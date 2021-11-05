While a number of Aggie basketball athletes are adjusting to being at Utah State, so is first-year men’s head coach Ryan Odom.
Having spent the past five seasons at the helm of UMBC, Odom made the move west last spring when Craig Smith moved south. When the Aggies played Montana Western in an exhibition game last week, it struck the new coach, he would have to come up with a new routine.
“When you work at a place for as long as I was at UMBC, you just have routines,” Odom said. “I get to the arena and know exactly what I’m doing. I get to the coaches’ locker room, I know how I’m changing and getting ready for the game. I’ve got to feel my way through that here. It’s just different.
“But at the same time, what a blessing to be able to coach at Utah State in front of the fans we have here and the folks that care so much about our basketball team and our athletics program in general.”
It was also a bit of an eye opener to walk down the tunnel at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Not that he hadn’t heard about the fans at USU or seen video, but to experience it was new. Plus, getting 6,390 fans for an exhibition game was also new.
“It’s humbling,” Odom said. “There are a lot of folks in our profession that would love to be in my position, coaching at Utah State. ... Our responsibility as a coaching staff and team is to represent this school the right way and give it our all. We feel a tremendous responsibility to continue to grow this program. There have been so many great coaches that have coached here. And then you can talk about all the great players that have played here. We are representing all of them.”
Goals the coaching staff and players came up with for Odom’s first season at USU included being the most competitive team, playing together and playing to our standard.
“You are not always going to meet your goals, but you keep playing hard and working hard,” Odom said.
As the 2021-22 season opener approaches — USU hosts UC Davis next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. — the Aggies have been “refining” the offense and working to become “more stingy” on defense. Odom said more packages will be added as the season progresses.
“The great thing for us is we have a group of guys that come in every day and ask what’s next,” Odom said. “They are all dialed in and focused on how are we going to get better today. That’s our mentality. We want to go 1-0 each day we come into work and try to get better.”
One area the Aggies look to improve on is shooting from long range. Against Montana Western, USU was 6 of 22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range. Odom said the Aggies were even worse “at the other deal.” The Aggies played a closed scrimmage at SMU last month.
“We’ve got to get the right ones,” Odom said. “When we got the right ones, most of them went in. When we need to trade out some of those that were contested. We need to trust ourselves and get good ones. It’s a learning process.”
Varying lineups could also factor in. The coach is not worried and feels once the team settles in on a rotation, it will improve.
How are Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock fitting in? They both followed the coach from UMBC to Logan.
“RJ is a good player, a winning player,” Odom said. “He’s been there in big moments and had to make big shots for us. He has gotten us over the top when we needed someone to do that. We are going to lean on that at times.
“Brandon is a tough matchup. He has the ability to stretch the floor, but he can also take advantage around the rim if a team is smaller.”
In the Montana Western game, Horvath, Eytle-Rock, Justin Bean, Brock Miller and Rylan Jones all started. Jones is a transfer from the University of Utah, while Bean and Miller have been playing at USU for years.
Odom said he went with a more veteran lineup to begin with, but starting jobs are not set in stone. Getting “meaningful” minutes must be earned in practice.
“It means a lot to me personally that Brandon and RJ wanted to come out here after the (coaching) change,” Odom said. “I want to do what’s best for them. Certainly, I’m not going to hand them anything. They knew prior to getting here, they were going to have to earn their way. It’s like starting over. They were eager for the challenge. It’s similar to me. I left UMBC for a spot that has won a lot of games. There is pressure that goes along with that. You can’t be afraid of that. You need to be up for the challenge and go for it.”