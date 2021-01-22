Colorado State was bound to play and shoot better than the first game against Utah State.
The Rams certainly did just that late Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In the process, the Aggies had their 11-game winning streak snapped.
Using a 10-0 run down the stretch to get in front for good after nine lead changes, CSU was able to make more than enough free throws to secure the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball victory, 84-76.
“We started settling and taking the easy way out on the offensive end,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I’m not sure we worked and grinded to get better shots. ... We’ve got to better at understanding how we have been winning games. We got away from that a little bit tonight, but credit Colorado State for what they did.”
The Aggies (12-4, 9-1 MW) also saw a six-game winning streak against the Rams (11-3, 8-2) snapped. Colorado State has now split series at San Diego State and at USU.
“I’m so proud of our team,” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “We challenged them pretty good after the last game (an 83-64 loss on Tuesday). ... I could go on and on about our guys, but the defense and the toughness and the intensity was just awesome and we had a ton of timely plays. What a tremendous win for our ball club.”
The Rams did seem to make plays when they needed to. The visitors excelled offensively, from shooting 50 percent from the field, to making 9 of 20 from 3-point range, to hitting 25 of 29 fouls shots. CSU almost outrebounded USU, which is something no one has been able to do.
“They (Rams) took that loss (on Tuesday) personal and went back to the lab and fixed some things,” Aggie forward Alphonso Anderson said. “They came out and competed hard and made some shots. They really just out-toughed us tonight. ... Everything starts on defense. We just gave up a lot and we’ve got to be better at that.”
Meanwhile, the Aggies were left wondering what if. They held a 10-point lead six minutes into the game, but saw that disappear in three minutes. USU also struggled to find the bottom of the net for stretches, finishing at 42.2 percent from the field. The hosts were even worst from 3-point range, making just 8 of 31 (25.8 percent).
Then there were the free throws. The Aggies went 14 of 22 from the foul line, but missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities during a critical point midway through the second half, as well as making just 1 of 2 right after the missed one-and-ones.
“We left five points out on the table there,” Smith said. “Sometimes that happens. That’s basketball. ... Credit Colorado State. They played very well and very determined. They were the aggressor the last 27 minutes of the game.”
All streaks eventually end, but the Aggies were hoping to hold serve at home. They are now all alone in second in the league standings.
“You never want to lose, ever,” Smith said. “We’ve been on a good run and made tremendous strides from where we were. You want to keep that momentum going, but it’s a long season and you are going to play good teams. Sometimes you have those nights. You never want to lose, but you can get better from it. We can all look in the mirror and figure what we need to do to be the best that we can be.”
Five USU players reached double figures in scoring. Brock Miller led the way with 14 points, followed by Neemias Queta (13), Rollie Worster (12), Anderson (10) and Steven Ashworth (10). Queta got in foul trouble and played just 10 minutes in the second half. Marco Anthony fouled out late in the contest with six points and six rebounds. Justin Bean had eight points and six rebounds.
“We played hard at first, but relaxed and we can’t do that against a good team like that,” Anderson said. “... They (Rams) played well tonight.”
The Rams were led by all-league guard Isaiah Stevens with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Kendle Moore added 16 points, while David Roddy and Dischon Thomas each chipped in 15 points.
TIP-INS
Utah State fell six spots to No. 48 in the NET rankings after the loss, while Colorado State moved up five places to No. 58 with the win. … The 84 points USU gave up was the second most it has this season as VCU scored 85 in the season opener. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 34-33, for the 16th straight game this season and are 64-12 under Smith when that happens. … USU fell to 9-1 on the season and 50-9 under Smith when its bench outscores its opponent’s reserves as USU had a 23-22 advantage Thursday. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Rams, 65-40. This is the fourth most-played opponent for USU in school history.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road for four games. They start a two-game series at UNLV (5-6, 2-2) on Monday at 7 p.m. The Rebels beat NAIA Benedictine Mesa, 99-45, Thursday night.
AGGIE WOMEN DROP TWO
It was a rough road trip for the USU women as they were swept by Colorado State. The Aggies (4-7, 2-4) dropped a Friday afternoon game against the Rams (10-2, 6-2), 88-73. Earlier in the week, USU had a rough go in a 90-59 setback. The 59 points were a season low.
On Wednesday, the Aggies led after the first quarter, but couldn’t maintain it. Bre Mathews led the team with 10 points.
On Friday, the Rams led from start to finish, even though the game was much closer. USU only trailed 43-38 at halftime and got within three early in the third quarter, before CSU raced off to go up by double digits and lead by 29 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Meagan Mendazona led USU’s scoring efforts with 16 points, to go along with four rebounds, two steals and two assists. Emmie Harris earned the second double-double of her career as she had 12 points, to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Faith Brantley and Shyla Latone each reached double figures in the scoring column with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Next up for the women is a home series with UNLV, starting on Monday at the Spectrum. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m.