitive each year.
“My parents have always taught me to work hard and take things with a grain of salt and not get too high on what other people think of you. If you do that, it will pay off, and it certainly has.”
Bean is the son of Gordon and Shauna Bean. His father played at Idaho State and helped the Bengals to the 1987 NCAA Tournament.
Shortly after Ryan Odom was hired as the 20th head coach in school history last April, he knew Bean was special. He has praised him ever since, and Bean didn’t shock anyone during the search for a new coach when he stated he was an Aggie and would remain an Aggie as some athletes were entering the transfer portal.
“Justin Bean goes out every game and does what Justin Bean does,” Odom has said on several occasions after games this season. “His leadership means so much to this team.”
What Bean does is score (currently team-best 17.8 points per game), rebound (team-best 9.8), pass (2.6 assists, fourth on the team), come up with steals (1.7, first by a long ways), block shots (15 total, tied for first) and play a lot (35.3 minutes a game, first on the team). Oh, and he leads the starters in field goal percentage (55.2 percent), the team in 3-point percentage (47.1 percent on 40 of 85) and makes 79.2 percent of his free throws, which is fifth on the team.
Is there a statistical category that he takes the most pride in?
“Over the course of my career, I’ve always taken pride in rebounding,” Bean said. “Getting 1,000 rebounds is what I’ve wanted to do since I got here. It’s pretty cool to see that I’m really close to it. Hopefully, I can get to that.
“The other one is my 3-point percentage. That is one I take the most pride in as of right now. Having confidence and my teammates and coaches believing has been a big part of that. That’s a result of lots of hard work.”
In his Aggie debut at Montana State in 2018, he came off the bench to score five points and grab a team-best eight rebounds. That certainly was a sign of things to come.
The Aggie forward needs just six rebounds — and very likely accomplished that late Friday night — to become the third USU player to record 300 rebounds in a season twice. He would join Cornell Green and Marvin Roberts. That’s some pretty good company.
He needs 17 rebounds to reach his goal of 1,000 for his career, which only Greg Grant (1,003) and Green (1,067) have accomplished. Bean is currently fourth on the career-rebounding list, just 14 behind Roberts (997).
With 44 career double-doubles, he needs one more to move into second all-time at USU and in Mountain West Conference history. Bean has 18 double-doubles this season, which currently ties for third in a season at USU.
Entering the SJSU game, Bean was sixth in the nation in double-doubles (18), 12th in total rebounds (294), 14th in defensive rebounds per game (7.37), 17th in rebounds per game (9.8), 23rd in total field goals made (207) and 24th in total minutes (1,061:17).
As a sophomore and junior, Bean earned all-MW accolades — third-team and second-team respectively, while also earning all-MW tournament honors as a junior. As a sophomore, Bean was named to the league’s all-defensive team. He has also picked up MVP’s of two tournaments, the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic and this year at the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational.
While beating No. 12 Nevada 81-76 in the Spectrum in 2019 was memorable, winning the Myrtle Beach Invitational was special. The Aggies beat Oklahoma, 73-70, for the title. Bean finished with 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.
“Those two wins (Nevada in 2019 and Oklahoma) are sentimental to me,” Bean said. “The Nevada game was Spectrum Magic at its fullest since I’ve been here. But the Oklahoma game, seeing how far I’ve come and being able to beat a hometown team that didn’t really look to recruit me or want me on their program, to be able to overcome that with my team at Utah State and win the Myrtle Beach tournament is hard to beat.
“It was weird the first couple minutes of the game (against Oklahoma). I was trying not to think of who I was playing.”
In addition to excelling on the court, Bean is one of only two MW players recently named academic all-district. There are so many milestones, it’s hard to keep track of them all.
His senior season has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride. USU suffered a tough home loss to open the season, but then went and won the Myrtle Beach Invitational and won six games in a row. The Aggies were 9-4 entering MW play, but have taken their lumps with many close losses and are currently in seventh place in the conference standings.
“It’s definitely been an up-and-down season as far as records go,” Bean said. “I think mentally, everyone on our team is in a good place. We care about each other and truly are a family. That has carried us through the ups and downs. … There have been some tough circumstances, but I think overall we have stayed true to who we are. Those losses haven’t been because of a lack of competitiveness or effort. I’m really proud of our team.”
Bean is one of just three Aggies who have not missed a game this season. He has battled through some injuries and being sick, but still shows up ready to give his all every night.
“A big part of durability is knowing you can’t take any game for granted,” Bean said. “If there is any sliver of a chance you can compete and play, you have to do it. That’s been my mindset. I’ve learned a lot from (teammate) Brock (Miller) in being able to overcome difficult challenges.”
During his Aggie career, he has had a broken nose and had to wear a mask. He has had chipped teeth that required oral surgery. Bruised ribs and bum ankles have also been obstacles, but he returns quicker than anyone expects.
“I think it’s my competitiveness (and) the work I put in over the summer and late nights,” Bean said.”I believe that every hour of work I put in would pay benefits in every hour in a game.”
With the landscape of college athletics changing, Bean has been able to cash in on some NLI deals. He has signed with the local Taco Time and also has a deal with the USU Credit Union, a division of Goldenwest. He was able to host a basketball camp last fall and has a line of shirts. Having a camp while still being an active Aggie was special, he said.
“It’s a positive change that gives student-athletes more opportunities to work harder and be better,” Bean said. “I’ve grown super close to my teammates as I’ve heard of opportunities they’ve been given in the community. I know everyone likes to focus on Taco Time and the credit union, but there are a lot of other opportunities for the other guys. It’s been fun to support each other. I think it will change the landscape of college basketball in a good way.”
How would B-e-e-e-a-a-n like to be remembered by Aggie fans?
“I would hope that Aggie fans would say that Justin Bean is someone that loved the game enough to work harder than anybody and through any obstacle, whether it’s a broken nose or broken teeth or bruised ribs or sprained ankles,” Bean said.
The Aggie star has been married for seven months and is thankful for his wife Claire.
“She has been a huge supporter this whole season and graduates at the end of the semester,” Bean said. “From pep talks to postgame meals, you name it, she's been there through it all. I’m very grateful.”
While he enjoys playing ukulele covers and has a good following on YouTube, his future is playing basketball as long as he can. He wants to play wherever he can get an opportunity, whether that be with the NBA or overseas.
However, he may not be done with his Aggie uniform. No. 34 has hinted several times that he does have another year thanks to COVID and could come back.
“Our coaches pointed out the other day that Matt Bradley and (Adam) Seiko from San Diego State announced they are coming back,” Bean said. “I’m sure there is going to be a lot of speculation from Aggie fans. The HURD was chanting ‘one more year’ as I was leaving the court the other night. That is a conversation that my wife and I and coach Odom will have right after the season is over. We will sit down and weigh every option. There are some agencies that want to represent me after the season. I would love to be an Aggie again, but I need to do what’s best for me, my wife and my family. We don’t know what that is. I’m not saying there is not a chance that I will be back. … Basketball is definitely in the cards, whether I’m an Aggie or somewhere else (professionally).”
Perhaps the “B-e-e-e-a-a-n” chant will be around for another year.