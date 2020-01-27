After completing the first half of the Mountain West part of the schedule late Saturday night on a high note, the Aggies didn’t have much time to enjoy it.
That’s because Utah State is right back at it Tuesday night. The Aggie men’s basketball team practiced Sunday and Monday, then boarded a plane for Laramie, Wyoming. Utah State (16-6, 5-4 MW) faces the Cowboys (5-16, 0-9) at Arena Auditorium at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
“We have a quick turnaround, and that is not an easy place to play,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said after practice on Monday. “We had our first win their last year since 1962. I’ve reminded the guys of that. I hope we can keep our momentum going Tuesday night.”
Practice was held Sunday shortly after news broke of the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. There was a buzz among the Aggies when Smith arrived.
“He (Bryant) was a stalwart in the basketball world, a legendary figure, an iconic figure all over the world,” Smith said. “... We talked about it at the end of practice. We need to cherish every day, enjoy your loved ones, family and friends. It gives you a perspective of how fortunate we are. It tells you how precious life is.”
The Aggies have won three of their last four games. They played well for most of their overtime loss at Boise State.
“Our mindset has been much, much better,” USU guard Sam Merrill said. “Like I’ve said before, when we were on that three-game losing streak we have a lot of good guys who are competitive and prideful. We forgot for a moment what it takes to win at a high level. That losing streak helped remind us what we need to do.”
It has also helped that the Aggies are healthier than they were at the beginning of the month. Justin Bean and Merrill have both commented on feeling better, and it has been noticeable in their play. Neemias Queta has also gotten stronger, while Abel Porter is “working through some things.”
Merrill said he has switched up his ankle braces and feels he has more mobility now.
“These last few games I’ve decided I can’t worry about that (sore ankle) and just go play,” said Merrill, who leads the Aggies and is third in the MW with 18.1 points per game.
Bean continues to average a double-double with 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds an outing. His rebound average is second in the MW. Queta gives the Aggies a third double-digit scorer with 11.4 ppg. A trio of other USU players are just below double figures in Brock Miller (9.5), Alphonso Anderson (9.3) and Diogo Brito (8.5).
The Aggies are coming off an 77-61 win at home against Colorado State. The Rams had won four in a row before the setback on Saturday.
“Regardless of opponent, we have been playing really well these last four games,” Merrill said. “Nevada, 37 minutes at Boise, Air Force and Colorado State, that’s four straight games of really good basketball. We need to keep grinding. We understand what it takes and hopefully we can keep getting better.”
And USU will not be overlooking the Cowboys, who have lost seven in a row. Wyoming has had a bit of bad luck as UNLV rallied from down seven in the final minute to beat the Cowboys in overtime two weeks ago. Three days after that setback, Wyoming was leading in the final seconds at Nevada, only to see that game slip away as well.
“I know every coach says this, that their record is misleading,” Smith said. “They are a tough-minded team. You’ve got to beat them. ... I’ve said a thousand times a coach gets paid to be paranoid. But we have had a great mindset since our game at Air Force.”
Wyoming has had a week to prepare for USU. The Cowboys were last in action at No. 4 San Diego State last Tuesday, falling 72-55.
“It’s always a little unnerving when a team is coming off its bye week,” Smith said. “I know how those bye weeks are. The guys recoup, get refreshed mentally. Coaches always like to change a few things and change up their personnel a little bit. We need to expect the unexpected and be ready for anything.”
Guarding the 3-point line will most certainly be a focus as 46 percent of the Cowboys’ shot attempts are from beyond the arc. They make 31.5 percent of their trey attempts.
“They shoot a lot of them (threes) and they play a lower possession game, generally speaking,” Smith said. “They have guys that can make them. Utah State fans are familiar with the young man Jake Hendricks, who leads them in 3-point attempts and makes. He is a really, really good shooter. ... They let it fly, so we need to be on point with our spacing.”
Hendricks, who played his high school basketball at Sky View, is third in the MW in 3-point field goals made with 59 and also ranks third in the league by making 35 percent of his 3-point attempts. The senior guard averages 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game.
The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by Hunter Maldonado. He nets 16.9 points per game to rank fifth in the MW. He adds 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists an outing, which ranks sixth in the conference.
“They can play big, they can play small,” Smith said. “They have a lot of versatility, particularly with Maldonado. They can move him all over the place, and do. They put a lot of pressure on you that way. ... I feel like they are playing their best basketball of the year.”
Hunter Thompson is a 6-foot-10 forward who has made 28 3-pointers. It will be an interesting matchup between him and Queta.
“This game could be a real contrast in styles, and that’s the beauty of basketball and the beauty of the Mountain West,” Smith said.