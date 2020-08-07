The 2020 college football season is currently slated to start about a month later than normal for Utah State, so the Aggies have adjusted the start of fall camp accordingly.
USU will continue with its strength and conditioning regiment, meetings and walkthroughs before fall camp officially begins on Monday, Aug. 24. The opening day of camp was initially scheduled for Aug. 4.
The opponent the Aggies will prepare for to usher in their 122nd season remains to be seen, although they will tentatively kick things off on Friday, Oct. 2, on the road against BYU. USU has the option of scheduling another non-conference foe the week before, which is the earliest date the Mountain West will allow. The MW announced its revised plans for fall sports on Wednesday, and every football program in the conference is permitted to play a pair of non-league opponents.
“With the start of the season being delayed, the best course of action for the well-being and protection of our student-athletes, is to push back the start of fall camp to August 24, which will allow us to continue to make up for lost time in our off-season training cycle,” USU head football coach Gary Andersen said in a press release. “With our first game now being on Oct. 2, this schedule will give us one traditional week of camp before school starts.”
USU was originally scheduled to square off against FCS program Southern Utah on Sept. 12 at Maverik Stadium. There is still a slim chance that could happen if the Big Sky Conference allows its teams to play non-conference games in the fall.
The Big Sky elected to postpone its conference schedule to the spring of 2021 due to health and safety concerns in light of COVID-19. However, the league has yet to make a decision about non-league games and likely won’t until next week.
As of now, USU has nine of a possible 10 games on its revised schedule — four at home and five on the road. Health guidelines governing how Aggie fans will proceed on game days at Maverik Stadium — provided fans will be allowed to attend should there be a season to begin with — will be announced at a later date.