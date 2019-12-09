For the first time in five regular-season meetings, the men’s basketball game between Fresno State and Utah State was not decided by three points or less.
However, it did take an extra five minutes to decide a winner.
The then-25th ranked Aggies needed overtime last Saturday to remain perfect in Mountain West Conference play. Utah State topped the Bulldogs, 77-70, Saturday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of 9,815 fans.
“We’ll take it,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “It wasn’t pretty. ... Our guys found a way to win.”
Both teams struggled mightily to find the bottom of the net in the shooting department. But in overtime, USU (9-1, 2-0 MW) got two big 3-pointers, a rebound bucket and then the Aggies made all eight of the free throws they attempted.
Abel Porter scored seven of his 13 points in the extra five minutes. He hit a huge shot from beyond the arc with 48 seconds to play on a night when USU made only 4 of 19 from long range for the game.
“Sam (Merrill) has so much gravity on offense that sometimes all five guys on defense want to go guard him,” Porter said. “It left me wide open in the corner. We had shot the ball terribly, but when you are that open, you can’t pass up a shot like that. I’m glad it went in. It was a big shot.”
It was the only 3-point shot Porter attempted in the game.
“We’ve been on Abel for not shooting the ball, and he comes up and hits a big shot,” said Merrill, who finished with a team-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
While the Aggies struggled to hit shots — shooting a season-low 35 percent from the field — Smith did point out they hit three of their final four 3-point shots. USU also shot a season-high 91.2 percent from the foul line — 31 of 34.
“We had a lot of good, rhythm shots, a lot of them I thought were good,” Smith said. “We got to get back into a rhythm on offense. ... We can make shots, but we drive a lot. Our teams get fouled because of how we play.”
The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-2) had left Logan with a W in three of their last five visits.
Fresno State took the early lead in the extra period with a bucket a minute-and-a-half into the OT. The Bulldogs would not make another field goal until the 9-second mark.
Justin Bean got the Aggies going in overtime with a rebound bucket to tie the game for the 10th time on the night, 63-63.
After a Bulldog turnover, Merrill drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Bean to give the hosts the lead. It was the 20th and final lead change.
Diogo Brito hit a pair of free throws, Porter made his trey off a pass from Brito and USU was cruising. Porter would make four free throws in the final seconds, while Bean made a pair of foul shots as well.
“Our free throws were huge,” Porter said. “We made our free throws, and that ended up being a big part of the game.”
It was not looking good for USU seven minutes into the second half. Fresno State’s New Williams heated up, scoring nine straight points as the Aggies went more than five minutes without scoring. After trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Bulldogs had built a 41-33 lead.
The Aggies turned to defense to get going.
“We started playing defense,” Porter said. “We had seven or eight stops. When you are not making shots, you have to guard. Luckily, we have some guys that can lock up on the defensive end.”
USU scored eight straight points as the Bulldogs went more than four minutes without scoring. Then it was a back-and-forth game to the end of regulation. Williams hit a wild, off-balance 3-point shot that banked in. He barely got the shot off before the buzzer rang, but in enough time to force OT. Williams hit a meaningless 3-pointer at the end of overtime for his only points in the extra period and finished with a game-best 26 points.
Joining Merrill and Porter in double-digit scoring for the Aggies were Bean (14) and Brito (10). Bean recorded another double-double with a game-best 13 rebounds.
TIP-INS
USU is now 65-19 all-time as an AP ranked team. … The Aggies have won their last five overtime games, dating back to the 2015-16 season. … USU has now won 12 straight at home, which is the longest streak since winning 32 from 2009 to 2011. … The Aggies improved to 33-3 under Smith when leading at halftime. … USU won the rebound battle, 48-37. … Merrill moved into seventh on the career field goal attempts list as he passed Jalen Moore (1,210) and now has 1,220. Merrill also moved into a tie with Moore for ninth in career game started with 97. … Diogo Brito had a season-high nine rebounds, tied his season high in assists with five and played a season-high 35 minutes. … Fresno State assistant coach Tarvish Felton was an Aggie assistant with Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 38-25.
HE’S BACK
A promotional video shot early last summer announced Neemias Queta was coming back to Utah State and pulling out of the NBA draft.
However, Saturday was the first time the 7-foot center from Portugal has seen time on the court. After injuring a knee playing for his country in the European championships, Queta has been working to get back on the court with his Aggie teammates.
At the 10:17 mark of the first half Queta checked into the game and was greeted with a standing ovation. He ended up playing 10 minutes. Queta scored six points — all from the free throw line — grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot.
“It was exciting to see Neemias (Queta) back,” Smith said. “We put him back in there and the game flipped. He was on a minute restriction, so we utilized those minutes. ... I know this, he made an impact when he was out there.”
Queta was on the floor in the second half for five minutes and it was during the Aggies’ 8-0 run to get back in the contest.
“We know how important he (Queta) is for us,” Merrill said. “I think everyone saw that tonight in that stretch, his ability to affect shots around the rim and in the paint. To come in and hit 6 for 7 free throws is awesome.”
Merrill said the team was told 20 minutes before the game that Queta would be seeing some time.
MERRILL ON WATCH LIST
Merrill was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Thursday. The award is given to the men’s basketball player of the year and Merrill is one of 46 athletes in the nation named to the initial list.
Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year and MW Tournament MVP, led the Aggies to both the regular season and conference tournament title a season ago after pacing USU with a team-best 20.9 points per game.
This season, Merrill leads the Aggies in scoring with 17.7 points per game and is second on the team with 4.1 assists per game. Merrill is also averaging 4.9 rebounds per game. Merrill is the only player in the state of Utah and the only player in the MW on the initial list.
The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.
While all Division I players are eligible for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the USBWA board has chosen the players on the watch list to promote the award and give the membership, which votes on all USBWA awards, an early look at some of the best players in the country. In January, the USBWA will release a second watch list, followed by finalists after All-America balloting is complete in March.
GAME BALL
This is becoming a one-man award lately. Bean gets the nod again after his seventh double-double of the season and fifth in a row. The sophomore forward pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds and finished with 14 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field and made all six of his free throws. Bean also came up with a career-high five steals, dished out three assists and blocked a shot in a career-high 45 minutes. He did not come off the court Saturday.