A different quarterback will be starting for Utah State when it travels to Laramie, Wyoming, for a road game against Wyoming this Thursday.
That's because Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the team. An official press release was issued Sunday that stated Shelley has been dismissed "for a violation of team rules." USU head coach Frank Maile will not comment on the decision moving forward, the release stated.
Shelley started the first four games for the Aggies and completed 51 of 99 passes (51.5 percent) for 420 yards and four touchdowns, vs. two interceptions. The University of Utah transfer also added 68 rushing yards on 33 attempts.
In USU's 35-16 home loss to Fresno State on Saturday, Shelley threw for a season-high 144 yards on 9 of 24 passing. No. 15 also rushed for eight yards, although that total would have been significantly higher had he not been sacked six times.
Shelley transfered to USU in July after spending three seasons at Utah. The native of Frisco, Texas, was the Utes' starting signal caller for five games in 2018 after Tyler Huntley went down with a season-ending injury. Shelley went 3-2 as the starter and helped propel Utah to the Pac-12 Championship game.