While the Aggie men’s basketball team is still working on adding two more opponents to the upcoming schedule, one for the 2020-21 season was announced Thursday.
Utah State will be playing at Davidson on Dec. 1, 2020. This contest will be part of the Mountain West/Atlantic 10 Challenge Series. The leagues announced match ups.
The Aggies will be the first of 10 games in the series and one of five from the MW that will be on the road. The day after USU and Davidson play, UNLV will be at VCU and St. Bonaventure at New Mexico. On Dec. 5, there are six games: San Diego State at Saint Louis, George Mason at Fresno State, Boise State at Rhode Island, Air Force at Saint Joseph’s, Richmond at Colorado State and Duquesne at Wyoming. The final game will be on Dec. 6, with Dayton at Nevada.
“Starting next season, teams from both leagues will have the opportunity to play another quality, nationally-recognized non-conference opponent during the Challenge,” MW Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a press release. “The Mountain West and Atlantic 10 boast strong basketball traditions, and we believe this partnership will bolster the brand of both conferences.”
“We are looking forward to this partnership with the Mountain West Conference. Intentionally stretching our scheduling footprint into four time zones is great for television exposure and brand expansion,” Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in the same press release. “Nonconference games are important and these matchups will be highly competitive, exciting and fun for our fan base.”
Davidson, which is located in North Carolina, finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 24-10 record and ended its season with an 89-81 loss against Lipscomb in the opening round of the NIT. The Wildcats are annual contenders in the A-10, having finished in the top three each of the last two years and capturing the A-10 championship during the 2014-15 season.
Game times announced
A handful of tipoff times have been released for games during the upcoming season.
The Aggies will open the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic against LSU on Friday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., followed by North Texas on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be able to be televised live on the CBS Sports Network.
USU will face Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California, on Black Friday, tipping off against the Gaels on Nov. 29, at 9:30 p.m., on ESPNU.
The Aggies game against South Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 18, will be at 5:45 p.m., inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on ESPN3.