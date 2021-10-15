It’s been more than two weeks since the Aggies could start having longer and more regular practices together as a team in preparation for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
First-year Utah State head coach Ryan Odom likes the progress he has been seeing so far. The offense is ahead of the defense at this point, but that’s mainly because more time has been spent on that end of the court.
“It has been good to get started,” Odom said during an interview with The Herald Journal on Thursday. “... I have been really impressed with how they have played so far and how the guys have worked over the course of the past two weeks.
“We are a little further along on offense right now than we are from a defensive perspective. We worked a lot over the summer on offense. The defense will catch up pretty quick.”
Guards Steven Ashworth and RJ Eytle-Rock are enjoying the offense the Aggies will be running. It is fast paced and taking quick shots are encouraged, if they get a good look.
“Things are going good; we’ve been able to implement more specific offensive and defensive strategies,” Ashworth said. “... We have more freedom as guards with coach Odom. With that opportunity comes more pressure to make the right decisions. ... I’m excited for the opportunity to run more, get up and down the court and play that fast-paced game that coach Odom likes to play.”
Eytle-Rock followed Odom to Utah from Maryland. The junior from London, England, played at UMBC before transferring to USU.
“I feel like I’m starting to settle in, getting along well with the guys,” Eytle-Rock said. “... It’s been really good the last two weeks. The guys are competing. We are just trying to get better each and every day.”
The Aggie team as a whole have bought into the new offense. The head coach has taken note of that fact.
“Guys enjoy playing up and down, enjoy the opportunity to make plays in transition and put pressure on the defense,” Odom said. “I think our style matches the players in a lot of ways from a skill set perspective. We have some guys that can shoot it, some guys that can drive it, some finishers. We’re not perfect by no stretch, nor should we be at this point, but I do think we have a team that is very unselfish, willing to pass. They are a solid passing team, which is really fun to see.”
Eytle-Rock and forward Brandon Horvath played together at UMBC for Odom, so they know the coaching staff and have been helping the other Aggie athletes learn the new system while getting to know their new teammates.
“It has definitely helped being familiar with the coach, but more so it is about the players,” Eytle-Rock said. “We are the ones out there playing together each and every night. They have welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve been getting along with everyone. We are trying to build team chemistry. I just want to fit in and see how far this team can go.”
Aggie center Trevin Dorius is still out with an injury after making what Odom called “big strides” during the summer. With Dorius sidelined, that has given some other big men a chance to play more.
“Szymon (Zapala) has taken a big jump in the last couple of weeks,” Odom said. “That’s been fun to see. Brandon (Horvath) can play that position, but it’s not his natural spot. He can be a match-up problem for teams when we play him there, but we will have to figure out the amount of time we can do that defensively. Trevin will be back pretty soon. He is doing well with his recovery”
With a mixture of veterans, transfers and new players, finding minutes for players could become a challenge. But that is still a few weeks away. Odom said there are all sorts of challenges that coaches deal with, but finding who plays well together is a priority or “making the pieces fit.”
“We obviously have some veterans who have been there and experienced what first practices are like and the beginnings of the season,” Odom said. “Then we have some younger guys going through it for the first time. It’s neat to watch them go through this together.
“... We have been mixing the lineups. We haven’t really established things as to who is starting and what group will sub in. The scrimmages and exhibitions will help tell us and the early preseason, then we can settle in.”
The Aggies will play in a closed scrimmage Saturday. Coaches are not allowed to talk about these.
The men’s team will join with the USU women’s team for a Blue-White scrimmage next Thursday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It will be an opportunity for fans to see the two teams in action. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“We hope people come and watch,” Odom said.